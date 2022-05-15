Sun Devils end regular season home series in disappointing fashion

Going into this weekend’s home series against Oregon, Arizona State had been the epitome of just average in conference play. The Sun Devils sat at 12-12, with a 10-2 record against teams above them in the standings and a 2-10 record against those below them.





It’s the middle of May, any fan expecting some paradigm shift in the 11th hour of the regular season is barking up the wrong tree. This weekend brought more of the same. Facing an Oregon team that has been marginally better than ASU all year long, the Devils dropped two out of three games to lose the series and continue its water-treading trend in PAC-12 play.





Tyler Meyer got the start Sunday and turned in a performance that represented his season. Three strong innings and one ghastly frame put ASU behind the 8-ball. Adam Tulloch started Friday night and had one of his worst outings of a season that has featured a few really forgettable ones. (Ok, definitely not as bad as the one in Corvallis.)





Kyle Luckham has been the horse all year, and he’s the reason Arizona State has fared better on Saturdays than they have on Fridays and Sundays. He allowed four runs but went seven strong. His longevity has allowed an often labored bullpen to keep its tennis shoes on until well after nightfall. Luckham has been worth at least three or four wins on his own.





Offensively, Ryan Campos and Nate Báez stayed hot. Joe Lampe belted his 11th bomb and is putting the finishing touches on what will be a first-team Pac-12 season and an early round selection in the MLB draft. The redshirt sophomore could return if he wants, but Bloomquist doesn’t expect it.





“It would be Christmas morning if I could get Joe back next year. But I think we all know where that one’s going.”





Early in the year, ASU was losing close games on what seemed like a daily basis. One and two-run losses were making first-year head coach Willie Bloomquist embrace the “silver fox” look sooner than he probably wanted to. Lately? Losses have been bad. The win-loss record remains around .500, but many losses have gotten out of hand in the back nine of Bloomquist’s inaugural season. The Sunday rubber match in Tucson was close into the middle innings before Arizona pulled away and won big. UNLV came into Tempe and embarrassed the Sun Devils in a 9-1 midweek rout. Then two of the team’s three losses at UCLA came by double digits (that’s a nice way of describing them.)





A sweep of Utah last week bridged the gap, but the troubling trend reared its ugly head again. Arizona State was blown out Friday and Sunday, sandwiching a Saturday win that allowed them to clinch a spot in the Pac-12 tournament with Washington State losing.





I hesitate to question the heart of the group because I haven't seen anything that explicitly tells me that they are lacking in that respect. However, there have been a number of times Bloomquist has indicted the effort of his squad to the media. After UNLV, he called the loss “pathetic and embarrassing,” after both losses this weekend; he deemed certain aspects “unacceptable.” This isn’t a fracture if there is mutual respect and everyone is on their same page. I think they are.





If the trend holds true, ASU will have a successful weekend in Pullman and wrap up the regular season at .500 or one games above. Their at large big hopes are officially dead, so the only way into the field of 64 will be winning the Pac12 tournament.





How likely is that?





ASU is 3-12 against the top half of the standings. All five of those teams will be making reservations in Old Town in a couple weeks.