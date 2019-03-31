Tonight, it was a five-run first inning that propelled ASU in the early going, eventually proving to be enough to secure the victory.

The Sun Devils’ offensive momentum appeared to have carried over from the first game when they scored four runs in their penultimate go-around at the plate.

“They’re playing very confidently,” manager Tracy Smith said of his guys. “They’re not worried about the result, they’re just kind of out there focusing on the next pitch, and when you do that offensively or defensively you give yourself a pretty good chance.”

This game started differently but ultimately followed a similar script to Friday as the Arizona State Sun Devils (24-1, 6-1 Pac-12) defeated the Arizona Wildcats (13-13, 2-6) 8-3, standing alone as the only one-loss team in the nation for another day.

“After all the theatrics before the game- fun theatrics- we actually called the guys back together right before and said ‘ok, now let’s dial back in,’” Smith said in reference to legendary Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald throwing the ceremonial first pitch to former ASU quarterback Manny Wilkins.

It started with a two-run moonshot to right field by junior center fielder Hunter Bishop, following a one-out single by sophomore first baseman Spencer Torkelson. Bishop homered Friday as well, and has hit six in his last six games, currently leading the NCAA with 16 on the season.

After striking out sophomore left fielder Trevor Hauver to start the game, freshman starting pitcher Quinn Flanagan didn’t record another out until junior designated hitter Myles Denson hit an RBI groundout to shortstop with the bases loaded and one out, barely getting beat by the throw.

In the next at-bat, junior right fielder Carter Aldrette scored on a wild pitch and sophomore catcher Sam Ferri proceeded to hit an RBI single. Flannagan was pulled after walking sophomore second baseman Drew Swift, only making it through ASU’s order once.

“I couldn’t help but wonder like all that enthusiasm and all that excitement, did that kind of lend to that inning,” Smith said. “Because there was a lull, I felt like we gave away some at-bats innings two through four or five.”

The scoring settled down for a few innings, and although ASU’s bats cooled off, sophomore starter Boyd Vander Kooi only took 42 pitches to get through the first three innings, allowing only two Wildcats to reach base.

The righty ran into trouble in the fourth inning though, allowing consecutive one-out singles to junior second baseman Cameron Cannon and junior third baseman Nick Quintana. Freshman first baseman Dayton Dooney followed with his second homer in as many games, a high flyball that cleared the wall in right and suddenly cut Arizona’s deficit to two.

At this point, the game started to get eventful.

Right after the home run, Vander Kooi slipped on a pitch and was visited on the mound by Smith and the training staff.

“The immediate fear was his arm,” Smith said, “but I kind of got relieved, I got about five feet from the mound I heard him say something about his back, you know I was like ‘ok cool, it’s a back.’”

“He was great because he was like ‘hey I’m fine, I’m fine,’ and then he threw that first pitch and I looked at the screen it said 77, I was like ‘wait a minute, you’re not fine,’ and then he let the next one loose at 91 and we’re like ‘ok, he’s good.’ So that shows the competitiveness in him.”

Vander Kooi retired the ensuing two batters and made it through two more innings unscathed, finishing as the winning pitcher with a line of six innings pitched, three earned runs allowed on five hits, three walks, and four strikeouts.

He nearly got more run support in the fifth inning, when the Sun Devil players got to witness something they had never seen before.

With sophomore shortstop Alika Williams on second, Aldrette on first and one out, sophomore third baseman Gage Workman hit a fly ball to center field.

It was caught, and Williams appeared to tag up and advance to third except the second base umpire said he left early, allowing Arizona to throw it back to second and step on the bag for a double play.

Smith charged out of the dugout, and his passionate tirade quickly got him tossed, something this group of Sun Devils had never witnessed from their manager until tonight.

“It hyped me up,” senior reliever Sam Romero said. “Once that happened, I was like, ‘YES,’ so him having our back, it’s huge you know.”



