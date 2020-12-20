ASUDevils - Sun Devil rushers lead ASU to a dominant conclusion of the 2020 season

Amid a bone-chilling, rainy night in Corvallis, Oregon the Sun Devil coaching staff pondered their options as Arizona State emerged into the gloom to play its final contest of 2020 against Oregon State, a game which they would eventually win 46-33.





After a false start pushed the Sun Devils back on their first drive, sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels struggled to link up with his receivers on three consecutive plays, forcing ASU to punt before conceding an early touchdown to the Beavers.





With multiple receivers, including starting wideouts Frank Darby and Johnny Wilson sidelined for varying reasons, along with the prospect of cold and constant rain freefalling onto the pitch of Reser Stadium – typical Oregon weather in mid-December – Arizona State had one option.





Down 7-0 with less than nine minutes remaining, offensive coordinator Zak Hill called upon his bread and butter, a pairing of Sun Devil running backs who have been called on time and time again across the ASU’s short 2020 campaign.





“We had to make a lot of personnel adjustments today and so the guys stepped up – the O-line, the running backs when we needed to handle the line of scrimmage, and they did a good job of that,” Hill mentioned. “The last two games, we really needed to run the football; we had some bad weather here tonight, so it was limiting throwing opportunities.”





Enter Thunder and Lightning: Chip Trayanum and Rachaad White.





On the fourth play of the drive, an outside zone run to the right, Daniels handed the ball off to the junior transfer back White, who hit his marks behind a beautiful blocking arrangement by the right side of the offensive line before finding daylight. Using his electric speed in a play that mirrored his 93-yard scamper for a touchdown last Friday against Arizona, White bolted into the red zone before being stopped at the OSU four-yard line. Just a few plays later, White’s freshman accomplish finished the task – using brute force to reach the endzone.





All 77 yards in ASU’s first scoring drive of the night came on the ground – a fitting omen to set the tone for what was to come.





Later in the half, it would be Trayanum who set up White as their roles flipped. On 1st and 10 from the OSU 31, the freshman back rumbled for 26 yards across the left side of the field in a fashion that resembled one of his two scores against the Trojans before being pushed out at the five-yard line. On 1st and Goal, White pushed into the middle of the scrum, charging through the A gap and driving his legs for the score – showing Trayanum the lightning back had some thunder too.





While Trayanum’s 26-yard rush was his highlight play of the day, White was far from finished. The JUCO transfer just seemed to glide through gaps created by the offensive line, always flashing his threatening speed on each and every carry, almost daring the OSU defense to make a mistake.





On 3rd and 3 from the ASU 45, that mistake came. White burst through the line of scrimmage practically untouched, leaving all players in orange and black in the dust as he ran 55 yards for his second score of the night.





White finished with 158 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns, adding two catches for 28 yards. Through White’s last two games, the running back averaged 12.7 yards per carry – a number that Hill described as “crazy.” His total of 186 all-purpose yards was White’s fourth straight game in which he racked up 100+ all-purpose yards, a monster showing for an ASU newcomer who is never satisfied.





“Me, I feel like I’m proving myself each and every day still, that kind of never stops just being a JUCO guy,” White explained. “That’s just how I feel, being kind of underrated…. That’s just the mentality of how I was raised; I feel like I have to prove myself each and every day, and that’s how our running backs and our team feels; we all have the same mentality. We feel like we have to prove ourselves.”





Along with Trayanum and White, another standout rusher in the final regular-season college football game of the year was one of the most hyped-up players entering this 2020 season: Jayden Daniels.





The young Sun Devil gunslinger made his typical impact through the air, but with the rain pouring and the ball slippery, the SoCal native came into his own on the ground in Corvallis, rushing for a nifty 7-yard touchdown in the second quarter, notching his third consecutive contest with a touchdown via the ground.





In the third quarter on 1st and 10 from the ASU 47, in nearly an identical situation to White’s dramatic 55-yard rush, Daniels added his own long-distance endzone trot. Daniels faked a handoff to Trayanum in the option before picking up a crucial block from sophomore fullback Case Hatch as he ran left. On the long run to the endzone, Daniels threw a double stiff arm to a familiar face – former Long Beach Poly DB Alex Austin, before crossing the plane for six.





All in all, Daniels rushed for 83 yards and a pair of scores to supplement his 8-for-15 attempts and 139 yards with a TD through the air to boot.





“(Daniels) might be a better runner than me,” White chuckled after the game. “He’s teaching me things! It’s just great to see…we are all just setting each other up… As a running back in our room, we are always talking to him, like he’s teaching us stuff, he’s helping us get our game right.”





Even the third piece of running back coach Shaun Aguano’s three-pronged approach at running back – freshman Daniyel Ngata got in on the action, rushing for 48 yards on 10 attempts.





For any running back room around the football world that has numerous, capable mouths to feed, it’s not always easy to share the rock. In preseason practices running backs coach Shaun Aguano and Hill each spoke about how excited he was of the prospect of having so many capable backs, but also called the decision-making process a “headache.”





When Trayanum and White emerged as the two favorites, head coach Edwards brought the two backs into his office and explained similar situations throughout football history – anecdotes to help the duo and the room as a whole, the importance of learning to work as a unit.





“I told Chip and Rachaad the story of when Marcus Allen when he was with the Raiders, and they have Bo Jackson,” Edwards explained. “I said there are two really good runners, and they had to figure it out, and they made each other go. I took them all the way back to Gale Sayers and Brian Piccolo they didn't know who those guys were, so I had to kind of move it forward and talk about (Allen & Jackson), and I said you guys have got to learn how to play together and don't worry if you push each other; that's what good runners do.”





By learning from Edwards’ stories of running backs past and through the lessons taught by Aguano and the rest of the Sun Devil coaching staff, the trio of Arizona State running backs learned to work together, rather than focusing on their own individual performances.





Across the past two games, the Sun Devil rushing effort put up 634 yards on 92 carries, for 13 touchdowns – a mark that not even Edwards expected, especially for a decision-making process on a starter that was described as a headache. Plus, all three of the ASU’s three-pronged approach at running back, along with international sensation Jackson He will return for 2021, a mark worthy of Edwards’ excitement, even after an exhausting season that made the ever-energetic 66-year-old coach “bone tired.”





“(We are) very (excited to get the group back for 2021). We didn’t anticipate they would put up the numbers they put up, and that’s a credit to the offensive line, it’s a credit to their ability to run as well and really play together,” Edwards explained.





“When you have three running backs, that can be a tough room with egos, and they don’t have egos. They all believe in themselves, and they all vote for each other and pull for each other... That whole room has done a nice job, and Shaun Aguano has done a tremendous job. I'm glad he's a part of the staff, I can’t say enough about him.”





