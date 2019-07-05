The Arizona State Sun Devils received an Independence Day treat when Class of 2020 offensive lineman Jacob Nunez announced his commitment to play for the Sun Devils on Twitter.





Nunez, a three-star 6’3 285-pound lineman from Lompoc High School in Lompoc, California, became ASU’s 13th known commit for the Sun Devils and the fourth offensive lineman pledge from the Class of 2020.





Nunez had received offers from other PAC-12 schools such as USC, Utah, Oregon State, and Washington State, but stated that ASU’s straightforwardness and the love from the coaching staff put them above the rest.





“They were really straight forward with me about the positions they needed to be filled and the work that was going to be put forth to start at the University,” said Nunez. “The love I got from ASU was something that I’ve never really experienced and also the overwhelming talent of the coaching staff and what they have to bring to the table on molding me into a star player.”





Another big factor for Nunez that played into the recruiting process was the NFL presence on ASU’s staff. With many of the coaches having played and/or coached in the NFL, many recruits have been drawn to ASU in these last two recruiting cycles. Nunez said that this played a major role in his decision making.





“There is definitely a strong NFL presence with the coaches and that just gave it that much more when making my decision,” said Nunez. “Just the overall experience the coaches have at the highest level in this game was definitely a big factor.”





For Nunez, calling Tempe, Arizona home won’t only be special because of the decision to become a student-athlete at Arizona State. Tempe has been a special place for Nunez’ family for almost 100 years.





“My great-grandma, who is 94, was born in Tempe in the 1920’s,” said Nunez. “It’s where she lived her whole life…She lived in a hut, she’s Native American.”





As for Nunez, he described the feeling of knowing that one day he’ll be an Arizona State Sun Devil as completely surreal.





“The feeling is unexplainable,” Nunez admitted not only for me but for my mom who works over 100 hours a week to make sure I’m good. She is the reason I’m here and just knowing all the sacrifices that she has made makes it that much better.”