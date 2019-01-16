With the final update to the 2019 Rivals100, Arizona State signee Jayden Daniels cracked into the top-100 with a substantial leap from his previous ranking. What other top-100 recruits ultimately became Sun Devils and how did those players perform at the college level and beyond? This edition of Sun Devil Science details every Rivals100 prospect to have signed with ASU in the 2002-19 classes. ASU Signees in the Rivals100 (by year) 2002: None 2003: WDE Kyle Caldwell (53rd overall)

Kyle Caldwell was the top recruit in the state of Arizona in the 2003 class (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

The top recruit in the state of Arizona his senior year at Scottsdale Saguaro High School, Kyle Caldwell remained true to his hometown by signing with the Sun Devils after also officially visiting Nebraska, Oregon, and UCLA and in the process became the first ever Rivals100 signee for Arizona State. Not only did he stay local for college, he followed in his father’s path as the late Bryan Caldwell starred as a defensive lineman for the Sun Devils in the late 1970s and early ‘80s. Caldwell also chose to wear the same jersey number (50) as his father did at Arizona State. Caldwell appeared in 11 games as a true freshman in 2003, posting 18 tackles including 2.0 sacks on his way to Sporting News Pac-10 All-Freshman honors. He had perhaps his best season as a sophomore in 2004 as he started all 12 games and registered 26 tackles including a career-best 7.0 sacks as well as four pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. As a junior in 2005, Caldwell started eight of 10 games with 17 tackles including 3.0 for loss with one fumble recovery. He ended his Arizona State career on a high note as an Honorable Mention All-Pac-10 selection in 2006 after starting all 13 games and posting 29 tackles including 4.0 for loss with 1.5 sacks with two pass deflections and one fumble recovery. 2004: TE Zach Miller (33rd overall)

Tight end Zach Miller won the Pac-10 Conference Freshman of the Year award in 2004

The biggest in-state signee in the early years of the Rivals rankings, Zach Miller chose to stay home and join his brother Brent at Arizona State instead of signing with the likes of Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma, Tennessee or UCLA. The top tight end in the 2004 class and the No. 33 overall prospect, the Phoenix Desert Vista High School product quickly earned the moniker of “The Truth” as he was a difference maker as soon as he arrived in Tempe. By the time his days in maroon and gold were done, Miller compiled undoubtedly one of the two best careers by a tight end in school history. As a true freshman in 2004, Miller started all 12 games and caught 56 passes for 552 yards with six touchdowns – all of which would prove to be collegiate career-highs – on his way to the Pac-10 Conference Freshman of the Year award as well as Second-Team All-America honors by Sporting News and Rivals. His 56 catches established an ASU single-season record for a tight end (later broken by Chris Coyle in 2012) and also broke the Sun Devil freshman single-season record in both receptions and receiving yards (both later broken by N’Keal Harry in 2016). In 2005, Miller appeared in 10 games and caught 38 passes for 476 yards with four touchdowns on his way to Honorable Mention All-Pac-10 recognition. As a junior in 2006, Miller started all 13 games and was named a Consensus All-American after catching 50 passes for 484 yards and four touchdowns. He was also a John Mackey Award finalist and a First-Team All-Pac-10 selection. Predictably, Miller bypassed his senior season to enter the 2007 NFL Draft and was chosen in the second round (38th overall) by Oakland and was the second tight end taken that year after Greg Olsen (31st overall to Chicago). Miller was in the NFL from 2007-14 with both the Raiders and Seahawks but injury issues cut short a very promising career. He caught 328 passes for 3,804 yards with 20 touchdowns, earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2010 and a ring from Super Bowl XLVIII. He remains ASU’s all-time leader in receptions by a tight end (144) and touchdown catches by a tight end (14) and ranks second behind Todd Heap in receiving yards by a tight end (1,512). He was inducted into ASU’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. Of the players ranked within the Rivals100 to have signed with ASU, remains the only Rivals100 member to sign with Arizona State to be drafted into the NFL, though N’Keal Harry undoubtedly will soon become the second. 2005: None 2006: None 2007: None 2008: ATH Gerell Robinson (77th overall), APB Ryan Bass (91st overall), WR Kemonte Bateman (99th overall)

WR Gerell Robinson switched his pledge from Arizona to the hometown Sun Devils (AP Photo/Matt York)

At one time a verbal commit to Arizona, Gerell Robinson of Chandler Hamilton High School switched his in-state pledge to the Sun Devils at the U.S. Army All-American game in 2008 after also taking official visits to Notre Dame and Oregon. The eighth-best athlete and No. 77 overall prospect of the 2008 class, Robinson played multiple positions in high school but spent his entire collegiate career at wide receiver. His transition to the college level was slow at first, as he caught 29 passes for 287 yards with no touchdowns through his first two seasons. He improved as a junior with 29 catches for 387 yards and five touchdowns before absolutely exploding as a senior with 77 receptions for 1,397 yards and seven touchdowns on his way to Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 accolades. His receiving yardage that year remains the second-best single-season output in ASU history while his 107.5 receiving yards per game is the highest single-season total in school history. He finished his tenure at ASU with a 13-catch, 241-yard effort against Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl, the second-highest single-game receiving yardage total in school history and the third-highest single game receptions total. Robinson was not drafted into the NFL but was in the league from 2012-15 with Denver, Arizona, Cleveland, and Miami and played both wide receiver and tight end. He is credited with three game appearances in 2014 – two with Miami, one with Cleveland – but recorded no statistics. Rated the second-best all-purpose back in the nation and the No. 91 overall prospect, Ryan Bass chose ASU primarily over rival Arizona after a star-studded career at what at the time was a major pipeline to Arizona State in Corona (Calif.) Centennial High School, the same school that provided ASU players such as Shelly Lyons and Brandon Magee and later Vontaze Burfict, Will Sutton, and Michael Eubank. Early in his career, he was able to earn reps at running back along with the likes of veteran rushers Keegan Herring and Dimitri Nance and later Cameron Marshall, but for a variety of reasons Bass never earned a great deal of time with the Sun Devils. As a true freshman in 2008, Bass carried 26 times for 120 yards in seven games and the next year rushed 29 times for 173 yards with one touchdown in seven appearances. Bass then transferred to Idaho and after sitting out in 2010, he rushed 44 times for 175 yards with two touchdowns in seven games as a junior and then in 2012 he appeared in 12 games with six starts and was the team’s leading rusher with 484 yards on 129 carries. For his college career in total, he rushed 228 times for 947 yards with three touchdowns and caught 21 passes for 117 yards in 33 combined games played for Arizona State and Idaho. Expected to help fortify a talented group of wide receivers that at the time included Chris McGaha, Kyle Williams, Michael Jones, Kerry Taylor, and classmate Gerell Robinson, Kemonte Bateman primarily chose ASU over UCLA and was rated the No. 17 wide receiver prospect and the No. 99 overall recruit in the 2008 class. Bateman did not initially qualify, but hope remained that he would resolve his academic issues and still attend Arizona State. Ultimately, Bateman had to go the JUCO route and attended Pasadena (Calif.) City College before signing with New Mexico State in 2011, making him the only Rivals100 signee for ASU never to play a down for the Sun Devils. As a junior, he caught 28 passes for 414 yards with four touchdowns in 13 games and then registered 50 receptions for 707 yards with five touchdowns as a senior in 2012. He signed with Denver as an undrafted free agent in 2013 but never appeared in a regular season NFL game. 2009: ILB Vontaze Burfict (ninth overall), DT Corey Adams (89th overall)

At no. 9 ( LB Vontaze Burfict is the highest rated recruit ASU has signed in the Rivals era (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A recruitment monitored as closely by Sun Devil fans as any in recent memory, Vontaze Burfict made a late commitment switch from USC to Arizona State for the 2009 class. The highest rated recruit ASU has signed in the Rivals Era, Burfict clocked in as the ninth-best overall prospect for his class and the number one inside linebacker recruit in the nation. Burfict’s play on the field for ASU was a back-and-forth mixture of incredible athletic achievements and maddening discipline issues. The 2009 Pac-10 Conference Freshman Defensive Player of the Year and an honors recipient in 2010, Burfict collected 228 tackles including 22.5 for loss with 7.0 sacks in 37 career games spread over three years. However, he also was commonly targeted for penalties and his role on defense diminished in the late stages of his junior year. Burfict opted to bypass his senior season to enter the 2012 NFL Draft but would up not hearing his name called in any of the seven rounds. To his credit, despite falling undrafted, he not only latched on with the Cincinnati Bengals but started 14 games as a rookie and posted 73 tackles. The next year, Burfict earned a Pro Bowl nod after registering 114 tackles as a starter in all 16 games. Through the 2018 season, Burfict has totaled 604 tackles with the Bengals but also has frequently been disciplined for his play. Like Kyle Caldwell before him, Adams was a top-100 talent who signed with ASU out of Scottsdale’s Saguaro High School as one of the most fearsome linemen in the nation. Sadly, injuries marred what could have been an excellent career for Adams as he appeared in 30 career games with 30 tackles including 5.0 for loss with 2.5 sacks. Coincidentally, the Sun Devils signed a defensive tackle that materialized in ways fans hoped Adams could have if not for injuries as ASU signed future two-time Pac-12 Conference Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year Will Sutton in 2009 as well. 2010: None 2011: None 2012: ATH D.J. Foster (71st overall)

RB DJ Foster was the marquee member of Todd Graham’s first recruiting class in Tempe (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Following Caldwell and Adams as Saguaro graduates from the Rivals100 to sign with Arizona State, Foster was the marquee member of Todd Graham’s first recruiting class with the Sun Devils as he was rated the fifth-best athlete and No. 71 overall recruit for the 2012 class. As Graham replaced Dennis Erickson as head coach for the Sun Devils during his recruitment, the process became tense for ASU fans as California was also in the thick of things for his signature, while Foster also officially visited Nebraska, Oregon, and USC. Ultimately, Foster chose to stay home and in doing so ignited the “Stay True” campaign launched by Sun Devil athletics to encourage elite local recruits to come to Tempe and not venture out of state. It was immediately clear that Foster was an incredibly unique and special athlete with a rare, versatile skill set and the hype surrounding his recruitment quickly materialized as Foster went on to become one of greatest all-purpose offensive threats in Arizona State history. As a true freshman in 2012, Foster earned Freshman All-America recognition as he rushed 102 times for 493 yards with two scores and caught 38 passes for 533 yards and four touchdowns. At the time, his receptions total was the second-highest in school history by a freshman and he came within 20 yards of breaking the freshman single-season receiving yards record. A key factor in ASU’s run to the Pac-12 South title in 2013, Foster carried 93 times for 501 yards with six touchdowns and hauled in 63 receptions for 653 yards with four scores. Near the end of the season he was tasked with taking over as ASU’s main running back in place of the injured Marion Grice and did so with excellent results as he was named the Bob Moran Most Valuable Player of the Territorial Cup game against Arizona after rushing for 124 yards with two touchdowns in what was a dominant win for the Sun Devils over the Wildcats. Following Grice’s graduation, Foster shifted to be the full-time starting tailback, rushing for 1,081 yards and nine touchdowns while catching 62 passes for 688 yards and three scores on ASU’s 10-win squad in 2014. A Second-Team All-Pac-12 pick that year as a junior, Foster was the only player at the FBS level that season with over 1,000 rushing yards and over 600 receiving yards. As a senior, Foster was moved to wide receiver and caught 59 passes for 584 yards with three touchdowns and rushed 55 times for 280 yards with one touchdown. In total for his career, Foster compiled statistics that previously had never been achieved by a Sun Devil and never may be matched at ASU as he caught a pass in all 53 games of his four-year career – the longest such streak in conference history – while he also (at the time his career ended) was one of only five players in Division I history to post more than 2,000 rushing and receiving yards in his career. Foster collected a grand total of 4,829 all-purpose yards and ended his career second all-time at ASU in career receptions (222), sixth in receiving yards (2,458) and 12th in rushing yards (2,355). Though he was not chosen in the 2016 NFL Draft, Foster made the initial 53-man roster for the New England Patriots and ultimately claimed a Super Bowl ring that year. In 2016, he appeared in three regular-season games with 24 rushing yards and two receiving yards, also seeing time on kickoff returns. The next season he signed with the Arizona Cardinals, appearing in seven games with 17 catches for 133 yards and 19 rushing yards while also returning eight kickoffs. He missed the entire 2018 season due to an injury suffered in a preseason game. 2013: None 2014: None 2015: PSQB Brady White (65th overall), DT JoJo Wicker (95th overall)

QB Brady White at the time was the highest rated quarterback in the Rivals era to sign with ASU

Celebrated at the time for being the highest rated quarterback in the Rivals era to sign with ASU, Brady White came to the Sun Devils as the second-best pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 65 overall prospect. He chose ASU over several offers, the most prominent among them coming from Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, and Tennessee. White redshirted in 2015 and after failing to win the starting position in 2016 saw limited action in the early portion of the season before earning his first career start against UCLA in place of an injured Manny Wilkins. Unfortunately, in that game, White suffered an injury that not only would sideline him for the remainder of the 2016 season but the following year as well. After the 2017 season, White opted to head to Memphis as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility to play for former Sun Devil offensive coordinator Mike Norvell. As a Sun Devil, White appeared in three games in 2016 with 259 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Having already completed his bachelor’s degree at Arizona State, White was able to play immediately at Memphis and as the team’s starter in 2018 he threw for 3,296 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions and will return for his senior year in 2019. Rated the No. 12 defensive tackle and No. 95 overall prospect for the 2015 class, Joseph “JoJo” Wicker picked ASU after also officially visiting Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and UCLA. Hopes were high that Wicker could replace the double-digit sack output on the defensive line by the likes of Marcus Hardison and Will Sutton before him. Wicker had a solid Sun Devil career, never missing a game through his three years and totaling 102 tackles including 31.5 for loss with 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 38 games. He was named a Freshman All-American in 2015 and a Second-Team All-Pac-12 selection in 2016 and ’17. He enjoyed his best season as a junior in 2017, picking up career-bests in tackles (42), tackles for loss (13.0) and sacks (6.0). He opted to bypass his senior season to enter the 2018 NFL Draft and though he fell undrafted, he spent the 2018 season on the practice squad of the Washington Redskins. 2016: WR N’Keal Harry (18th overall)

WR N'Keal Harry was rated as the nation's top player in his position in the 2016 class

The highest rated Arizona recruit to sign with ASU in the Rivals Era, Harry came to Tempe from nearby Chandler High School as the top wide receiver prospect in the 2016 class and the nation’s No. 18 overall prospect. Harry also took official visits to Texas A&M and Washington. Similar to local players on this list such as Miller and Foster, Harry was an instant impact contributor and virtually from day one validated his five-star status and proved to be one of the most athletically gifted players at any position ever to play for the Sun Devils. In year one, Harry broke school freshman records in receptions (58) and receiving yards (659), adding five touchdown catches. A Freshman All-American, Harry was the national leader in receptions among freshmen in 2016. Harry continued to grow into a dominant receiver as a sophomore as he was a First-Team All-Pac-12 pick after catching 82 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. His 82 receptions tied for the third-greatest single-season total in Arizona State history. As a junior, Harry continued to be one of the nation’s elite pass-catchers as he caught 73 passes for 1,088 yards and nine touchdowns en route to a second consecutive First-Team All-Pac-12 selection as a receiver in addition to a second-team nod as a punt returner. In a move that was predicted from his freshman year, Harry entered the NFL Draft after the 2018 season and bypassed his senior season. In just three years, Harry totaled 213 receptions for 2,889 yards with 22 receiving touchdowns, adding three rushing touchdowns and one touchdown on a punt return. Despite foregoing his senior year he finished third all-time at ASU in career receptions behind Derek Hagan and D.J. Foster and third in receiving yards behind Hagan and John Jefferson. He is also one of only four players in school history (joining Shaun McDonald, Derek Hagan, and Jaelen Strong) to register multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons. This spring, Harry will become just the second ASU signee from the Rivals100 to be drafted into the NFL and should top Miller as the highest drafted player from this group as Harry is widely expected to be a first-round pick. 2017: RB Eno Benjamin (75th overall)

RnB Eno Benjamin broke the more than 45-year-old single-season rushing record for Arizona State by collecting 1,642 yards