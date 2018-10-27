“It was a read,” Wilkins said. “They had no alley defender and nobody’s eyes were on me, and I saw grass.”

With a three-point lead, less than 90 seconds on the clock and no timeouts remaining for the host USC Trojans, all the Sun Devils needed was a yard for a game-icing first down.

No, not like that. Not again. This wasn’t the latest in a seemingly never-ending string of games where the Sun Devils were inches from victory.





Maybe, in hindsight, he shouldn’t have taken it all the way; he certainly could have taken a knee after picking up the first-down yardage, and effectively ended the contest.

“Manny makes the first down, I’m thinking, ‘One of our guys should tackle him. Game’s over,’” ASU head coach Herm Edwards said. “And he said, ‘Coach, don’t worry about it, it’s going to be okay.’”

He was right. It was “Okay.” Even though the Trojans used the remaining 1:23 on the clock to connect on a miracle 48-yard bomb and cut ASU’s lead back to one-possession, Wilkins’ touchdown was enough to put it away, and allow the Sun Devils to walk out of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with a much-needed 38-35 win.

“This is quite an accomplishment for our team,” Edwards said. “I’m really happy for our players and coaches. We’ve been on the wrong side of a lot of these games. It was fun to see them come in the locker room after beating a talented team.”

For an Arizona State team that had lost four of its last five coming into Los Angeles, all by seven points, with the lone win to break up the monotony coming at home against a struggling Oregon State side, a win at USC was, among many other positives, a major relief.

Sure, on paper, it snapped a streak of 19 home wins for the Trojans and was the Sun Devils’ second win at the Coliseum in the current millennium. But in the context of what the 2018 season has been, Saturday meant far more.

When ASU let a 24-7 lead slip away in mere minutes and found itself trailing 28-24 midway through the third, it felt like the same old storyline was unfolding — good in stretches, right there with the opponent, but not doing enough to win after a frustrating third quarter.

“When I look at the score, I know it’s not over,” Edwards said. “I’ve watched enough tape knowing at any point, they can make a play. And sure enough, they made some plays. They just kept fighting and that’s what they’ve done all year. That’s hard to do.”

“The third quarter has been a lull for us,” Wilkins added. “We need to do a better job with intensity and focus because we could’ve put the game away earlier.”

The Sun Devils flipped that narrative, and undoubtedly hope they put it in the rearview mirror entering the final four games of the year.

“It’s almost like a monkey off your back,” Wilkins said. “I’m super proud of how we fought. There was a moment where they took the lead and we could’ve shut it off. But we stayed poised and made plays.”

“Winning is not easy,” defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales added. “I hate losing more than I enjoy winning. But we won, and that’s not easy, they need to enjoy it.”

If ASU (4-4, 2-3 Pac-12) wants to play in the postseason, that’s going to have to be the case, and that’s just another reason Saturday’s victory was, in some ways, a necessity.

A loss would’ve forced the Sun Devils to win three of their last four, on a slate that includes Oregon and Utah, not to mention a Territorial Cup contest that is never a “gimme,” regardless of any talent disparity between sides.

Even despite the win, ASU’s road to a bowl game isn’t easy, for that same reason. But a win at USC provided hope, even optimism, that it’s very achievable. The Sun Devils, just a game and a half behind first-place Utah — which visits Tempe next week — still even have a legitimate shot at the Pac-12 South. Really, everyone in that division does.

But for now, at the very least, Arizona State is moving in the right direction.

“You want it to happen. Just talking to people, other coaches, they say, eventually, you’ll win a close game,” Edwards said. “We need to realize we can win these close games. Sure enough, at the end, we took the knee and that’s always a good thing.”

It’s abundantly clear that the Sun Devils believe they can win every time they take the field; they’ve made that clear time and time again, especially Judging by how close each of their losses has been, they probably haven’t been wrong in that mindset.

It’s likely, with that in mind, that they wholeheartedly believe they won’t just get to six wins and a bowl game, but that they’ll end up 8-4 at season’s end. Again, that’s not the most outlandish possibility in a wide-open Pac-12.

"There was never a moment I felt that we were going to lose this game,” Wilkins said. “I could see the look in everybody's eyes, how locked in we were as a group.”

But regardless, with a hard-fought road win, ASU finally proved itself right. It can win these games, and there’s finally evidence behind that claim. Now, the Sun Devils want to build on that foundation.

Danny Gonzales, who continues to be the voice of reason — and, maybe a little cynicism — after each ASU victory, knows there’s plenty of improvement. But for once, his team wasn’t “just good enough to be close,” as were his words after last week’s loss to Stanford.

For once, they weren’t just a play away.

“It’s easier to learn when you win,” he said. “We’ve got a long way to go, we made enough plays to win a game. That’s important. We made enough plays to win.”

