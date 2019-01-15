Arizona State finds itself in an odd spot. Its conference season is just four games old with 14 more on the horizon. Yet, its NCAA Tournament hopes loom over the program as if it was day two of the Pac-12 tournament.

At 11-5 with wins over No. 7 Kansas and No. 24 Mississippi State, that shouldn’t necessarily be the case. The Sun Devils entered conference play 9-3, still unable to afford the luxury that most other teams across the country had: Leeway.

Playing in a Pac-12 conference on the verge of becoming a one- to a two-bid league, every loss turns into a bigger and bigger sucker punch to ASU’s tournament resume. At this point, it may only take four or five more of those hits before ASU’s NIT ticket is punched.

“This isn’t the Big 12 or the Big 10 or the ACC where you can be 2-2 and you still feel like, ‘Hey, there’s a lot of season left and we can be positive,’” ASU coach Bobby Hurley said. “Not this year with the way things played out in our league, our winning percentage in the non-conference was so low that it puts more pressure on you to have a really good conference regular season and so far we’re behind in that regard.”

The conference currently does not have a team inside the Top 25. It doesn’t have a team in the Top 40 of the KenPom rankings. Having one climb into those, too, becomes a taller task when the schedule of each is scarce of marquee opponents.

The dynamic has created a palpable sense of urgency in Tempe, a rare thing to find in the middle of January.

“I mean you touch on how important it is to protect your season and we’ve had some great wins. The Mississippi State win, the Kansas win proves we can beat elite competition,” Hurley said. “You know what you’re capable of and you just want to make sure you don’t dig a hole for yourself.

“In our league, you can’t afford to be .500.”

Hurley’s right. The Devils can’t go .500 in conference play and expect to make the tournament (they’re currently .500.) But the hole may already be dug. With losses to Princeton, to finish out the non-conference slate, Utah, and Stanford, ASU has played itself out of the field of 68 -- for now.

Jumping back in isn’t hard. All the Devils need to do is play to their potential. Okay, maybe that’s easier said than done.