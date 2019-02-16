The effort was led by a stellar start from junior righty Alec Marsh, who notched a career-high 10 strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched while only allowing one run on four hits and one walk.

“One game doesn’t make a season,” manager Tracy Smith said, “but I think they were tired of all the stuff being said and they’ve worked really hard to put themselves in position to finally go out and lay it on the field.”

But at least for opening night, the Sun Devils have silenced the naysayers, dispatching the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-1 to open the season.

It seemed like there was nothing but uncertainty and pressure surrounding ASU baseball for 2019 coming off its worst consecutive seasons in program history.

What an outing for @AlecMarsh8 ! He becomes the first pitcher to reach 10 strikeouts in a game since @seth_mart8 in 2016 and he will hand the rock off to @bradycorrigan . Final Line: 6.2 IP, 1 R, 10 Ks, 1 BB, 4 H pic.twitter.com/L2ikp6uyya

“He’s shown the maturity, he’s shown the progression and tonight he was very effective staying ahead,” Smith said. “His defense liked playing behind him because they knew that he was throwing strikes.”

Marsh executed the outing by utilizing his full arsenal of pitches all night, mixing in breaking balls and off-speed pitches with his two and four-seam fastballs, which seemed to keep hitters guessing in every at-bat.

He took a few batters to settle in, allowing a single to the second batter he faced and getting out of the inning via a hard lineout to third, but only allowed one batter to reach base after that until allowing a two-out single in the fifth.

“I had everything,” Marsh said. “It was almost like I was getting mad because it was like the fourth or fifth inning and I still hadn’t even thrown my changeup and I really wanted to throw it because it was another pitch I had in the arsenal and they hadn’t seen it yet.”

“It’s something I’ve been working real hard for to kind of be more of a dominant pitcher and setting the tone for the weekend.”

As much as Marsh looked like an ace, he had the run support to pitch comfortably after his first six outs.

Although the Sun Devils went down in order once again in the second inning, sophomore shortstop Alika Williams ran safely down to first after a dropped third-strike by Notre Dame catcher Jack Alexander- for what should’ve been the third out- and the second life woke up ASU’s bats that inning, and several innings to follow.

Sophomore catcher Sam Ferri batted him home with a double to straightaway center, which could’ve been caught had sophomore Spencer Myers not misplayed it, and eventually, sophomore first baseman Spencer Torkelson cleared the bases with a gapper to right-center, putting ASU ahead 4-0 after two.

“It felt good,” Torkelson said. “The pitcher’s tendencies were fastballs away and I knew his off-speed wasn’t good enough to beat me and he didn’t throw it early in the count, so I was sitting on a fastball away and I did some damage to it and it felt real nice.”

Another run was tacked on in the third, allowing Marsh to continue pitching with a comfortable lead and look like an ace. His 10 strikeouts were the most since Seth Martinez struck out 11 in a game against UC Davis on March 12, 2016.

The junior righty didn’t slip up until sophomore DH Niko Kavadas’s solo bomb to right put Notre Dame on the board. An ensuing double by sophomore shortstop Jared Miller made the top of the seventh the only point at which it felt like the Irish had life, but Marsh retired the next two before walking a batter and being pulled with a pinch-hitter stepping up.

Sophomore righty Brady Corrigan came on to finish the inning, and ASU responded in the bottom half by doubling its run total.

“We really went into this thing with a plan of what we wanted to do (at the plate),” Smith said. “I think what you see is a bunch of guys understanding that buying into a certain approach you’re going to have success.”

That approach was patience and persistence at the plate, evident in the stat sheet by ASU’s eight walks- compared to Notre Dame’s two- as well as at-bats like junior DH Lyle Lin’s RBI single in the third inning, which came after fouling off five two-strike pitches.

Lin’s bases-loaded walk started that five-run seventh, which was followed by two-run singles from Williams and Ferri.

“This was a step in the right direction,” Smith said. “I love the good start, but had it been the other way I wouldn’t have been too much different in here either because that’s a good baseball team in there, and we’ll let that play out as we progress through the season.”

The Sun Devils will host the Irish for game two of this series Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.