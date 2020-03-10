Throughout this 2019-20 campaign, it’s felt like the Arizona State Sun Devils have experienced the full gauntlet of emotions during different periods. To an extent, that follows a trend set the past two seasons, especially in looking at the similar win totals, but this season felt different from each of those.

Last season was as consistent as we’ve seen ASU from start to finish—setting their highest win total of the decade at 23—and the year before (2017-18) felt like they were damn near crowned the kings of college basketball in December only to steadily decline into mediocrity after that and come away empty in the postseason. If anything, this team felt like more or less the opposite of how things played out two years ago. Sure, the Sun Devils started this year reasonably well in winning eight of their first 10 games, but unlike the prior two seasons had no ranked wins to that point. Then, starting with a 40-point loss to St. Mary’s in mid-December, ASU would slip to 10-7 and a 1-3 start in conference play, which included more missed opportunities at signature victories. Even after a 22-point comeback in the Tempe edition of the Territorial Cup netted the Sun Devils that first ranked victory and felt like a turning point, an ensuing buzzer-beater loss at Washington State sent the team into February at 12-8 overall, and 3-4 in the conference. At this point, a third straight NCAA tournament appearance felt like a pipe dream, only achievable by somehow doing what Oregon did a season ago and capturing a conference tournament title. However, something about that turn of the calendar brought out a new level of play from the Sun Devils—which coach Bobby Hurley insisted they had in them all season—and eight wins through 11 games later ASU heads into the conference tournament not only confident about their outlook for making The Big Dance, but for capturing the program’s first Pac-12 championship.

DevilsDigest TV: Hurley talks Martin's, Verge's postseason honors, Pac-12 tournament https://t.co/X3B4eF0Hul — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) March 9, 2020

“I just feel like this is as good as I’ve felt going into the Pac-12 tournament since I’ve been here,” Hurley said. “I’m not taking anything away from all our competition; it’s going to be very steep competition. But this is a team that has been getting better and better throughout the season, and that’s what you hope for, that you have a team you have great confidence in going into the postseason.

“I think we’ve won a lot of big games in a very good conference. To be tied for third in this league with 11 (conference) wins says a lot about our body of work and what we’ve done this year, and to win 20 games (overall). So, we’ve done a lot of great things to put us in an excellent position for the NCAA tournament.” Although a three-game losing streak followed seven straight wins that almost spanned the entire month of February, the Sun Devils halted that skid with a nine-point victory over Washington State on senior day. Junior guard and leading scorer Remy Martin (19.1 points per game) bounced back nicely from a six-point showing in the loss to Washington on Thursday, his second-lowest in a game all season, with 18 against WSU, and with that is ready to hit the reset button after the regular season’s conclusion. “I closed that chapter,” Martin said. “I can’t wait until this weekend, to start a whole ‘nother chapter in March, because it’s less than a month. You never know at the end of the day, team’s seasons might be over. So, it’s just all about making the best out of our play today.”

ASU looks ahead to conference tournament, hope to make program history Based on tiebreakers, the Sun Devils earned the three-seed in the Pac-12 tournament and a first-round bye, meaning they will not play until Thursday night. ASU awaits the winner of six-seed Colorado versus 11-seed Washington State on Wednesday, and due to the Sun Devils time slot for their first game a lot of teams’ seasons will be over before they even step on the court. “There aren’t going to be any easy games this whole week for anybody,” Hurley said. “So, it’s a great feeling that we’re not putting ourselves in harm’s way the first day and that we get the chance to see who our opponent will be. It’s just crazy how it’s worked out, that most of the conference will be eliminated by the time we play. There’ll only be five teams left when we tip-off on Thursday night.” Nevertheless, Hurley sees the challenges they’ll have to overcome in that first matchup in Las Vegas regardless of who the opponent will be. “The first game will be tough,” Hurley said, “because you got to get some of the cobwebs off. You’re playing in a tournament, and you’re unfamiliar and the team you’re playing against had a day before to play, so they’re already acclimated and adjusted. So, that’s the challenge in that first game.” Of course, the flip side of that is the team who already played will be going on some tired legs from playing 24 hours earlier or less., while the Sun Devils will enter that game on five full days of game rest. Still, Hurley is no stranger to the ramped-up intensity of postseason games, even at the conference tournament level. He delved deeper into the mindset if ASU can win that first game, and what he learned from the success he was a huge part of as a player for Duke nearly three decades earlier. “The second game is like you know that if you go all in and you can get that one, that no matter how tired you feel on Saturday that you’re playing for an opportunity to cut the nets down,” Hurley said. “I’ve shared that with the team. I’ve been fortunate enough as a coach and a player to win conference tournaments, so I know the feeling of doing that and it’s worth the investment and the energy that we’re going to try and show over these next couple days.” As if there would be any doubt, Martin is plenty motivated to go the distance in the Pac-12 tournament. It will probably only take one win to lock the Sun Devils into the NCAA tournament for a third straight season, this time steering clear of a First Four bid, but Hurley’s star point guard sees this as the first opportunity this team has to leave a lasting legacy.

DevilsDigest TV: Remy Martin named All-Pac-12 First Team and discusses ASU's postseason ahead https://t.co/UbA3VglBzQ — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) March 10, 2020

“I just think that we have that hunger,” Martin said. “We want to prove people wrong, we want to go out there and do something that’s never been done, and myself. So, I want to do some things that have never been done here as well, and always understanding the fact that we’ll always be looked at kind of as the underdog, as people label us and people who don’t believe in us.

“We always remember those times; I always remember those times. So, when I play, I always think about those things. I never forget and that just keeps me going.”

Sun Devils react to regular season Pac-12 awards The conclusion of the regular season means the conference’s individual awards are handed out, and to no one’s surprise, some Sun Devils were recognized. Junior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. earned Sixth Man of the Year honors, and is the nation’s top bench scorer at 14.6 points per game, even if he plays starter minutes. Verge ranks 14th in the Pac-12 for points per game, and is the only player amongst the top 47 scorers in the conference who has not started a double-digit number of contests all season. “He earned it,” Martin said. “That’s a great award, you know, sometimes it’s not about who’s starting a game it’s about who’s finishing it. He’s there, he contributes so much, he’s been a huge help. He’s earned this, and I’m happy for him because he’s put in all the work and it’s hard to come in—he’s basically like a freshman—new to this whole thing, and to go out there and dominate like he’s doing. He’s a great player, a great teammate, and he deserves that and more.” Martin could certainly appreciate Verge’s accomplishment, as he was a co-winner of the conference’s Sixth Man of the Year honors as a freshman in 2018, back when the Pac-12 first reintroduced the recognition again. As for himself, Martin avenged last season’s snub to the all-conference Second Team and got recognized as First Team all-conference for his play this season.

Hurley said that he wanted to make ann announcement to the team before yesterday's practice that Remy Martin was selected first-team All-Pac 12 but that Martin did ask him ahead of time to not do so. Hurley said that this shows how humble of a player and a person Martin is. — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) March 10, 2020

“It’s an honor, it’s pretty cool,” Martin said. “Every year I just want to try to improve, and I’ve just been doing that. My whole goal is to try to get better individually myself, and this shows that I’ve been improving every year, I think that’s pretty cool. But I always have higher expectations.”

Many Sun Devil fans already know those higher expectations don’t necessarily pertain to himself, but rather team accomplishments and winning. Hurley supported that sentiment in offering some insight into how Martin has handled the recognition around the team. Additionally, he made his case for his point guard to be runner-up to Oregon senior Payton Pritchard for conference player of the year honors. “He just doesn’t want it to be about him,” Hurley said. “He wants to win, he’s a winner. He doesn’t want his teammates to feel a certain way about talking a lot about this stuff. So, it’s not who he is, he’s more about winning than individual awards. “Remy had a bad year to be in the Pac-12 if he had designs on trying to be player of the year because Pritchard’s had an amazing career. He’s had a chance to be maybe college basketball player of the year, certainly First Team all-American. It was tough, or else I think Remy’s the guy, so he’s in the two-slot. Happy for him, he’s had a great season—tremendous regular season, the numbers he put up, the games he’s carried us through, so great job for Remy.”

Verge reflects on transformative season By now you’re likely very familiar with not only how Verge has emerged, but the role Hurley played in it by sticking in his corner through the early-season struggles. As he’s said several times, he learned to embrace his role coming off the bench in getting to evaluate opponent tendencies, game flow and other things of that nature from the sideline for the first few minutes before he comes into the game to make his impact. Hurley added how he never saw Verge sulk or was aware of that by anyone else’s account and reiterated how significant his growth has been throughout this season.

DevilsDigest TV: Alonzo Verge Jr. receives the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year award and talks about the journey and help he's had along the way https://t.co/xhWXPdrFe7 — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) March 10, 2020