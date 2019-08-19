

I can’t say I’m familiar with each and every college football defense across the nation, and the hybrid positions that may exist within them, but the Tillman safety role in ASU’s 3-3-5 defense has to be one of the most intriguing, at least amongst power-five schools. The linebacker/safety hybrid- named after and inspired by the generational hero that was Pat Tillman based on his playing days at ASU from 1994-97- requires a high football IQ and a fearless playmaker, at least to play the position well. Head coach Herm Edwards, a pretty good NFL defensive back himself once upon a time, expanded on the type of players who fit this specialized position. “I think it’s a unique position,” Edwards said. “It reminds me of (former NFL strong safety) John Lynch, he’s a little bit of a John Lynch, (former NFL cornerback and safety) Ronde Barber. In pro football, he would be your nickelback, basically…now he’s more of a box player, that’s what John was for us, he was more of a box player, but he’s also a high safety in cover two. Our guy is not a high safety so much, he’s the middle runner, and so that’s difficult because we want him to play the pass, defend the middle of the formation, but also be involved in the run game. “You have to be a heady guy and you have to be a guy that understands formations and can read the triangle, between the quarterback and the back. That’s kind of important to determine is it run or pass, because you’re at 10 yards and basically what we want them to do if it’s a run, we want them to be about three yards away from the line of scrimmage making a tackle, but if it’s a pass, we want them 15 or 20 yards running down the middle. So, it’s a difficult position, as we know a guy that was unique at it was (former NFL linebacker Brian) Urlacher. He’s a different guy, I can remember him in college, you look at this guy and go ‘wow, this guy can run, he can cover,’ but that’s a unique position.” Although Edwards has reiterated his willingness to play young guys throughout his time coaching ASU, this is one position where experience at the college level is practically a prerequisite to playing well. However, ASU has little to worry about in that regard, with senior Tyler Whiley and junior Evan Fields still in close competition for the starting spot less than 10 days from the opening kickoff. It’s a justified competition, as Fields has played in three more games during his college career than Whiley (21 and 18, respectively), including starting the last three in 2018 at Tillman safety. However, Whiley has been with the program since 2014 and is probably the most respected defensive back in the group, making him a a perfect candidate for the position too.

"He's the leader. He's the vocal point of the defense... I have the most experience on our defense. I literally do. I have the most snaps, all that. So when I respect a dude like Ty, whatever he says, is done." -Chase Lucas on fellow DB Ty Whiley https://t.co/NEXEWUpJji — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) August 3, 2019



Plus, Whiley has probably intercepted more passes than any of the other defensive backs this preseason, albeit sometimes with the second-team, which at the very least shows he has an an instinct for being at the right place at the right time. Defensive backs coach Tony White acknowledges each guy has different strengths but says overall, it’s been hard to separate them to this point in preseason camp. “Evan, it seems like a little bit more physical presence in there, (Whiley) feels like a little bit rangier maybe,” White said. “But then they end up doing something that surprises you, like Evan’s made some really nice plays being the free safety, running sideline to sideline, (Whiley) surprised you by stepping up into the hole and hitting guys at the line of scrimmage. “They’re neck-and-neck (to start) …that’s what having some talent on the roster does, builds some competition, and just makes each other better because now they have to learn that much more, they got to hold each other accountable, so it’s a good healthy competition right now.” Things didn’t always seem that way during the preseason, however. When practices started up again at the beginning of August, it was largely presumed Whiley would be positioned to get the majority of reps at Tillman safety.

Will the starting Tillan role elude Tyler Whiley once again in 2019?