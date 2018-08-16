As mentioned, last year Harry and Williams combined for 148 receptions and 1,905 yards. The combined receptions are the most in Arizona State history by any single-season pairing, while the yardage is the sixth-best single-season combined total by a Sun Devil duo.

North Carolina State’s Kelvin Harmon (69-1,017-4) and Jakobi Meyers (63-727-5) totaled 132 catches for 1,737 yards and nine scores while Bowling Green’s Scott Miller (63-722-4) and Isaiah Johnson-Mack (60-555-5) combined for 123 receptions for 1,277 yards and nine touchdowns.

Among the duos, West Virginia leads the way with Gary Jennings, Jr. (97-1,096-1) and David Sills V (60-980-18) combining for 157 receptions for 2,076 yards and 19 touchdowns last year. ASU’s pair ranks second, with N’Keal Harry (82-1,142-8) and Kyle Williams (66-763-7) combining for 148 receptions for 1,905 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Entering 2018, only four FBS teams return two players with at least 60 receptions in 2017 – Arizona State, Bowling Green, North Carolina State and West Virginia. Of that group, Bowling Green has a bit of an asterisk as one of its two, Isaiah Johnson-Mack, played at Washington State last season before transferring.

This edition of Sun Devil Science analyzes where Harry and Williams rank both in terms of the top returning FBS wide receiver duos as well as the elite receiver pairs in Sun Devil history and what long-term accomplishments would solidify this year’s stable as one of – if not the – best ever to play in Tempe.

As the 2018 regular season works its way into our lives, the thought emerges – just how good are Harry and Williams as a tandem and what will this year’s wide receivers group have to do as a whole to be considered one of the best in ASU history?

Harry, Williams and company also have the distinct benefit of a third-year starting quarterback in senior Manny Wilkins, a presence that presumes only to create an increase of productivity in the pass game.

In addition to ASU’s two proven targets, Frank Darby and JUCO transfer Brandon Aiyuk have shown in practice that they should be key components of the pass game, while others such as Curtis Hodges, Ryan Jenkins, Ryan Newsome and perhaps true freshman Geordon Porter fill the depth chart.

However, Williams deserves recognition in his own right, as his 66 catches last year ties for the sixth-highest single-season total in Arizona State history and is the same amount hauled in by 1,000-yard receivers Derek Hagan in 2003 and Devin Lucien in 2015. The only players to catch more passes in a single season for ASU are Shaun McDonald (87 in 2002), Derek Hagan (83 in 2004, 77 in 2005), Jaelen Strong (82 in 2014, 75 in 2013), Harry (82 in 2017) and Gerell Robinson (77 in 2011). That is some elite company.

It’s anyone’s guess as to why the junior isn’t as heralded as he deserves to be – perhaps he’s overshadowed by his surefire early NFL Draft pick partner in Harry, while also unlike Harry, Williams had moderate numbers as a true freshman in 2016.

Harry’s pass-catching partner Kyle Williams is a bit of a different story, as even after posting 66 receptions in 2017 he remains an underrated, under-the-radar player on a conference level, let alone on a national scale.

Through two seasons, Harry has lived up to – and perhaps even surpassed – the lofty expectations that followed him the short trip from Chandler High to Arizona State, as in just 25 games played he already is tied for 10th all-time at ASU in career receptions (140) and should enter the program’s top-10 list in career receiving yards before the month of September comes to a close.

Local superstar N’Keal Harry has been a known commodity well before stepping onto ASU’s campus as the Chandler High School product was the number one wide receiver prospect in the 2016 class and a five-star recruit nationally ranked No. 18 overall.

Throughout the history of the program, Arizona State football has produced a list of outstanding wide receivers, starting with the All-America caliber players such as J.D. Hill and Steve Holden and College Football Hall of Famer John Jefferson in the 1960s and ‘70s, eventual first-round NFL Draft pick Aaron Cox in the 1980s, sure-handed Keith Poole in the 1990s and stars of the 21st century including Shaun McDonald, Derek Hagan and Jaelen Strong.





To expand things to a longer-term scale to prove last season likely is far from an anomaly, this century -- and therefore potentially also in all of ASU football history, as data is limited – there have been only two sets of Sun Devil wide receiver teammates that played three seasons together and combined for 250 or more receptions (with both receivers having at least 75 total catches) across those three years together in Derek Hagan and Terry Richardson (324 combined receptions for 4,944 combined yards from 2003-05) and Chris McGaha and Kyle Williams (257 combined receptions for 3,543 yards from 2007-09).

Entering their third year together, through two seasons Harry and Williams have 212 combined career receptions for 2,620 yards. Though the yardage mark of Hagan and Richardson figures to be tough to surpass, it is within the realm of reason to believe Harry and Williams could catch enough combined balls this fall to top the 324 totaled by Hagan and Richardson.

In all, Harry and Williams have the potential to be far from a one-year combined wonder and may very well prove to be one of the elite receiver combos ever to play for Arizona State.

As far as the potency of the wide receiver unit as a whole, in addition to the 82 receptions by Harry and the 66 by Williams, receiver-turned-safety Jalen Harvey hauled in 33 catches in 2017. With Harvey moving to defense for his senior season, it is realistic to expect another receiver to step up with the potential to catch 30 or more passes in his absence, with Frank Darby and Brandon Aiyuk as the early favorites.

Last season marked just the fifth time in ASU history that the Sun Devils had three wide receivers catch at least 30 passes each, joining the 2002, 2007, 2011 and 2015 seasons. This grouping is specific to wide receivers and excludes running backs and/or tight ends that caught 30 or more passes.

Also, the 2018 season marks just the second time in ASU history that the team returns two wide receivers to have caught at least 50 passes in the previous season with the first and only other time occurring in 1974 when Greg Hudson and Morris Owens returned after catching 54 and 50 passes in 1973.

There have been occurrences where pairs of 50-plus catch performers returned at tight end (Zach Miller along with Derek Hagan from 2004 into 2005) and running back (D.J. Foster along with Jaelen Strong from 2013 into 2014), but this season is just the second instance of two players to exclusively play wide receiver that return after each catching more than 50 passes for ASU.

Lastly, 2017 is only the fifth time in school history that ASU had two players each catch at least 60 passes, joining Derek Hagan (66 receptions) and Skyler Fulton (62) in 2003, Gerell Robinson (77) and Jamal Miles (60) in 2011 and Strong (75, 82) and Foster (63, 62) in 2013 and ’14, respectively – though Foster technically was listed as a running back those years. The 2018 season marks just the second time in school history that two 60-catch performers return – the only time in program history that both come from the wide receiver position.

Receiver Teammate Postseason Accolades

Assuming he remains healthy, Harry is the safest prediction that can be made at wide receiver for the Pac-12 Conference’s first-team and is a preseason All-American of some measure by virtually every college football publication.

Last season, Harry was rightfully selected as a first-team honoree, but Williams did not earn even honorable mention all-league recognition even though he had more receptions than four of the eight wide receivers to be named first-team, second-team or honorable mention All-Pac-12 in 2017.

In Harry and Williams, ASU has the top and third-leading returning wide receiver in the Pac-12 in terms of receptions from 2017, so it is beyond logical to predict both players to be postseason all-conference honors candidates.

If Williams (and/or others) earns all-league honors, how would that size up to the superstars of Sun Devil past?

On only five occasions since the one-platoon system went away in the mid-1960s has ASU placed multiple wide receivers on a season’s list of all-conference honorees – even honorable mention – 1970, 1975, 2003-04 and 2007. The 2018 season could very well add just the sixth occurrence of multiple Sun Devil receivers on the all-conference list at the end of the year.

The 1970 season – no coincidence one of the best of all time for Arizona State – is the most accomplished of this list as both J.D. Hill and Steve Holden earned First-Team All-WAC honors while Ed Beverly was a second-team recipient. Not only is this the only season in program history in which ASU had two first-team all-league picks at wide receiver, it is the only in which the Sun Devils had two wide receivers on either the first or second team all-conference lists.

In 1975 – again, one of the very best as it resulted in the highest postseason ranking ASU has ever had – John Jefferson was a First-Team All-WAC pick while Larry Mucker was placed on the second team.

Nearly 30 years would pass until the next season with multiple all-conference wide receivers for the Sun Devils, as in 2003 both Fulton and Hagan earned Honorable Mention All-Pac-10 accolades. The next season, Derek Hagan was a Second-Team All-Pac-10 pick and teammate Terry Richardson was an honorable mention selection.

Most recently, Michael Jones and Chris McGaha both took home Honorable Mention All-Pac-10 recognition in 2007. Rudy Burgess also was an Honorable Mention All-Pac-10 pick but his accolades were primarily for his work on kickoff returns.

Never have both members of a pair of Sun Devil wide receivers earned All-America honors (first-team, second-team, third-team or honorable mention) in the same season.

Sun Devil Receiver Groups and the NFL Draft

Looking deeper into the horizon, Harry is a guarantee to be drafted – it’s comical even to type that as if there is even some sort of microscopic doubt – and he may become the first Sun Devil wide receiver taken in the first round since Aaron Cox was chosen 20th overall in 1988.

Even if Harry happens to fall to the second round – or any selection before 70th overall, where Jaelen Strong was taken in 2015 – he would still be the highest drafted ASU receiver since Cox.

After catching 66 passes as a true sophomore, it can confidently be said that Williams’ trajectory aims toward the NFL Draft – especially since he likely will be ASU’s top receiving target in 2019, assuming Harry turns pro a year early. Other Sun Devil receivers could have pro careers in their future, but it is far too early to make that prediction.

Ultimately, when Harry is drafted and if Williams and/or any other receiver is drafted at any point, the 2018 team will be just the third time in 30 years that one Sun Devil team produced multiple wide receivers drafted into the NFL.

Since major college football went away from the one-platoon system in the mid-1960s, ASU has had 17 individual season rosters include a wide receiver group that produced at least two eventual NFL Draft selections. To clarify, this is not to say that these groups of receivers included selections in the same NFL Draft, but ultimately were picked – be it in the Draft immediately following the season or years later.

Of those 17, 10 included at least three future draft picks and of those 10, two seasons included at least four ultimate draftees while one season – 1977 – included a total of five Sun Devil wide receivers that would go on to be chosen in the NFL Draft.

Only twice in the past 30 years has any Sun Devil squad included multiple wide receivers that would go on to hear their names called in the NFL Draft. Most recently this occurred in 2002 with Shaun McDonald, chosen after the season in the 2003 NFL Draft, and true freshman Derek Hagan whose record-setting college career would be parlayed into a spot in the 2006 NFL Draft. The 1993 Arizona State team included J.T. Thomas, chosen in the 1995 NFL Draft and fan favorite Keith Poole, then a freshman who would later be selected in the 1997 NFL Draft.

The most recent Arizona State team with three wide receivers that would later become NFL Draft picks came in 1979-80 in the trio of Mel Hoover, John Mistler and Ron Washington, all chosen in the 1981 NFL Draft. Should Harry and at least two others from this year’s receivers group ultimately end up drafted, 2018 would be the first time since that 1980 group to have three receivers picked.

As freshmen, Hoover, Mistler and Washington joined Chris DeFrance and College Football Hall of Famer John Jefferson as the five members of ASU’s 1977 team at the wide receiver position that would later be drafted into the NFL as Jefferson was taken in the 1978 NFL Draft and DeFrance was chosen the next year.

In that 1977 season, Jefferson caught 58 passes for 968 yards with eight touchdowns, Washington had 16 receptions for 299 yards and two scores, DeFrance caught 11 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns and Mistler had 52 yards on four receptions. No statistics are available for Hoover.

Jefferson was chosen 14th overall in the 1978 NFL Draft and DeFrance was picked in the sixth round the next year. In 1981, Mistler was taken in the third round, Washington in the fourth and Hoover in the sixth.

ASU had four receivers ultimately drafted from its undefeated 1970 team in Ed Beverly, Calvin Demery, J.D Hill and Steve Holden. That season, Hill was a First-Team All-American and the first Sun Devil to surpass 1,000 receiving yards with his 1,009 yards on 61 receptions with 11 touchdowns, Beverly caught 24 passes for 402 yards with two touchdowns, Holden totaled 14 receptions for 181 yards and one score while Demery recorded 11 receptions for 172 yards with two touchdowns.

Hill was selected fourth overall in the 1971 NFL Draft and Holden was chosen 16th overall two years later. Demery was an eighth-round selection in the 1972 NFL Draft and Beverly was a fifth round pick in ’73. Hill and Holden remain the only pair of first round draft picks at wide receiver to play on the same Sun Devil team.

From the 1998-2018 NFL Drafts, ASU has had a total of only five wide receivers chosen in McDonald (2003), Hagan (2006), Kyle Williams (2010), Strong (2015) and Devin Lucien (2016). Only Strong (70th overall) and Hagan (82nd overall) were picked in the first three rounds.

