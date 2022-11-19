The blueprint for Oregon State’s offense in its 31-7 victory over the embattled defense of Arizona State was no different than teams in previous weeks.





Establish control of the trenches. Get ahead of the chains. Milk the clock. Rinse and repeat.





Oregon State ran the ball 42 times for 222 yards and three touchdowns. Starting running back Damien Martinez shouldered most of the workload, taking 22 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns in a “feed-me” performance. Backup Deshaun Fenwick was sidelined with an ankle injury, and no other running back had more than five attempts. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson, listed as the third-string option on the depth chart, tossed 15 completions for 188 yards and a touchdown.





The Oregon State backfield still managed to share the rock and featured seven rushers who collectively spurred the offense on prolonged drives with multiple explosive plays. The effort gradually fatigued the Sun Devils over the course of the outing. Arizona State could not find its form despite trailing by a touchdown at halftime.





Oregon State won in Tempe for the first time since 2009. The Beavers improved its record to 8-3 and 5-3 in Pac-12 play. Arizona State dropped to 3-8 on the season and 2-6 against conference opponents.





Whether it was inside zone, man blocking, or stretch plays, it didn’t matter what scheme the Beavers drew up to attack the box because every design was effective. The offensive line was able to fire off the line into its blocks, find purchase against the Arizona State front, and present a substantial opening for Martinez to tunnel his way through. Martinez was able to create yards for himself as a downhill runner, smashing through gap fills and dragging Arizona State defenders with him on his forward plunges.





Martinez’s first score demonstrated this ability on a perimeter run that Arizona State was in a prime position to stifle. Oregon State right tackle Taliese Fuaga surged past defensive end Joe Moore to find work at the second level, an intentional result of the man-blocking design. Moore sized up Martinez in the A gap and slung his arms around the freshman’s waist. Martinez kept his legs churning through contact and was able to free himself from Moore’s grasp. He still had enough power in the tank to crack safety. Chris Edmonds was standing his ground at the goal line.





In the third quarter, on second-and-4, Martinez rocketed toward the left side push after receiving the handoff from Gulbranson. With tight end Jack Velling setting the edge on Arizona State senior Travez Moore, safety Khoury Bethley was the only remaining defender in the area who was unblocked. When Bethley declared outside, Martinez squeezed behind Velling and popped out in a gallop. A receiver found Edmonds, sealing the final obstacle that had a chance to quench the big play.





The performance reflected the damage his predecessor B.J. Baylor imparted in the last meeting between the two teams in Corvallis. Baylor crashed through Arizona State’s defense like a bowling ball for 150 yards on 20 carries, fueling his team through the cold to capture a 24-10 home win. Under sunnier skies in Tempe, Martinez looked like a similar player that could be a new thorn in Arizona State’s side over the next few years.





Arizona State interim head coach Shaun Aguano addressed the tackling issues in a postgame press conference.





“I just don’t think we’re following through on our tackles,” Aguano said. “We get them pinned up, and they’re running right through our tackles, and that’s not good. A couple of times, we had them trapped in the backfield, and they squirted out, and that’s just from a fundamental standpoint.”





Dirty eyes also came back to haunt the defense on Gulbranson’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Velling in the second quarter, which gave Oregon State the lead it would never relinquish.