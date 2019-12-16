The Arizona State football team was indoors and energized at its first practice ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 against Florida State.





The Sun Devils held a high-intensity practice at the Verde Dickey indoor practice facility in Tempe on Monday with the coaching staff making sure the players shook off the rust after two weeks of not practicing.





“They’re trying to kill me,” redshirt-sophomore linebacker Tyler Johnson joked after a tough drill led by linebackers coach Antonio Pierce.





Quarterback Jayden Daniels said the team “brought the energy” in practice but said there was a lot of “rust” after the break.





Two players absent from the practice were senior wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and junior running back Eno Benjamin, who both decided to skip the bowl game and prepare for the NFL draft.





One player who was present at practice was offensive lineman Cohl Cabral. The 6’5 , 304 pound senior is also projected to play on Sundays but decided he would not sit out his team’s postseason contest.





“In my eyes, I’m getting the opportunity to go out and continue to play at the next level but that’s not all because of what I did, it’s because of the guys around me,” Cabral explained. “And being able to go out one more time and help the guys that have helped me get there that I could give them my last thank you…”





Cabral said he did not put much consideration into sitting out the bowl game but did think about it.





“I was kind of set on it (playing),” Cabral stated. “I kind of thought about it (not playing) but it’s a great opportunity to go out and play a great team. And it gets a chance to show that I have all the answers checked for what (NFL) teams are looking for and all that. So that’s just kind of my idea of it.”





Cabral said the energy was positive in practice Monday and stated that the coaching staff has a standard for the pace they want to see out of their players in the bowl game and with only nine practice days, it is essential to increase the intensity so the bowl game is easier to play in.





With Benjamin skipping the bowl game, it will be a combination of A.J. Carter and usual wide receiver Kyle Williams splitting carries at running back in Arizona State’s last contest in 2019.





Carter said the chance for the increased workload in El Paso is “a big opportunity” for him to show what he can do (he had just 17 touches in the regular season). He talked about how it has been beneficial to learn behind a running back with the prowess of Benjamin.





“Just watching Eno man…that’s a good dude I can say,” Carter said. “Just soaking up everything from him. I feel like he gives me confidence to play…He gives me little keys to look at, stuff to do.”





Carter said he and the rest of the offense will have “to come with it” in the bowl game despite Florida State being a down program recently because of the absence of Benjamin and Aiyuk. Cabral discussed the size of the Florida State defense up front being something he will have to combat.





“They’re bigger bodies than we’re used to…in the Pac,” Cabral explained. “They’re very similar to (Leki Fotu) from Utah across the board with everybody. So it’s just getting used to bigger bodies.”





The Sun Bowl is being played much later this season than the Las Vegas Bowl last year. ASU played Fresno State in Nevada on Dec. 15 of last season, a day earlier than practice started for this season’s bowl game.





Cabral and redshirt-senior wide receiver Ryan Newsome both seemed to favor the earlier bowl game last year.





“The early bowl game last year was cool because we got to spend the rest of the holidays with our families,” Newsome said. So the turnaround wasn’t as quick. So now you got the bowl game that’s later obviously. It’s good for me because I’m a senior but those guys…they’ve got a pretty quick break. They’ve probably got like a two-week break and then they’ll be back up here for…training.”





Cabral said playing so early last year was nice because he was able to enjoy Christmas at home with no worries about an upcoming matchup.





“You can get everything done beforehand,” Cabral said. “You don’t have to go home before the game or anything like this where we’re doing our five practices or six practices then we’re off for a week. So doing that kind of is a weird spot because now you’re given an opportunity to get some time off and not be really focused on the game.”