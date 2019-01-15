Sun Devils forced to crawl back into March picture after slow Pac-12 start
Arizona State finds itself in an odd spot. Its conference season is just four games old with 14 more on the horizon. Yet, its NCAA Tournament hopes loom over the program as if it was day two of the Pac-12 tournament.
At 11-5 with wins over No. 7 Kansas and No. 24 Mississippi State, that shouldn’t necessarily be the case. The Sun Devils entered conference play 9-3, still unable to afford the luxury that most other teams across the country had: Leeway.
Playing in a Pac-12 conference on the verge of becoming a one- to a two-bid league, every loss turns into a bigger and bigger sucker punch to ASU’s tournament resume. At this point, it may only take four or five more of those hits before ASU’s NIT ticket is punched.
“This isn’t the Big 12 or the Big 10 or the ACC where you can be 2-2 and you still feel like, ‘Hey, there’s a lot of season left and we can be positive,’” ASU coach Bobby Hurley said. “Not this year with the way things played out in our league, our winning percentage in the non-conference was so low that it puts more pressure on you to have a really good conference regular season and so far we’re behind in that regard.”
The conference currently does not have a team inside the Top 25. It doesn’t have a team in the Top 40 of the KenPom rankings. Having one climb into those, too, becomes a taller task when the schedule of each is scarce of marquee opponents.
The dynamic has created a palpable sense of urgency in Tempe, a rare thing to find in the middle of January.
“I mean you touch on how important it is to protect your season and we’ve had some great wins. The Mississippi State win, the Kansas win proves we can beat elite competition,” Hurley said. “You know what you’re capable of and you just want to make sure you don’t dig a hole for yourself.
“In our league, you can’t afford to be .500.”
Hurley’s right. The Devils can’t go .500 in conference play and expect to make the tournament (they’re currently .500.) But the hole may already be dug. With losses to Princeton, to finish out the non-conference slate, Utah, and Stanford, ASU has played itself out of the field of 68 -- for now.
Jumping back in isn’t hard. All the Devils need to do is play to their potential. Okay, maybe that’s easier said than done.
“You kind of just have to base it on the games we’ve played well,” forward Zylan Cheatham said. “When we played well and we played the right way, you see the kind of results we can get as a team. That’s the biggest thing we’re focusing on right now, identifying our identity and sticking with it. Not changing it game in and game out.”
Hurley offered the same sentiments regarding ASU’s lineup, something that’s been in flux for most of the season in large part because of injuries. But two weeks ago, with ASU coming off two-straight losses, Hurley made some major shakeups to his starting five against Colorado.
He put guards Remy Martin and Luguentz Dort on the bench “to learn something,” creating a starting lineup of guard Rob Edwards and forwards Cheatham, Kimani Lawrence, Romello White and De’Quon Lake.
Behind a 57 percent field goal clip, the 83-61 win was arguably the Devils’ most complete performance.
“It just shows what we could do and once we all get on the same page and it all just clicks and we play well for 40 minutes, we could be one of the best teams in the Pac-12, if not the best team,” Lawrence said.
At the time, it seemed like the moment Hurley and company would look back on in March as one of those, “That’s when our season got back on track,” games. Instead, with a new lineup for each game, ASU split it’s Bay Area road trip, capped off by a 85-71 loss to Stanford.
“Stanford had some players and they were desperate,” Hurley said. “It was a two-point game and we watched the film Sunday morning and showed the guys things we need to address and we just have to play better.”
The fourth-year Sun Devil head coach added that practice this week will determine “a lot” about what ASU’s starting lineup will look like at home against Oregon State (11-4, 3-0 Pac-12) on Thursday.
“Now I think we’ll be able to lock in on a group and hopefully everyone will get comfortable in a role,” he added.
Hurley hasn’t minced words this season, this is the most talented group he’s coached. It’s also the first that came into the season where the NCAA Tournament wasn’t a goal but an expectation -- a mindset, he says, that is a product of results.
Whether he means the results from a year ago or the results in recruiting is up in the air for interpretation. But, despite the slow start to conference play, Hurley still thinks ASU is a tournament team, he just wishes the other teams across the Pac-12 would help with that narrative.
“I had a lot of confidence with our roster and the guys in the locker room,” Hurley said. “We were selected sixth in the Pac-12 and I think we did more than our fair share in the non-conference.”