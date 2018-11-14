Earlier this week, Arizona State’s N’Keal Harry was selected as one of 11 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the top wide receiver in college football. The three finalists will be announced on November 19, giving all players one final game to prove themselves to voters. What are Harry’s odds against the field to become ASU’s first Biletnikoff finalist since Shaun McDonald in 2002? This edition of Sun Devil Science breaks down the numbers and odds of the 11 semifinalists.

N’Keal Harry, Arizona State Total Receptions: 62 (tied for 25th nationally, seventh among semifinalists) Total Receiving Yards: 928 (17th nationally, seventh among semifinalists) Receiving Touchdowns: Nine (tied for ninth nationally, tied for sixth among semifinalists) Yards per Catch: 14.97 (109th nationally, seventh among semifinalists) Upcoming Opponent: at Oregon (95th ranked pass defense) Odds at Being Named a Finalist: Medium – On pure talent, Harry deserves to be a finalist. However, lulls in ASU’s offense during the middle portion of the season have impacted N’Keals stats among his fellow semifinalists. It would not be a complete shock to see Harry end up a finalist, but at this point, it appears the odds are against him.

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford Total Receptions: 48 (tied for 70th nationally, 10th among semifinalists) Total Receiving Yards: 754 (39th nationally, 10th among semifinalists) Receiving Touchdowns: 11 (tied for fourth nationally, tied for third among semifinalists) Yards per Catch: 15.71 (85th nationally, sixth among semifinalists) Upcoming Opponent: at California (20th ranked pass defense) Odds at Being Named a Finalist: Low – He is in the bottom two among semifinalists in receptions and yards, with 226 of his 754 yards coming in the season opener. His 11 touchdown catches help his cause, but he might have the poorest odds of all candidates.

A.J. Brown, Ole Miss Total Receptions: 72 (seventh nationally, fifth among semifinalists) Total Receiving Yards: 1,047 (fifth nationally and among semifinalists) Receiving Touchdowns: Five (Tied for 91st nationally, 11th among semifinalists) Yards per Catch: 14.54 (tied for 123rd nationally, ninth among semifinalists) Upcoming Opponent: at Vanderbilt (55th ranked pass defense) Odds at Being Named a Finalist: Medium – Brown came into the 2018 season with major hype as an All-American and future high NFL Draft pick, so he is a known commodity. His numbers are very good, though not in the top three of any particular category, so as is the case with other established receivers on this list, it is a crapshoot for Brown.

Marquise Brown, Oklahoma Total Receptions: 53 (tied for 50th nationally, eighth among semifinalists) Total Receiving Yards: 956 (11th nationally, sixth among semifinalists) Receiving Touchdowns: Eight (Tied for 20th nationally, tied for ninth among semifinalists) Yards per Catch: 18.04 (27th nationally, third among semifinalists) Upcoming Opponent: Kansas (99th ranked pass defense) Odds at Being Named a Finalist: Medium/Low – Brown is a proven commodity for an elite team, as he surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark catching passes from Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield last year and is nearing that mark again for Heisman contender Kyler Murray. Similar to A.J. Brown, Marquise Brown has the name recognition and is putting together a very good year and could make the final cut.



Andy Isabella, Massachusetts Total Receptions: 87 (national leader) Total Receiving Yards: 1,479 (national leader) Receiving Touchdowns: 11 (tied for fourth nationally, tied for third among semifinalists) Yards per Catch: 17.00 (48th nationally, fifth among semifinalists) Upcoming Opponent: at Georgia (10th ranked pass defense) Odds at Being Named a Finalist: High – The national leader in receptions and receiving yards, Isabella’s statistics certainly warrant a spot among the top three. The primary concern is whether his position on a Group of Five team hurts his odds. Based on history, not being on a Power Five team should not hinder him as a Group of Five receiver has been a Biletnikoff finalist in three of the past four years. However, a player from what currently is a Group of Five program has not won the award since Troy Edwards of Louisiana Tech in 1998. Playing against Georgia this week could provide Isabella a bit of a make-or-break opportunity in the eyes of some voters.

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama Total Receptions: 45 (tied for 84th nationally, 11th among semifinalists) Total Receiving Yards: 925 (19th nationally, eighth among semifinalists) Receiving Touchdowns: 10 (tied for sixth nationally, fifth among semifinalists) Yards per Catch: 20.56 (fifth national, first among semifinalists) Upcoming Opponent: vs. The Citadel (FCS program) Odds at Being Named a Finalist: High – Though his numbers in terms of receptions aren’t nearly as high as the other semifinalists, Jeudy is the most visible wide receiver among the semifinalists and has proven to be a spectacular playmaker with his 10 touchdowns and yards per catch average. Like many Alabama skill players this year, Jeudy has not been needed for many full games but the elite nature of his talent cannot be denied. He should be a finalist and has a strong chance to win the Biletnikoff Award.

Rondale Moore, Purdue Total Receptions: 82 (second nationally and among semifinalists) Total Receiving Yards: 909 (21st nationally, ninth among semifinalists) Receiving Touchdowns: Eight (Tied for 20th nationally, tied for ninth among semifinalists) Yards per Catch: 11.09 (unranked nationally, 11th among semifinalists) Upcoming Opponent: Wisconsin (28th ranked pass defense) Odds at Being Named a Finalist: Low – Moore has had a sensational freshman season and has been frequently targeted as he currently leads the nation in receptions per game. However, his other numbers do not strike as ones that will qualify him among the final three.

David Sills V, West Virginia Total Receptions: 49 (tied for 66th nationally, ninth among semifinalists) Total Receiving Yards: 697 (tied for 59th nationally, 11th among semifinalists) Receiving Touchdowns: 12 (tied for second nationally, second among semifinalists) Yards per Catch: 14.22 (140th nationally, 10th among semifinalists) Upcoming Opponent: at Oklahoma State (102nd ranked pass defense) Odds at Being Named a Finalist: Low – Sills has proven to be a touchdown machine the past two seasons, but that is his primary hallmark and that statistic alone is unlikely to earn him a spot among the final three.



John Ursua, Hawaii Total Receptions: 79 (third nationally and among semifinalists) Total Receiving Yards: 1,161 (fourth nationally and among semifinalists) Receiving Touchdowns: 15 (national leader) Yards per Catch: 14.70 (119th nationally, eighth among semifinalists) Upcoming Opponent: UNLV (105th ranked pass defense) Odds at Being Named a Finalist: Medium – Though there is certainly no science behind it, one would think that there is room for one Group of Five receiver among the final three and at this point Andy Isabella has the edge over Ursua. Statistically, Ursua has been among the very best receivers in the nation but he could very well be edged from the list of finalists.

Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State Total Receptions: 68 (11th nationally, sixth among semifinalists) Total Receiving Yards: 1,282 (third nationally and among semifinalists) Receiving Touchdowns: Nine (tied for ninth nationally, tied for sixth among semifinalists) Yards per Catch: 18.85 (18th nationally, second among semifinalists) Upcoming Opponent: West Virginia (73rd ranked pass defense) Odds at Being Named a Finalist: Medium – Looking to give Oklahoma State back-to-back Biletnikoff winners, Wallace’s numbers are good enough to be in consideration for a spot as a finalist but there is no guarantee he will make that cut. However, his playmaking skills evidenced by his yardage total and yards per catch average make him an intriguing option.