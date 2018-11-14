On Wednesday, Arizona State’s Eno Benjamin was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, presented each year since 1990 to the nation’s top running back. Three finalists will be named on Monday, November 19, leaving one game for each of the candidates to prove his case to voters. How does Benjamin stack up against the field? In this edition of Sun Devil Science, we break down the data for each of the 10 Doak Walker Award semifinalists and their chances of earning a spot as one of three finalists.

Eno Benjamin, Arizona State Total Rushing Yards: 1,295 (third nationally and among semifinalists) Rushing Touchdowns: 12 (tied for eighth nationally, tied for fourth among semifinalists) Yards per Carry: 5.70 (50th nationally, sixth among semifinalists) 100-Yard Games: Seven, high of 312 vs. Oregon State (national single-game rushing high for 2018) Upcoming Opponent: at Oregon (54th ranked rush defense) Odds of Being Named a Finalist: Medium/High – At this point, Benjamin is very likely a top four or five candidate, as he is aided by ranking third among all semifinalists in rushing yards and tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns. It also doesn’t hurt that he has the top single-game rushing effort in the FBS this year with his school-record 312 yards against Oregon State. Though bias against west coast programs is very real and ASU’s 10:30 p.m. kickoff on the east coast doesn’t help, if Benjamin has another huge game and the bounces fall ASU’s way this weekend that enables the Sun Devils to claim the south division title, Eno could be one of the final three.

A.J. Dillon, Boston College Total Rushing Yards: 936 (25th nationally, 10th among semifinalists) Rushing Touchdowns: Eight (tied for 54th nationally, ninth among semifinalists) Yards per Carry: 5.26 (70th nationally, ninth among semifinalists) 100-Yard Games: Four, high of 185 at Wake Forest Upcoming Opponent: at Florida State (38th ranked rush defense) Odds of Being Named a Finalist: Low – Dillon came into the season with high expectations as a dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate but nothing about what he has done this year qualifies him for a top-three spot. Quite frankly, it appears he is a semifinalist based on reputation alone as his numbers are much poorer than the nine other semifinalists.

Travis Etienne, Clemson Total Rushing Yards: 1,076 (14th nationally, eighth among semifinalists) Rushing Touchdowns: 15 (tied for fourth nationally, third among semifinalists) Yards per Carry: 8.47 (third nationally, second among semifinalists) 100-Yard Games: Five, season-high 203 vs. Syracuse Upcoming Opponent: Duke (108th ranked rush defense) Odds of Being Named a Finalist: High – Playing for a national championship contender, Etienne is an absolute household name. His numbers have validated the hype, especially in his explosive play evidenced by his touchdowns and yards per carry. His rushing yardage total is not as spectacularly impressive as other semifinalists – though still outstanding at over 1,000 yards – but voters likely won’t be negatively swayed by that standing.

Darrell Henderson, Memphis Total Rushing Yards: 1,446 (second nationally and among semifinalists) Rushing Touchdowns: 17 (tied for second nationally and among semifinalists) Yards per Carry: 9.15 (first nationally) 100-Yard Games: Seven, high of 233 vs. Georgia State Upcoming Opponent: at SMU (99th ranked rush defense) Odds of Being Named a Finalist: Medium/High – Henderson’s numbers are off the charts and though playing for a Group of Five team is a bit of a hindrance, he stands a very good chance of being one of three finalists. It may very well come down to Henderson or Eno Benjamin as the third finalist.

Karan Higdon, Michigan Total Rushing Yards: 1,005 (19th nationally, ninth among semifinalists) Rushing Touchdowns: Nine (tied for 36th nationally, eighth among semifinalists) Yards per Carry: 5.35 (66th nationally, eighth among semifinalists) 100-Yard Games: Seven, high of 156 vs. Western Michigan Upcoming Opponent: Indiana (84th ranked rush defense) Odds of Being Named a Finalist: Low – Though Michigan is in contention for a College Football Playoff spot and Higdon is having an excellent season, it would be a surprise for him to be considered one of the three finalists.

Benny Snell, Kentucky Total Rushing Yards: 1,089 (12th nationally, seventh among semifinalists) Rushing Touchdowns: 10 (tied for 28th nationally, seventh among semifinalists) Yards per Carry: 4.97 (88th nationally, 10th among semifinalists) 100-Yard Games: Four, high of 175 at Florida Upcoming Opponent: Middle Tennessee (69th ranked rush defense) Odds of Being Named a Finalist: Low – Snell helped Kentucky reach early success in the national rankings, but does not stand among even the nation’s top-10 in any major rushing category.

Devin Singletary, Florida Atlantic Total Rushing Yards: 1,169 (sixth nationally, fifth among semifinalists) Rushing Touchdowns: 20 (first nationally) Yards per Carry: 5.44 (62nd nationally, seventh among semifinalists) 100-Yard Games: Six, high of 184 at Florida International Upcoming Opponent: at North Texas (12th ranked rush defense) Odds of Being Named a Finalist: Medium – Voters could be intrigued by his status as the national rushing touchdown leader, but being on a Group of Five team may cancel out that bump.

J.J. Taylor, Arizona Total Rushing Yards: 1,221 (fourth nationally and among semifinalists) Rushing Touchdowns: Six (tied for 103rd nationally, 10th among semifinalists) Yards per Carry: 5.90 (40th nationally, fourth among semifinalists) 100-Yard Games: Four, high of 284 at Oregon State (third-best single-game FBS rushing total) Upcoming Opponent: at Washington State (26th ranked rush defense) Odds of Being Named a Finalist: Low – Taylor has multiple impressive games that have added up to a stellar season, but he likely does not have the credentials to end up in the top three.

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin Total Rushing Yards: 1,548 (national leader) Rushing Touchdowns: 12 (tied for eighth nationally, tied for fourth among semifinalists) Yards per Carry: 6.79 (13th nationally, third among semifinalists) 100-Yard Games: Nine, high of 253 vs. New Mexico (fifth-best single-game FBS rushing total) Upcoming Opponent: at Purdue (48th ranked rush defense) Odds of Being Named a Finalist: High – Taylor entered the season as a major Heisman Trophy candidate and though Wisconsin as a team has stumbled, as the current national rushing leader Taylor could very well take home the Doak Walker Award.

