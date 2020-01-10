It got too close for comfort in the final minutes, but the Arizona State Sun Devils (10-5, 1-1 Pac-12) closed out the Oregon State Beavers (11-4, 1-2) 82-76 in a contest they controlled for most of the second half.

ASU was tied with the Beavers 22-22 after 15 minutes of action. However, the Sun Devils finished the final five minutes of the opening half on a 14-3 run to lead 36-25 at halftime. From there they hardly looked back, leading by a comfortable margin until a late surge by OSU cut ASU’s lead to five with 27 seconds to play and as close as four with 16 seconds remaining.

Two made free throws, even with the same number of missed ones in that span, by junior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (seven points, four rebounds, game-highs five assists and four steals) would prove enough to seal the deal on a crucial bounce-back effort ahead of Saturday night’s top-10 matchup at Oregon.

Junior guard Remy Martin shot nearly one-third of the team’s shots (19 out of 60) but made them count, leading both sides with 24 points—his second-highest scoring total of the season only to his 33 against Princeton in late November. He added three assists, a pair of steals and a game-best +10 rating, as his 38 minutes were nine more than the next closest Sun Devil.

Here are some more key takeaways from Thursday night’s victory in Corvallis.





ASU playing as good as ever in games after a loss

As inconsistent as the Sun Devils may seem, they actually have only lost consecutive games twice since the beginning of the 2018-19 season. Once was last year’s losses to Princeton and Utah, then this year’s defeats at the hands of St. Mary’s then Creighton (this doesn’t count the tournament loss to Buffalo to end last season and then the season-opening loss to Colorado in November, as those were two different teams).

Tonight’s game was not going to become the third instance of this, as ASU increased its win/loss margin in games following a loss this season to +59. Granted, this includes a 41-point trouncing of Central Connecticut State that followed the aforementioned loss to Colorado in China.

Even still, last season’s final margin for that was +62, and that included victories at Georgia, versus then No. 1 Kansas, then Pac-12-leading Washington and St. John’s in the First Four- their first NCAA tournament win in 10 years.

So, it’s certainly an encouraging sign for the Sun Devil faithful to see a team respond so well to such a lifeless loss at Arizona, which at the time was their third in four games.

Sure, the fact that last season’s team didn’t lose until their eighth game is an important factor to consider. But for those not in the mood for arithmetic, ASU’s combined win/loss margin in games following a loss since the start of last season is +121, a number nothing short of impressive.

Therefore, tonight’s victory continues to support a long-running narrative that previously seemed in jeopardy after the final games of non-conference play and the opening loss in conference play; these Sun Devils may get knocked down a lot, but they never stay down.





Edwards leads break-through performance beyond the arc





A huge factor in tonight’s six-point victory was ASU’s three-point shooting, an 8-for-16 (50 percent) effort that ties the Princeton victory—also an 8-for-16 effort-- for its best three-point shooting percentage in a game all season.

However, there’s no arguing tonight’s performance was a high point in that regard, not only due to the level of the opponent but because of two of those eight threes against Princeton came from junior forward Khalid Thomas in the final minute of the game to save the victory. Thomas didn’t even see the floor against the Beavers.

Senior guard Rob Edwards certainly saw the floor though, for all of 25 minutes after only playing in 32 the previous two games combined. He made the most of it, scoring 13 of his 18 points (second on the team) in the second half, hitting 3-of-4 triples after making the only one he attempted in the opening frame. Not only did Edwards lead the Sun Devils in second-half points, his two steals were a team-high in the final 20 minutes as well.

Returning to the original point, Edwards broke out of a slump in a huge way tonight—one that saw him make only two of his previous 22 attempts from deep spanning the last six games, which included 0-for-11 three-point shooting over his last four.

His effort tonight not only almost doubled his 10 points in his last five games combined, but it turned an otherwise forgettable three-point shooting night from all of his teammates combined (Martin 3-for-7, Taeshon Cherry 1-for-2, Verge Jr. and Kimani Lawrence 0-for-1) into ASU’s best showing from three all season.

It just goes to prove how large of a role Edwards, with his ability to knock down threes and everything else he brings to the game, could ultimately play in the success or failure of the Sun Devils this season.





Bench points, ball movement prove areas of marked improvement from Pac-12 opener

Maybe it’s stating the obvious to highlight ASU’s boosted assist numbers and performance in the battle of bench points from a 28-point loss to a six-point victory. But in the Pac-12, especially so far this season, nothing is given and everything is earned, so with that being said here are the improved totals.

The Sun Devils tallied 13 assists tonight compared to two last Saturday, and outscored the Beavers bench 27-12 after the Arizona bench outscored ASU 20-17 in the conference opener.

The two assist leaders in Verge Jr. and Martin have already been mentioned, so to keep from being redundant, it’s worth pointing out that with the two-assist efforts of both Edwards and senior forward Mikey Mitchell, the number of players with multiple assists in tonight’s victory, 4, doubles the team’s entire assist total in its last game.

After last weekend, there seemed nowhere to go but up, but surely this marks some nice progress in that department, right?

As for the bench points, this was an effort led by Edwards and abutted by freshman forward Jalen Graham, who saw 11 minutes on the floor due to some foul trouble by starters in junior Romello White (12 points on 5-for-8 shooting, nine rebounds, one block in 29 minutes but four fouls) and Lawrence (nine points on 3-for-6 shooting, 3-for-4 free throws, five rebounds, 23 minutes, three fouls).

Graham once again flashed his potential when given playing time, scoring six points (3-for-5 shooting), grabbing five rebounds—three of which came on the offensive end—and adding two blocks in only 11 minutes on the floor. His +9 rating was the second-highest on the team only to Martin and was his latest case for increased playing time off the bench.

The big man out of local Mountain Pointe high school may only be a true freshman, but he’s quietly accumulated 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting in only 20 minutes combined the last two games, and has tallied a blocked shot in three straight, plus four of the last five. Tonight’s 11 minutes of action was the most he’s seen over the last six games.

With their first conference win in the books, the Sun Devils return to action when they visit the No. 9 Oregon Ducks Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. The game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.