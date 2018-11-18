The referee ruled that Darby’s left foot was out of bounds, which can slightly be argued by fans, players and coaches alike. But the refs then failed to even give the play a second look, providing another moment for the tarnished reputation of #Pac12refs.

“They said his foot was out,” ASU head coach Herm Edwards said. “But we had a good design. Most people in the stadium thought we were going to throw it to N’Keal and his foot just couldn’t get in.”

And then, in one swift call by the back judge, it grew.

The targeting penalty turned incompletion ruling against Darby at San Diego State. The botched fourth-down jump ball to Curtis Hodges against Colorado. The list of ASU’s late-game misery was about to be ripped to shreds for irrelevance.

Wilkins barely released the ball before three Oregon defenders pummeled him, throwing with his body open. The dart drifted to the left of the sprinting Darby, forcing him to creep closer to the back side of the end zone as he lunged his arms out for the catch.

Wilkins had three receivers bunched up to his right and N’Keal Harry, one-on-one, to the boundary on his left. Frank Darby, who was lined up furthest on the right, bolted past his cornerback and, all of the sudden, had the entire end zone to himself.

Just moments after quarterback Manny Wilkins dove into the end zone from a yard out to pull Arizona State within two, the Sun Devil offense stood on the 3-yard line with the game, and it’s season, hanging in the balance of a two-point conversion with 4:35 left in the game.

The weather was leaning toward frigid, the implications -- with Utah’s win over Colorado, ASU needed to beat Oregon and Arizona to win the Pac-12 South -- loomed larger. Aside from that, ASU’s 31-29 loss to Oregon (7-4, 4-4) Saturday was Deja Vu.

The Sun Devils (6-5, 4-4 Pac-12) one play away from tying a game they realistically shouldn’t have been in.

The game wasn’t truly sealed until Wilkins, with three minutes to play, lost a fumble as he was stepping up in the pocket. The Ducks ran out the clock to seal their fourth conference win and seal the Pac-12 South for Utah.





“I thought with three minutes left we were either going to score a touchdown. We were going to try and milk the clock down and take as much time as we could -- basically (like the) Michigan State (game) -- and say, ‘OK, get in position. If we have to kick a field goal, we’ll win it with a field goal. If not, we’ll score but we won’t leave any time on the clock.





“Didn’t work out for us.”





Edwards admitted the locker room had very few dry eyes. The opportunity presented itself; the opportunity to win the division and do something special in year one of a new staff’s tenure.





The Sun Devils likely don’t want to take solace in the loss. It wasn’t pretty. But, like in their losses to San Diego State and Colorado, they should have never had a chance to win, let alone have stood a play away from winning.





“They just outplayed us today, We played really hard for it to be 31-29, (but) we made a lot of mistakes,” Wilkins said. “Put ourselves in a lot of long third-down situations.They gave us some gifts and we… I didn’t capitalize personally.”





Saturday was like a buffet for ASU. Plates of new opportunities kept showing up in front of them for the taking.





Whether it be the interception from Aashari Crosswell at the end of the first half that set up Wilkins’ 22-yard strike to Darby to pull ASU within eight. Or the fumble that Wilkins somehow landed on with five minutes left in the half. Or the Duck’s muffed punt early in the fourth quarter that led to a 25-yard slip-screen touchdown from receiver Brandon Aiyuk on fourth down.





But, with each new plate, they found a way not to finish all the food.





“We didn’t play good anywhere on offense,” offensive coordinator Rob Likens said. “It cost us.”





ASU had as much good fortune as a team could hope for and it still dropped another road game by just one score. The Sun Devils racked up eight penalties for 50 yards, many of which led to perhaps the worst stat of the night: 3-17 on third downs.





“It just seems like every time we would take a step forward, we’d take one back,” Likens said. In a big game, in a close game, you can’t get penalties on first-and-10 and look up at first-and-20, you can’t do that. Most offenses aren’t great third-and-long teams.”





Running back Eno Benjamin had a very quiet 29 carries and 149 yards while Wilkins threw for 182 yards on 15-32 passing. Nothing crazy, nothing magnificent. Instead, Saturday came down to turnovers and failing to capitalize on high-percentage and fortunate situations.





After the Darby touchdown with 50 seconds game left in the game, the Ducks took the ball and drove down the field with little resistance. Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, who threw for 262 yards on 19-34 passing with a pair of touchdowns and interceptions, hit wide receivers Dillon Mitchell and Justin Collins for respective gains of 34 and 22 yards.





All of the sudden, Herbert and Co. were sitting on the ASU eight-yard line against an inexperienced Sun Devil defense that was missing linebacker Merlin Robertson because of a targeting penalty called against him last week.





Herbert ran a fly sweep with receiver Jaylon Redd. Touchdown. In 39 seconds, the Ducks marched 71 yards and seemed to jab at the Devils’ morale with each play.





“The last drive there, we have a 3rd and 4, we have a screen and we have a pretty good defense for it and we have (Mitchell) wrapped up and they knock us off,” defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales said. “The missed tackles in the first half were huge.”





The ASU deficit went from eight to 15 but it felt like 50.





The Sun Devils came out of the locker room like that was the case, too. They punted on three of their next four drives before Aiyuk’s touchdown. But ASU kept rallying. And in a season that has produced a flurry and abundance of emotion, it came out again Saturday -- and this time, a miracle almost followed.





“We ended the game fighting our asses off and that’s what matters,” Wilkins said.



