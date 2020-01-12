The win comes after the Sun Devils (13-4, 3-2 Pac-12) came back from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat No. 2 Oregon on Friday. According to ESPN stats and info, it is the first-time in at least 20 years an unranked team defeated two straight AP top-five teams.

The Arizona State women’s basketball team shocked the nation for the second time in three days on Sunday, taking down previously unbeaten No. 3 Oregon State (15-1, 3-1 Pac-12) 55-47.

“It's just been such a privilege and so fun to watch this team grow and develop,” ASU coach Charli Turner Thorne stated. “…And make history because…I told them nobody had done it before. I didn't look it up…but I'm pretty darn sure that an unranked team has not beaten the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the country within 48 hours…at least in the regular season. So it was fun.”







The upset was all about the ASU defense, especially in the first half. The Beavers shot just 19-61 (31.1 percent) from the field in the game and were 2-11 from three-point range. The Beavers’ 47 points were nearly 30 points below their average of 76.5 points per game.





“…I think all the best teams in basketball, men's side, women's side, I don't care,” Turner Thorne said. “…There's not a great team that’s not a great defensive team. It doesn't exist. People think, oh, we love defense. No, we love to win…We really strategize, game plan and I think we really work hard and our team knows if they work really hard on defense, they have a chance to win every game that they're in…”





The Beavers scored the first two buckets to lead 4-0 at the 8:10 mark in the first quarter. The Sun Devils then went on a 14-0 run, spurred by Jamie Ruden’s seven first-quarter points, that stretched into the second quarter. OSU went a total of 11:21 without a point.





The Sun Devils maintained around a 10-point lead for the rest of the second quarter and went to the half with a 24-14 advantage.





In the third quarter, the Beavers got hot. OSU shot 7-12 (58.3 percent) from the field in the third quarter and won the period, 18-15. However, a late three-point play by Jayde Van Hyfte helped the Sun Devils to a decent, 39-32, lead heading to the fourth quarter.





In the fourth, the Beavers kept gnawing away at the ASU lead. A Destiny Slocum three-pointer tied the game at 45 with 2:40 to go but ASU came right back with two layups, one by Robbi Ryan and one by Ja’Tavia Tapley to lead 49-45 with 1:41 left in the game. After OSU missed a three, a battle for the ball ended up being a foul on Iris Mbulito, putting OSU in the bonus. The foul sent Beavers’ guard Mikayla Pivec to the line for two free-throws





Pivec then missed both free throws giving the Beavers, trailing 49-45 with 0:40 to play, no choice but to foul the Sun Devils and hope for missed free throws. Reili Richardson, who was 4-4 from the foul line in the final seconds on Friday, came up clutch again going 6-6 on her free-throw attempts in the last 0:37. Oregon State missed all five of its shots in the last 0:29 of the game and ASU held on to complete the 55-47 upset, giving the student section a chance to storm the court for the second-straight game.



