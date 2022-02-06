Sun Devils banking on veterans to bolster their pitching staff

Arizona State should have no issues lighting up the scoreboard in 2022. One can confidently predict the team will be one of if not the Pac-12’s best in runs scored, extra-base hits, home runs, and any other offensive metric people smarter than I can conjure up. An overwhelming onslaught at the plate will win games in February, but first-year head coach Willie Bloomquist won’t be able to count on that in June.





Last season, pitching woes ended up being what sunk an already troubled ship. This reality came with an excuse after the team lost three of its top arms to season-ending surgery before the calendar had even flipped to March. The bad luck was plenty, but so was the poor performance by Arizona State’s healthy pitchers.





Help is on the way





Bloomquist and company got busy early this past offseason, and it started in the transfer portal. The arrival of veteran starters Adam Tulloch and Kyle Luckham should bolster a staff that is in need of continuity at the top of its rotation. Tulloch and Luckham each provide experience, and that is precisely what pitching coach Sam Peraza wants to lean on in the early part of the season.





“I’m looking at experience; those type of guys that have done it before are guys I’d like to start with,” Peraza said at media day. “The expectations don’t change; I expect us to put together a good product on the mound and get the most out of our guys.”





Experience won’t be an issue with the transfers, but production might. With West Virginia last season, Tulloch notched a 6.27 ERA in 37.1 innings pitched. He worked out of the bullpen for the Mountaineers but will see more starts with ASU, a role he’s more comfortable in. Tulloch’s unimpressive ERA was contrasted by his strikeout numbers. The southpaw punched out 52 batters in 2021 while issuing 31 walks. If Tulloch can replicate his prolific strikeout numbers while cutting down on free passes, he will be a huge part of Arizona State’s success on the mound.





Luckham’s experience is robust, and it makes him the most valuable pickup of the off-season for the Sun Devils. In three seasons with Cal State Fullerton, Luckham logged 166 innings. If not for the Covid shutdown in March 2020, he would have easily broken the 200 inning threshold in his first three collegiate campaigns. He was the No. 2 starter for the Titans in 2021 behind fifth-round pick Tanner Bibee. In 82 innings, Luckham posted a 5.25 ERA while striking out 60 batters and walking just 25. He was at his best in the early innings, with most of his trouble coming during the third time through the order. Stamina will be a focal point for Peraza when it comes to Luckham, as improved ability to go deep into games will be the difference between an All-American nod and a logistical middle innings headache.





Boyd Vander Kooi





In a perfect world, Vander Kooi would be fully healthy and ready to take the ball uninhibited during opening weekend. The 6’5” right-hander says that reality isn’t far off but that it’s essential to trust the process.





“Right now, I’m trying to focus on the first couple of weeks and getting through that,” Vander Kooi said. “We’re starting to get a little more flow, and I’m throwing bullpens now; it’s good to be out here.”





The back end of the Arizona State pitching staff is as volatile as its starting situation. The ceiling for this group is high, but a number of guys need to prove their worth in order for this group to realize its full potential. Christian Bodlovich is a mainstay in the pen, and he returns with an expanded role and a lot riding on his shoulders. He appeared in 22 games last season, logging 33.1 innings. The redshirt sophomore could not be more excited for the pitching staff to perform this season.





“As a collective group, I would say that everyone’s gotten a lot better, especially since coming back from (winter) break,” Bodlovich said. “The personalization of the training that we’re doing is really good. We can’t wait to get going.”





If the ASU bullpen is going to be a strength, it will need to see solid campaigns from returning arms Will Levine and Jared Glenn. Glenn is coming off a partially torn rotator cuff, while Levine is looking to build on an up and down freshman season that saw him thrown into the fire more often than he anticipated. He’s almost back to 100% and said that an opening weekend return is “not out of the question.”





As for Levine, consistency is key. The redshirt junior showed dominant flashes last season, striking out 28 in 36 innings while walking 17. A handful of poor outings skew the numbers, and if Levine can consistently be counted on by Peraza and Bloomquist, he’ll be a key cog in the wheel.





“We’re going to stretch him out; he’s going to be a five-inning guy,” Peraza said. “Is he going to be a starter, middle relief, closer, he’s kind of our hybrid of everything right now. The way we use him, fortunately for us, is based on the success he has. I really have confidence in Will.”





There are several variables that will determine the success of this team, perhaps none more important than the performance and continuity of the pitching staff. This team will go as far as Peraza’s group will take it.





