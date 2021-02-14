ASUDevils - Sun Devils “escape” Beavers second-half comeback; net Hurley 100th ASU win

With 45 seconds remaining on the clock, ASU senior guard Remy Martin stood alone just in front of the pitchfork logo at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. The contest - a Sunday evening affair to close out the weekend against Oregon State, was all square at 68 points apiece.





Martin cut to his left as sophomore forward Jalen Graham appeared to provide a screen. Martin cut back to the right against the screen for a second time and pulled up for a strike from range.





The ball tickled the twine with just under 40 seconds to go and with some help from the electric sophomore guard Jaelen House, who forced a subsequent OSU turnover with less than 10 seconds on the clock, it was ASU ball and the damage was done. Despite another game missing numerous players, the Sun Devils (7-9, 4-6 Pac-12) wouldn’t back down in the face of the Beavers (10-10, 6-8) and escaped the contest with a 75-73 win.





“I really liked our toughness and how we competed,” Hurley mentioned. “We’ve won three of our last four, so that’s exciting to look at from the bright side of things. We did the things necessary to get the victory, so it’s a good feeling.”





With a shorthanded roster missing freshman guard Josh Christopher (back/lower-leg), freshman forward Marcus Bagley (ankle), junior forward Taeshon Cherry (personal reasons) and freshman forward Pavlo Dziuba (COVID protocols), it might be expected that the Sun Devils would have to fight tooth-and-nail to keep up with the Beavers and their half-court offense.





For the first few minutes, though, that wasn’t the case.





The Sun Devils came out of the gates on fire, playing their signature style of track meet basketball by pushing the floor in transition through opportunities created on defense. Martin oozed and slipped through the Beavers’ defense like a hot knife through butter, effortlessly driving to the cup.





Martin’s seemingly easy start, paired with buckets inside from senior forward Kimani Lawrence and aggressive, lively defense, which caused one OSU turnover after another propelled ASU out on a 19-4 run in the first six minutes.





“Our pressure really affected (Oregon State), and we were able to get a couple steals,” Hurley said about the opening minutes. “Remy did, House did, (Alonzo) Verge did, so anytime you get those type of high percentage opportunities, it really, really fueled what we did.”





After a flaming start, the players donning Sparky seemed to lapse, as the Beavers edged back into the contest, primarily snuffing out the explosive fast break opportunities that the Sun Devils live and die by. By slowing the game down, Oregon State opened up into the slow and methodical half-court offense run by head coach Wayne Tinkle.





“They have a true style; they’re unique,” Hurley said of the Beavers’ approach. “They’re going to play the matchup, zone, some 1-3-1, they’re going to change their defenses, and they’re a team that likes to go deep into the shot clock. So, they’re going to ask you to guard them for 35 seconds and then make a block and (force you) to get a rebound.”





Through their efforts in their own half and multiple scoring droughts from the Sun Devils, the Beavers closed a 15-point lead to just four, before two steal-and-go transition buckets from Martin and Verge and some draw fouls gave ASU a double-digit cushion heading into the break.





In just 20 minutes of play, ASU forced 11 OSU turnovers, and cashed in 21 points from an array of steals and induced offensive fouls – over half of the 41 first-half points came via turnovers.





“(Points off turnovers) was definitely a big part of our success in us being able to put 41 points on the board and have a double-figure lead going into the half,” Hurley stated. “I liked how when (OSU) cut (the lead) to four after we had a 15-point lead, we made a good push to the end of the half, that double-digit lead was helpful.”





Helpful indeed was the 10-point lead at the half, as Arizona State began to duel with an Oregon State lineup that was inspired and motivated, slowly chipping away at a lead they had seen built against them in the early stages.





ASU senior guard Holland Woods and OSU sophomore guard Jarrod Lucas traded blows early in the second half before the Arizona State approach wilted once again. Scoring droughts ran rampant, and when ASU did score, it was mostly via the charity stripe.





Meanwhile, OSU’s half-court offense, paired with a significantly better shooting mark compared to ASU, propelled Tinkle’s squad back into the contest with ferocity, outscoring Arizona State in the second frame 42-34.





“We just need to make better decision-making,” Martin said of ASU’s second-half struggles on offense. “We were really just trying to score on the first initial pass, and I think once we got the flow going, once we started to make a couple of buckets, we began to make the extra pass…the second half was just a better flow of the game.”





“(OSU) is a tough team to play when they have a lead because they do a really good job of running their half-court offense, and they can shoot the three and throw it inside,” Hurley explained. “We were hoping to get off to a good start and have them chase us and escape.”





Martin finished with 23 points on 5-18 shooting from the field but did his usual magic of drawing fouls and getting to the free-throw line. The senior guard was 12-16 from the line across the stretch. Verge supplemented 15 points himself and was 6-8 from the charity stripe.





Graham tied his career-high of 14 points whilst grabbing himself a double-double, coming down with 11 rebounds. Junior forward Chris Osten returned to provide much-needed depth down low and received praise from Hurley: “It says a lot about his character to give us the minutes.”





However, the night wasn’t just notable for the win or Graham’s career-tying affair. Most pertinent among ASU’s matters to boast was that the victory was Hurley’s 100th dub in maroon and gold since he arrived in 2015 – a Valentine’s day gift for the former Duke man turned Sun Devil.





“It’s crazy, it’s amazing,” Hurley said of 100 wins at ASU. “It means a lot. This place has provided so many great memories for me and over the last couple of years, especially with some of the wins we’ve had and the seasons we’ve had, and the guys I’ve been able to coach. I’ll go home and think about that tonight – just all the players I’ve been blessed to have here over my six years.”





However, beyond tonight there isn’t much time for Hurley to dwell on the past. The Sun Devils sit ninth in the Pac-12 with at least four games remaining – a trip out to visit the LA schools before returning back to Tempe for a showdown with the Washington schools.





There are potentially more games on the horizon for ASU, but that depends on the health of the ASU roster – pertaining to COVID-19 and injury perspectives.





“You just hope that everyone is safe, and all the tests are negative, and everyone is able to compete. That’s the first step, and we have to take that day by day, and then we’ll hopefully do the same the following week and see what additional games could be put together before now and Vegas,” Hurley explained. “Everyone’s working on it, I’m getting updated on a regular basis, and nothing is guaranteed at the moment.”





