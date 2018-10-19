Arizona State had the ball for the first three minutes of the third quarter of Thursday night’s home game against Stanford.



Those three minutes saw the Sun Devils gain 59 yards on eight plays — 17 of those yards came on a pass to junior N’Keal Harry, and another 36 came on a back-shoulder fade to redshirt sophomore Frank Darby.

ASU stalled inside the 10-yard line, and settled for a field goal. At that point, it wasn’t that big of an issue; three points are three points, and those specific three points tied the game at six.

But the Sun Devils never had a legitimate opportunity to take the lead again. After the latest installment in a series of dismal third quarters, yet another failed comeback effort resulted in a second consecutive loss and a sub-.500 record, as ASU fell to Stanford, 20-13.

“Well, if I had the formula, I would feed it to them,” Edwards said of his team’s third-quarter struggles. “I like their effort. They play hard, they do. It’s never over for these kids. They just keep coming, they keep fighting, no matter how bad it looks. And it looked bad for a while.”

At this point, the third-quarter narrative is starting to become a broken record. But it’s clearly a problem. ASU (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12), in each of its four losses this season, has fallen out of otherwise close, winnable games in and around the third frame.

It started against San Diego State, when the Sun Devils possessed the ball for less than five minutes of the third quarter, gained a grand total of eight yards, and watched the Aztecs run wild for over 75.

Against Colorado, ASU opened with a quick touchdown drive, then watched the Buffaloes score twice in 11 minutes, gaining 170 yards on 18 plays, to rip away the lead, and all of the momentum. The fourth was a carry-over; the Buffaloes burnt the final seven minutes of play to ice it.

The Sun Devils’ loss in Washington is, in a way, the outlier. While ASU hung around for the duration of the contest’s third quarter, an inability to capitalize on defensive stops during that time allowed the Huskies to open up the fourth with a five-minute, 67-yard touchdown drive and build an insurmountable two-score lead.

But overall, the Sun Devils have 13 third-quarter points in four losses. In those periods, they’ve allowed a combined 34. And, as a result, fourth-quarter heroics have never been enough.

“For four games we’ve lost, they’ve all kind of ended the same way, with a thud,” Edwards said. “Not feeling very well at all about that. That’s kind of who we are. We’ve lost four games now by one score. That’s not good enough.”

Thursday, the third started out just fine, like it always does. The Sun Devils pieced together a solid opening drive with a couple of chunk plays to set up a game-tying chip shot.

ASU’s next two drives ended in punts. Stanford’s ended in touchdowns. With a pair of possessions that, combined, took 7:48 off the clock and covered 155 yards on 15 plays, the Cardinal (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) took a two-score advantage into the last period.

As usual, when all was said and done, that lead turned out to be too much to overcome. It looked to be even more so when Wilkins threw an interception on the Sun Devils’ fourth offensive play of the final quarter.

Following the loss, an emotional Wilkins expressed his displeasure with his two giveaways; the redshirt senior had also fumbled midway through the second quarter.

Wilkins made it abundantly clear — for those gaffs, he’s his biggest critic.

“I pride myself on taking care of the football,” Wilkins said. “So, two turnovers, on my part, is completely inexcusable, and I beat myself up over that.”

“Against a team like Stanford, you’re not going to get away with that,” he added.

But even despite a seemingly backbreaking third quarter, ASU, once again, found life. The Sun Devils pulled within a score on a six-play, 64-yard drive that featured a 37-yard reception by redshirt senior Ryan Jenkins and ended with a Wilkins 10-yard touchdown scamper.

ASU’s defense held serve, twice more, giving Wilkins and the offense plenty of opportunities to tie things up. With time expiring, they nearly did, until a 4th-and-1 checkdown over the middle to sophomore running back Eno Benjamin, with under 10 seconds on the clock, cost the Sun Devils a chance to take one more shot at the end zone.

“In my head, I knew not to take a sack,” Wilkins said. “So, I should have thrown it at Eno’s feet. Instead, I threw it at his chest, and he caught it. It’s just poor football, clock management and spacial awareness on my part.”

Remember that heartbreaking failed hail mary attempt to Frank Darby, just over a month ago in San Diego? Similar principles apply to the final seconds of the Devils’ loss to Stanford. Were both endings maddening for ASU fans, given how close their team was to a win in the waning minutes? Absolutely. But neither contest was truly lost in those moments.

It’s not like the Sun Devils had either of those games in their grasp and let them slip away at the buzzer. More accurately, they’d lost their grip far earlier, found a slim chance to reach back out and nearly regain hold, and ultimately came up short of doing so.

At the end of the day, though, close losses like ASU’s — all four of which have been by one touchdown, and have featured some kind of second-half lull — are frustrating. And in each of them, the Sun Devils have been, arguably, one, maybe two plays away.

As one such defeat piles up on top of another, a stack of four by a combined 28 points is understandably infuriating.

“I just feel like, we’re right there, we’re just right there, we’ve just got to get over this hump,” Darby said. “I don’t know what it is, I don’t know, but it’s something that’s got to be fixed in practice, something that’s got to be fixed in our drills.

“We’re right there, this is a seven-point game again, and we just have to get over that hump.”

But the Sun Devils, clearly, aren’t in the business of moral victories. They desperately long for, as any team would, what lies on the other side of that one play, or that one mistake.

“I despise and I hate losing,” Wilkins said. “Don’t think that I’m going out there on purpose, trying to lose the game. I hate losing more than anything.”

“I’m sick and tired of always coming in here and saying it’s one play away,” he later added. “We’ve got to fix it.”

Much like when he watched the final seconds of another disheartening defeat fade away after a snap decision went wrong, Wilkins sees the clock ticking on himself and the 2018 Sun Devils.

With five weeks left and three more wins standing between ASU and the postseason, there’s no room for excuses. There’s no more room for being a play away from victory. And Wilkins, a fifth-year senior, knows that.

He knows that far too well.

“We just weren’t close enough,” he said. “We always talk about it, we continue to say, ‘We’re so close, we’re so close, we’re so close. Time is not on our side. It’s not on my side.

“This is it.”