Since the introduction of the transfer portal, several recruiting processes for players have come full circle, and Ben Coleman is merely one more example of that. Out of high school, the offensive lineman was pursued by Arizona State and did visit Tempe, which only made sense since Coleman had many family members who attended the school. Ending up at ASU always seemed like a destiny of sorts.

“Five of my family members, all on mom’s side, attended Arizona State,” Coleman said. “Arizona State was recruiting me hard. The only visit I took there was the weekend Todd Graham got fired before they hired Herm Edwards. I was excited to take that visit and saw them win the Territorial Cup. I was supposed to tour the campus the next day, but then they made the (firing) announcement, so everything changed. I had a good relationship with Cal, and all the coaches at ASU were now brand new. I still respect Herm, but Cal just fit me better at the time because of that coaching change ASU had made.





“Because Arizona State is my mom’s alma mater, and I had some of my uncles go there, they were always watching ASU’s games if they weren’t watching my games. That bomb pass from Jayden Daniels to Brandon Aiyuk against Oregon to win that game and then Aiyuk kicking that ‘O’ into the student section – I still think that’s one of the coolest things ever. That was an amazing big time moment, and the stadium was jumping. I always had a respect for Arizona State just because that was one of my top schools. Coming out of high school, my final three were Utah, ASU, and Cal. Ideally, I wanted to play on the West Coast. I never thought I would end up there one day.”





Playing under offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin and special teams coordinator Charlie Ragle in Berkley offered another sense of comfort for Coleman, helping him arrive at his ultimate decision.





“When I saw that coach Baldwin and coach Ragle were at ASU, I knew they (ASU) was going to be an option for me when I entered the portal,” Coleman stated. “(Defensive line) Coach (Vince) Amey recruited me when he was at the University of Arizona. He actually recruited me as a defensive lineman and almost had me before that coaching change (at Arizona) was made. I had coach Baldwin for my freshman year and coach Ragle for three years.





“Coach Ragle is a big family guy. I told (Washington State linebacker transfer) Travion Brown, ‘You’re gonna love playing special teams for him and anything else he will do on this program because he cares so much, and you can tell in his voice every single time.’ He brings that energy to meetings and on the field because he cares that much. Guys want to play so much for a coach like that. When I was at Cal, the guys loved playing special teams. Some of those guys, like Jaylinn Hawkins and Ashtyn Davis, who were on kick and punt returns, are now playing on Sundays. They really wanted to play special teams for coach Ragle because the players loved him.”





Coleman noted that Louisville and Notre Dame were some of the schools that pursued him in addition to ASU, and while he is appreciative of the interest those programs have shown, he made sure not to waste their time with extensive communications once he knew that he had his heart set on Arizona State.





“The ultimate goal for me is to go to a place that I fit the best and that I really love.” Coleman explained, “and I’m glad that was Arizona State. I visited there with an open mind, and I didn’t think I leave there committing to them. But I’m glad that it worked out that way, and everything has been going as planned so far.





“Having a good relationship with the staff is important to have in any school,” Coleman remarked, “And that’s what I had on the (ASU) visit. You always want to pick the school, not the coach. But in my terms, with how many years of eligibility I have and all that, I think it’s really about the staff and who do you think can get developed you the best. That was important for me. One of the biggest things I remember when I talked to (offensive line) coach Saga (Tuitele) was him saying that ‘We’re gonna work hard, we’re gonna bust people’s tails, but at the end of the day before we leave the stadium, we’re going to make sure that we left it better than we found it.





“Those are qualities that you instill not only in your players, but you instill in your kids too. Him being so involved in his kids’ lives means a lot. He will spend more time with his players than he will with his kids, and I’m gonna spend more time with him than I would with my parents. So, I really look at how do you treat your own family? What’s that relationship look like? And I saw that with coach Ragle and how he’s always involved in his kids’ lives. Besides being around great football coaches, I want to be around great people as well, and I’m happy I found that here.”





The lineman said that he’s projected at guard but added that this hadn’t been established and it will be as we get closer to spring practice. Coleman said that his versatility is one trait he displayed throughout the years, and that can especially serve him well at a new school.





“I think our offense is gonna have a whole bunch of different things in it,” Coleman described. “When you think about coach Dillingham and what he runs, that’s what you think about. I can’t even really put my finger on one specific thing. On the offensive line, it’s gonna be a mix of zone and gap (blocking). I know we have bright minds with our coaches, and I look forward to running the ball very well and being able to open up in the pass game.”





Coleman is very content at his new home and not only just due to his previous relationships with coaches on the Sun Devils staff but having his high school teammate, linebacker Travion Brown, as well as his sophomore year roommate at Cal (who was also his barber in Berkeley) running back DeCarlos Brooks only enhanced the familiarity factor for the offensive lineman. Ultimately, Coleman is happy that now that he’s passed the visit and is transitioning into a student-athlete at Arizona State, that the positive perception of the school has only been enhanced.





“The vibe in Tempe is very alive,” Coleman noted. “I’ve been here since New Year’s Eve, and spending it here was a great experience from top to. We’re enjoying the food here and want to go support the places that ASU alums run. We’re enjoying exploring the city. The biggest thing about our team is that the people that are here really want to be here. I think that’s really important for any football team. The want is really key because if we have guys that are half in/half out, it’s cancerous, and that destroys a football team. The people they really want to be here are here and chose to be here when everybody had the option to go to another place. I talked to (safety) Jordan Clark when I visited, and I asked him why he wanted to stay at ASU? He said that he loves this place, loves Tempe, and he’s excited to meet the new coaching staff.





“It’s important to see the guys that were already in this program choosing to be here and also seeing all the transfers who want to be here and do great things at ASU. All those little things add up.”