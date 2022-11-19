Sun Devils carved up by Martinez, Oregon State run game in a home loss
The blueprint for Oregon State’s offense in its 31-7 victory over the embattled defense of Arizona State was no different than teams in previous weeks.
Establish control of the trenches. Get ahead of the chains. Milk the clock. Rinse and repeat.
Oregon State ran the ball 42 times for 222 yards and three touchdowns. Starting running back Damien Martinez shouldered most of the workload, taking 22 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns in a “feed-me” performance. Backup Deshaun Fenwick was sidelined with an ankle injury, and no other running back had more than five attempts. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson, listed as the third-string option on the depth chart, tossed 15 completions for 188 yards and a touchdown.
The Oregon State backfield still managed to share the rock and featured seven rushers who collectively spurred the offense on prolonged drives with multiple explosive plays. The effort gradually fatigued the Sun Devils over the course of the outing. Arizona State could not find its form despite trailing by a touchdown at halftime.
Oregon State won in Tempe for the first time since 2009. The Beavers improved its record to 8-3 and 5-3 in Pac-12 play. Arizona State dropped to 3-8 on the season and 2-6 against conference opponents.
Whether it was inside zone, man blocking, or stretch plays, it didn’t matter what scheme the Beavers drew up to attack the box because every design was effective. The offensive line was able to fire off the line into its blocks, find purchase against the Arizona State front, and present a substantial opening for Martinez to tunnel his way through. Martinez was able to create yards for himself as a downhill runner, smashing through gap fills and dragging Arizona State defenders with him on his forward plunges.
Martinez’s first score demonstrated this ability on a perimeter run that Arizona State was in a prime position to stifle. Oregon State right tackle Taliese Fuaga surged past defensive end Joe Moore to find work at the second level, an intentional result of the man-blocking design. Moore sized up Martinez in the A gap and slung his arms around the freshman’s waist. Martinez kept his legs churning through contact and was able to free himself from Moore’s grasp. He still had enough power in the tank to crack safety. Chris Edmonds was standing his ground at the goal line.
In the third quarter, on second-and-4, Martinez rocketed toward the left side push after receiving the handoff from Gulbranson. With tight end Jack Velling setting the edge on Arizona State senior Travez Moore, safety Khoury Bethley was the only remaining defender in the area who was unblocked. When Bethley declared outside, Martinez squeezed behind Velling and popped out in a gallop. A receiver found Edmonds, sealing the final obstacle that had a chance to quench the big play.
The performance reflected the damage his predecessor B.J. Baylor imparted in the last meeting between the two teams in Corvallis. Baylor crashed through Arizona State’s defense like a bowling ball for 150 yards on 20 carries, fueling his team through the cold to capture a 24-10 home win. Under sunnier skies in Tempe, Martinez looked like a similar player that could be a new thorn in Arizona State’s side over the next few years.
Arizona State interim head coach Shaun Aguano addressed the tackling issues in a postgame press conference.
“I just don’t think we’re following through on our tackles,” Aguano said. “We get them pinned up, and they’re running right through our tackles, and that’s not good. A couple of times, we had them trapped in the backfield, and they squirted out, and that’s just from a fundamental standpoint.”
Dirty eyes also came back to haunt the defense on Gulbranson’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Velling in the second quarter, which gave Oregon State the lead it would never relinquish.
Arizona State was in its nickel package in a Quarter-Quarter-Half concept, or Cover 6, for the first-and-10 play. Bethley was in cloud coverage above Ro Torrence in press coverage to the boundary. Edmonds and cornerback Ed Woods each manned a quarter of the deep field on the other side.
Oregon State was clearly prepared for the Sun Devils to be in this coverage. The coaching staff also knew the defense would be primed to bite on tunnel screens after Washington State had success with the play call last week. Gulbranson pumped that way and got nickel cornerback Jordan Clark and middle linebacker Kyle Soelle starting forward.
The trick enlarged the sideline pocket Oregon State planned to target from the very beginning. The outside receiver cleared out Ed Woods, who spent too much time attached route when it should have been passed off fluidly to Edmonds in the center of the field. With nobody in the underneath area, thanks to the fake screen element, Velling was left wide-open on his outside release. He made a leaping snatch and tucked into the end zone untouched.
“They do a great job with their play-action,” Aguano said. “They run the stretch really well, and when you’re effective running the stretch plays, then all the boot stuff comes out. They’re effective doing that, and when you get dirty eyes trying to stop the run, and they did well with their tight ends. I just thought they game-planned us pretty well.”
Even on passing plays when the defense covered well, Gulbranson found windows to scramble away from pressure and collect positive yardage.
The redshirt freshman quarterback pulled the ball down nine times for 36 rushing yards and a touchdown. Linebacker Merlin Robertson and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott were able to each claim sacks on Gulbranson, but Oregon State had little difficulty in the red zone. The Beavers converted on every trip but their last, a missed field goal with just seconds showing on the game clock, which was put into position by backups earning snaps in garbage time.
It was not the showing Soelle, who was celebrated in a pregame ceremony for Senior Day, envisioned Arizona State would produce in his final game at Sun Devil Stadium.
“It’s just emotional, you know, the way the season has gone,” Soelle said. “You never want your last year to go like that, but it is what it is. You don’t get to pick the cards you’re dealt; you just get to pick your attitude toward it.”
The focus now shifts to the Territorial Cup on Friday, and the projections will not be kind to the Sun Devils despite five consecutive victories over Arizona. A hostile environment certainly awaits Arizona State in Tucson. There, quarterback Jayden de Laura will be looking for revenge after Washington State, his former team which soured on him after last season’s bowl game, eliminated Arizona from bowl contention.
“I got a big game next week,” Soelle said. “It’s hate week. That’s really my focus now. We got to have our best week of practice, got to have our best week of preparation. They’re a good team down there, and if we don’t prepare right, we’ll get embarrassed.”
With both teams out of the postseason hunt, Arizona State’s fight to keep bragging rights over its in-state rival will be bitter and made even more difficult by the short turnaround.
“Now we have five days to get ready for this one-game season that means a whole lot to a lot of people, and especially to our team as well,” Aguano said, “and so we’ve got to get back on the horse, and get ready for U of A.”
