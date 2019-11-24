UNCASVILLE, Conn.-- The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2) got what they came 2,500 miles for; a matchup with the defending national champion No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers (6-0).

In a game of runs that had four lead changes and was tied five times, the Cavaliers ultimately prevailed 48-45, extending the longest active win streak in division-one college basketball to 12—dating back to last season. “For us to play within a one-possession game and lead for a majority of the second half, late in the half especially, I think it’s a positive,” coach Bobby Hurley said. “It shows that we’re a legitimate team, that we got players that can compete at the highest level. “We got to try and win some of these games, it’s not acceptable just to try hard and to be in the game, you got to close it out. But certainly, it gives us hope that we have a chance to have a really good season.”

While the Sun Devils undoubtedly passed their first “legitimacy test,” if you will, of this 2019-20 season, things weren’t always looking so good, particularly in the early going.

The Cavaliers got off to a fast start, as they led 10-2 just over five minutes into the game. If that sounds familiar, that’s because it is. This marks the third consecutive game in which the Sun Devils have fallen into a deficit of at least eight points within the first 6:15 of action. When playing Rider, no big deal. St. John’s, it can be overcome. But playing a program that’s currently heading the elite class of college basketball programs, you could argue this slow start- again- is why ASU ended up falling short. “We really struggled to score,” Hurley said. “Until you face (Virginia’s defense), it’s hard to adjust to it.” If ASU’s slow start felt like deja-vu, then so did the team’s bounce-back throughout the rest of the half. It wasn’t pretty, as Virginia continued to outplay them down low and look a lot better overall, but a 7-2 Sun Devil run (bucket from junior forward Romello White, then five points from junior guard Remy Martin in the final 28 seconds) over the final 80 seconds of the opening frame kept the halftime deficit at 26-21 and proved to give them the momentum they needed going into the second.

....obviously didn't look carefully enough at the box score when I tweeted this, as Thomas actually has an assist and two steals. As you'll notice, he's leading the team in +/- at +5....only other Sun Devil in the positive is Jaelen House at +1 https://t.co/H6sq9gajjt — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) November 24, 2019

“I think we didn’t get on-track offensively until late in the first half,” Hurley commented, “and then we finished the half very well, and then that took us into the second half.”

Indeed it did, as the Sun Devils came out of the locker room and took their play to another level. Neither team scored in the first two minutes, but another bucket from White—who grew more and more comfortable down low as the game wore on—plus a triple by Martin had things tied back up not even three full minutes into the frame. A jumper by Rob Edwards 45 seconds after Martin’s shot gave ASU its first lead of the contest, 28-26, which it took into the first media timeout at the 15:58 mark. From there, the Sun Devils continued their scoring run thanks to continued production from White and Martin, with a couple of nice assists from freshman guard Jaelen House sprinkled in there as well. Accounting for the final 1:20 of the first half going into the first 6:50 of the second, it would turn out to be a 19-0 run for ASU, similar to the 19-point swing they caused in a 10-minute stretch during the second half of yesterday’s victory versus St. John’s.

Now a 19-0 run for ASU spanning back to the first half, as House gets a steal and perfectly leads Cherry to the bucket. Bennett has to call a UVA timeout.



ASU 35-26, 13:32 2H — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) November 24, 2019

“We got punched in the mouth, the 19-0 run maybe three times we got punched in the mouth,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “You don’t have to be perfect every possession, you don’t have to be great, you just got to be good for the majority of them. We almost tipped the scale the wrong way because Arizona State got us out (of our game).”

Of course, the Cavaliers are a completely different class of opponent than the Red Storm, which explains why the toughest part of the contest for the Sun Devils was just getting started, with a 38-30 advantage and 11 minutes remaining. All it took was a put-back bucket by 6’9’’ senior forward Mamadi Diakite at the 10:56 mark, only UVA’s second made field goal and fifth-and-sixth points of the half at that point, to spark the Cavaliers offense again. Diakite took things into his own hands, with the exception of one layup by sophomore guard Kihei Clark, spearheading and 8-0 UVA run that had things tied back up at 38-38 with 5:48 to play. “They’re just a great program, so well-coached, so disciplined,” Hurley commented. “They made winning plays down the stretch; they were able to get the ball inside.” It’s also worth noting that, in that stretch of five-plus minutes, an energy in the stadium that was previously non-existent came alive, giving the game a hometown type of feel for the Cavaliers. But going back to Hurley’s point, the battle of will-power in the paint culminated late in the contest. For a brief stretch, between the 4:24-3:20 marks of the second half, Diakite and White traded points, with the exception of a couple made free throws by UVA’s eventual leading scorer, freshman Casey Morsell (19 points, 7-for-12 field goals, 4-for-4 free throws.) Diakite would get the last laugh in that battle, finishing with 15 points (5-for-13 FG, 2-for-4 three-point, 3-for-3 FT) plus three rebounds, an assist, a steal and two blocks. White would finish with 10 points (3-for-4 FG, 4-for-6 FT) and add three rebounds plus a block. Most crucially, White turned it over three times while Diakite only did once. “White is a good player,” Diakite said. “We were mixing it so we could get them in scrumbles like sometimes we had them traveling, we had them making bad decisions, and that was the purpose of the trap. “I think we did an ok job on (White), but because of the coaches, we did a great job. We played a game in his mind, basically. He didn’t know what to do, he was rattled on that.” Following Diakite’s final points, a pair of free throws to put UVA ahead 43-41 at the 3:21 mark, it was the backcourts who were trading blows. A defensive rebound and great outlet pass by junior guard Rob Edwards led to a Martin layup to tie things back up at 2:35, only to have Morsell hit a jumper 23 seconds later to retake the lead. The ensuing possession was another missed three by freshman Taeshon Cherry (2 points, 1-for-7 FG, 0-for-5 from three), but he immediately made up for it with a block on the other end, which led to a great fast-break pass by House to Edwards for another tying layup, this time with 1:26 to play. However, Morsell would come right back and knock down an open three (assisted by Diakite), thanks to a fatigued defensive effort by ASU on that possession, which would end up standing as the game-winning shot. “I think the kid Morsell was maybe the difference-maker in the game,” Hurley said. “He got some confidence early in the game, we lost him defensively and he got a few layups on us, and his confidence grew and he made big shots from the perimeter down the stretch…that was the difference for them in a very low-scoring game.” The Sun Devils would have two more chances to tie it, both three-point attempts by Edwards, but his first one was blocked by Diakite, and then after a missed three by Morsell that kept ASU alive, this is how the Sun Devils ultimately went out.

And that’s how it will end.



FINAL:

Virginia— 48

ASU— 45 pic.twitter.com/NkiJH5orml — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) November 24, 2019