Sun Devil Hockey bounced back with a huge series sweep over Air Force on the road this weekend. After a deflating couple of losses last week, ASU improved to 3-3 on the season with well-rounded performances Friday and Saturday night in Colorado Springs.



The Sun Devils had production from new players and veterans alike, strong special teams play, and two career performances from sophomore goaltender Evan DeBrouwer

“Any win on the road in college hockey’s really hard, let alone a sweep, in altitude against a team that plays hard,” ASU head coach Greg Powers said after Saturday night’s 5-2 victory.

DeBrouwer received the start in net both nights for ASU, and he didn’t disappoint with career outings. The Canadian native earned his first-ever shutout win on Friday, helping the Sun Devils to a 3-0 win.

Then, DeBrouwer followed that up with a career-high 38 saves on Saturday to clinch his second-straight collegiate win.

Quite a night & weekend for this guy!

✅First (2) Collegiate Wins

✅First College Shutout

✅53 saves on 55 SOG pic.twitter.com/C36xsNa5iN — Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) October 20, 2019

“He’s what I thought he was,” Powers said about DeBrouwer’s weekend. “This is a great step in the right direction for Evan, and he’s certainly building his confidence.”



ASU killed off 10 of Air Force’s 11 power-play opportunities over the weekend with a solid defensive effort and gritty shot-blocking, amounting to 43 blocked shots combined from both games.

The team’s top line composed of junior Johnny Walker, sophomore Demetrios Koumontzis and junior transfer James Sanchez teamed up for eight points in the series sweep. Walker is now tied for the third-most goals in division one college hockey after scoring his fourth goal of the season on Friday.

After picking up two very important wins, Powers addressed his team’s locker room before heading back to Arizona saying, “We don’t look back. We only look ahead.”

Game 1

ASU dominated the Air Force Falcons on Friday with a dominant 3-0 shutout victory. DeBrouwer collected his first shutout in maroon and gold while senior captain Tyler Busch scored in his 100th career game as a Sun Devil.

"It was just an unbelievably good team win," Powers said after the game. "That as good of a team win as we have had in a long time. Defensively, we were almost perfect. The guys bought into exactly how we needed to play and what our gameplan was then went out there and executed it. Credit to them."

Busch got the scoring going when he tucked in his first goal of the season in the early part of the first period. Junior forward Filips Buncis and junior transfer Willie Knierim picked up assists, their first of the season.

Congrats to Mr. 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ on moving into a tie for 4th in games played in program history! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/A4BuCHrWhb — Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) October 19, 2019

With 7:52 left third period, ASU extended its lead when Johnny Walker scored on a wide-open net after a pass from linemate James Sanchez. It was Walker’s fourth goal in four games.



Junior Transfer Willie Knierim sealed the deal with an empty-net goal nearing the end of the contest.

The Sun Devils shut down the Falcons all night, suffocating them to just 15 shots in the game and only allowing seven total shots on goal through the first two periods. ASU’s penalty kill was perfect, blanking Air Force’s four chances in the game.

🎙 Coach Powers speaks to the media after tonight’s win over Air Force pic.twitter.com/faKIU1aT4U — Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) October 19, 2019

Game 2



Saturday’s game was at a different pace. Air Force was hungry for its first win of the season and didn’t want to be swept by ASU on its home ice.

But the Sun Devils took pressure off early when they were given a power-play chance in the first minute of the game. The left-winger Koumontzis buried a score off a nice pass from Walker just 25 seconds into the man-advantage.

Center James Sanchez, one of ASU’s newcomers, scored early in the second period to give the Sun Devils a 2-0 lead. Walker picked up the assist again.

ASU gave Air Force three power plays in the middle frame, and the Falcons didn’t capitalize on any of them. However, the Academy got its first goal of the series late in the period to cut the deficit, 2-1.

The Sun Devils then erupted offensively in the final 20 minutes with three scores. Freshman Logan Jenuwine netted the first goal of his young ASU career, while defenseman Josh Maniscalco scored on the power play.

Air Force earned its first and only power-play goal of the series in between but couldn’t get anything else past a stout DeBrouwer.

Despite being outshot 40-29 on Saturday, Knierim capped off ASU’s win and sweep with his second empty-net goal of the weekend to make the final score 5-2.

The Sun Devils did miss senior center Brett Gruber throughout the series. He is said to have an undisclosed upper-body injury, according to Powers. Gruber is expected to be out for a few weeks.

ASU completes its first sweep of the season and returns back to .500.