Sun Devils contemplating splitting reps at Tillman safety
I can’t say I’m familiar with each and every college football defense across the nation, and the hybrid positions that may exist within them, but the Tillman safety role in ASU’s 3-3-5 defense has to be one of the most intriguing, at least amongst power-five schools.
The linebacker/safety hybrid- named after and inspired by the generational hero that was Pat Tillman based on his playing days at ASU from 1994-97- requires a high football IQ and a fearless playmaker, at least to play the position well.
Head coach Herm Edwards, a pretty good NFL defensive back himself once upon a time, expanded on the type of players who fit this specialized position.
“I think it’s a unique position,” Edwards said. “It reminds me of (former NFL strong safety) John Lynch, he’s a little bit of a John Lynch, (former NFL cornerback and safety) Ronde Barber. In pro football, he would be your nickelback, basically…now he’s more of a box player, that’s what John was for us, he was more of a box player, but he’s also a high safety in cover two. Our guy is not a high safety so much, he’s the middle runner, and so that’s difficult because we want him to play the pass, defend the middle of the formation, but also be involved in the run game.
“You have to be a heady guy and you have to be a guy that understands formations and can read the triangle, between the quarterback and the back. That’s kind of important to determine is it run or pass, because you’re at 10 yards and basically what we want them to do if it’s a run, we want them to be about three yards away from the line of scrimmage making a tackle, but if it’s a pass, we want them 15 or 20 yards running down the middle. So, it’s a difficult position, as we know a guy that was unique at it was (former NFL linebacker Brian) Urlacher. He’s a different guy, I can remember him in college, you look at this guy and go ‘wow, this guy can run, he can cover,’ but that’s a unique position.”
Although Edwards has reiterated his willingness to play young guys throughout his time coaching ASU, this is one position where experience at the college level is practically a prerequisite to playing well.
However, ASU has little to worry about in that regard, with senior Tyler Whiley and junior Evan Fields still in close competition for the starting spot less than 10 days from the opening kickoff.
It’s a justified competition, as Fields has played in three more games during his college career than Whiley (21 and 18, respectively), including starting the last three in 2018 at Tillman safety. However, Whiley has been with the program since 2014 and is probably the most respected defensive back in the group, making him a a perfect candidate for the position too.
"He's the leader. He's the vocal point of the defense... I have the most experience on our defense. I literally do. I have the most snaps, all that. So when I respect a dude like Ty, whatever he says, is done." -Chase Lucas on fellow DB Ty Whiley https://t.co/NEXEWUpJji— Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) August 3, 2019
Plus, Whiley has probably intercepted more passes than any of the other defensive backs this preseason, albeit sometimes with the second-team, which at the very least shows he has an an instinct for being at the right place at the right time.
Defensive backs coach Tony White acknowledges each guy has different strengths but says overall, it’s been hard to separate them to this point in preseason camp.
“Evan, it seems like a little bit more physical presence in there, (Whiley) feels like a little bit rangier maybe,” White said. “But then they end up doing something that surprises you, like Evan’s made some really nice plays being the free safety, running sideline to sideline, (Whiley) surprised you by stepping up into the hole and hitting guys at the line of scrimmage.
“They’re neck-and-neck (to start) …that’s what having some talent on the roster does, builds some competition, and just makes each other better because now they have to learn that much more, they got to hold each other accountable, so it’s a good healthy competition right now.”
Things didn’t always seem that way during the preseason, however. When practices started up again at the beginning of August, it was largely presumed Whiley would be positioned to get the majority of reps at Tillman safety.
Of course, that was the case in 2018 before a fractured ankle during the marron and gold scrimmage ended his season on August 11, three weeks prior to the first game. He was granted a medical hardship waiver by the NCAA, which is why he’s been able to return for one final season at ASU and is in this position now.
For much fewer extreme reasons, Whiley missing practices this year is what opened the door for Fields to make his case as a starter. When Camp Tontozona began the week of August 5, Whiley has a fever of 102, according to White, and as a result had to be quarantined from the team, much less practice with them. This only lasted the first two days, but by the time he came back on the third day, Fields had gained confidence and proven he could do just as well in that role.
“The more confidence I play with, the slower the game feels, the easier it is,” Fields commented. “When you know what you’re doing, you can play way faster. You don’t have that thing in the back of your head like ‘oh, what am I supposed to do,’ you’re like ‘I know where I’m going, I know my keys,’ so it’s much better.”
In the two weeks since then, it seems there have been no grounds to separate the two. That’s why White says he might just have to find a way to get them both in during games.
“In terms of play-rotation-wise, if they go into the game and there’s no true starter, they’re both co-starters and they would get an equal amount of reps in there,” White said. “It’s very realistic if they’re good enough- the rotation is based off of how good the guys are, so if you got two equal guys, you say ‘hey one guy goes in for six plays, the other guy goes in for six plays,’ and then the game will dictate maybe one guy’s on, maybe they’re both on so you keep the rotation during the game, you know that’s something for us to have to really keep track of.”
White also noted that Whiley and Fields both lead by example, as opposed to being vocal guys, and said consistency is what the staff will look for in determining if one player will ultimately get more reps.
Fields for one has embraced the competition, and even if he shares reps with Whiley, he believes they’ll all be better for it.
“Competition makes everything better, that brings out the best in everybody,” Fields said. “If you want that position, you got to go compete for it and that just brings out the best players. I feel like it makes everybody take a step up.”
No matter how the battle to start at this unique position shakes out, everyone seems to agree there’s been significant progress from just a year ago.
“We’re a lot closer, we hang out a lot off the field so that translates on the field,” Fields said of his defensive teammates. “We’re all locked in together, we know where each other’s supposed to be, I know where the linebackers are supposed to be, they know where I’m supposed to be, so then it just makes everything easier.”
“Last year was trying times for all of them because that’s a difficult job (to play Tillman safety), it really is,” Edwards said. “You’re kind of caught in-between ‘am I a run guy, am I a pass guy, where do I fit at?’ I think it takes a while to master it, you’ve got to be a good instinctual player and you got to have great eyes, you have to be able to read the triangle to play there, and (Fields) is getting better, Whiley obviously is a senior, he’s getting better. We have some other guys to play the position, but we need to hone into who’s going to be there.”
The other guys Edwards is likely referring to are sophomore safety Aashari Crosswell, who the coaches experimented with at Tillman safety in the spring but is locked in to start at a regular safety position, and freshman Connor Soelle, who’s been with the scout team in practice this week.
If Whiley and Fields can stay healthy though, that seems like it will be more than enough for the coaching staff to work with at the position.
After all, as White said at Camp T, any team that plans to make it deep into the season must utilize all of its depth to keep guys fresh and maximize the talent on the roster.
Join us on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and receive 25% off + $75 eCard to the Adidas store!