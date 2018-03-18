For at least one weekend, that much was true.

“This isn’t a fluke. If we strap it on and compete and play good baseball, like we are supposed to, I feel like we’re pretty tough to beat.”

“This is us,” he said after the Sun Devils 6-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

After watching the Sun Devils dismantle Oregon – the No. 7 ranked team nationally in RPI – for three straight days, outscoring the Ducks a combined 31-9 en route to a series sweep in his team's Pac-12 opening weekend, ASU’s skipper was ready to make a declaration.

PHOENIX – During a bumpy start to the season, Arizona State coach Tracy Smith preached patience. ASU’s young roster, he said, would settle down with time and experience.

The Sun Devils (11-9, 3-0 Pac-12) scored early and often again on Sunday, with sophomore right fielder Carter Aldrete collecting two RBI singles in his first two at-bats, the second coming as part of a two-out rally in the bottom of the third.

After two quick Sun Devil outs to begin the inning, sophomore catcher Lyle Lin and freshman first baseman Spencer Torkelson dug themselves into 1-2 holes, yet battled back to reach base on a single and walk, respectively. Aldrete got caught in a full count in the following at-bat but was sitting fastball on the payoff pitch. He sent the 3-2 heater through the middle of the infield to extend ASU’s lead to 3-0.

“I had my two-strike approach and I was choked up a little bit and I was like, ‘Don’t foul it off, just hit it fair,’” Aldrete said.

He did exactly that, just one of many examples of ASU’s refined offensive approach against Oregon (12-7, 0-3).

“If you put the balls in play, good things will happen,” Smith said. “We had a little stretch before the way we swung the bats this weekend that I thought we were striking some balls hard, we just weren’t getting them to fall in.”

That stretch included three straight defeats for the Sun Devils, capped by a troubling 6-2 loss to Arizona last Tuesday that dropped them below .500. Oregon, meanwhile, came to the Valley having won six of its previous seven games. All three Ducks starters had sub 3.00 ERAs at the series’ beginning.

It made ASU’s dominance all the more surprising.

“They caught us on a weekend where things were going our way,” Smith said.

Such as the Sun Devils starting pitching, which recorded a combined 1.42 ERA in the three contests after lefty starter Eli Lingos worked an efficient 7 ⅔ innings of one-run, five-hit baseball.

“That’s an Eli Lingos start right there,” Smith said with a grin after his steady senior’s third win of the year, “which is a good one.”

In his first Sunday appearance since trading places with freshman Boyd Vander Kooi in the rotation, Lingos matched his career-long outing by working deep into the eighth, navigating around three Sun Devils errors and three walks of his own.

“Sundays are always the games where it seems like the bats usually come out,” he said. “I feel like younger guys aren’t ready for that. It’s knowing what people are doing; a lot of people are a lot more aggressive, come out attacking. You just need to know how to pitch to them.”

Unlike last year, ASU is embarking upon the conference slate with a set rotation of pitchers, each throwing with a level of confidence that was also missing last season.

“(The starters) are better because they are trusting the guys making the plays behind them. You can see that,” Smith said.

The starters also benefited from ASU’s revived lineup. On Sunday, eight different Sun Devils reached base. Six different players scored. No one in the young batting order – that featured just one upperclassman – looked out of place.

“That to me is the difference: We are just playing more like an experienced team,” Smith said. “I’ve said [in the past] it’s going to happen. I’m not going to judge everything on one weekend -- we’ve still got a lot of growth. But this is certainly the start [to conference play] that we would want and I would say it’s certainly the start that we envisioned in the conference.”

The mistake-laden squad that split series with Miami (OH) and Long Beach State and dropped a three-game set to Saint Mary’s was nowhere to be found against Oregon. Instead, the team that Smith had optimistically prophesied in the season’s early weeks began to appear.

“That’s huge for us,” Smith said. “We’ve stumbled up with a couple losses that maybe shouldn’t have happened early on so every win is important for us.”