Sun Devil offense stifled by Badgers, second half comeback falls short

LAS VEGAS – In Sin City, a roll of the dice can provide many outcomes, some payout in swaths of money, others can leave one broke and empty-handed. At Allegiant Stadium in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, Arizona State looked to gamble and fight back from a 20-6 deficit with big plays through the air in the second half. The Sun Devils certainly hit on a few of their bets but couldn’t strike the jackpot on Thursday night, falling 20-13.





“It was a disappointing outcome for us,” ASU head coach Herm Edwards said afterward. “We got off to a bad start. I thought we fell behind, and you don’t want to fall behind to a team that can chew a lot of time off the clock through its running game (like Wisconsin) … The defense gave us a chance, and that’s all you can ask for, but we fell a little short.”





A variety of Sun Devil plays that usually worked for the squad throughout the season were disproved by the stout Wisconsin defense, which Arizona State to 95 yards of total offense in the first half alone. The tried-and-tested end around, which resulted in numerous touchdowns for ASU this season, was blown to pieces.





In the second quarter, the Sun Devils reached deep into their bag of tricks, attempting the double pass from junior quarterback Jayden Daniels to junior receiver Ricky Pearsall, who looked downfield to complete a pass to graduate student tight end, Curtis Hodges. That attempt was shredded as blocks fell apart, and Pearsall was swarmed by white jerseys. He tried to get the ball out but was called for intentional grounding.





Perhaps the most egregious of the ASU misdoings on offense came on 3rd-and-7 on ASU’s ensuing drive in the second quarter. From the ASU 28-yard line, Daniels found himself with good protection in the pocket and a wide-open receiver in redshirt freshman Elijhah Badger, streaking down the field on a post route. Daniels wound up in the pocket and put his entire body into the throw but overthrew Badger by about 10 yards.





With various key pieces missing from the ASU offense, particularly redshirt senior running back Rachaad White, who opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft and sophomore running back DeaMonte Trayanum, who transferred to Ohio State to play linebacker, rushing duties fell to redshirt freshman Daniyel Ngata and a pair of walk-ons, freshman George Hart III and redshirt freshman Deonce Elliott.





The ASU offensive line was also working with some fresh faces, as redshirt junior Jarrett Bell was thrust into the starting center spot in place of junior Dohnovan West, and redshirt junior Spencer Lovell continued to play at right guard in place of the injured graduate student Henry Hattis.





“I thought the O-line came together and gelled well for a tough situation,” ASU offensive coordinator Zak Hill said. “I thought they played physical and with good energy, but Wisconsin is just so darn good. When you have those one-on-ones up front and a defense that likes to add rushers (it can get tricky).”





Paired up against the number one rushing defense in the country in the Badgers, Ngata and the ASU offensive line had their hands full from the jump, thus leaving the ASU offense to hinge on the passing attack, which had its aforementioned first-half missteps. Arizona State went into the locker room at halftime with just two field goals to show for its offensive efforts.





“We knew it was going to be tough running the ball,” Hill mentioned. “We needed to hit some big plays and hit some shots, and you always want to hit more, especially when you finish with the loss. I thought our guys had good energy and played hard; we just didn’t make enough plays.”





“I would have predicted that we were going to throw the ball a lot in this one.”





The results finally started to show in the third quarter, as the Sun Devils finally found the endzone in a rapid five-play drive. The third play of the drive was one of two times the Sun Devil offense made any money in Las Vegas on Thursday night. On 1st-and-10 from the Wisconsin 48-yard line, Daniels stayed strong in the pocket and took the full force of a massive hit from a Wisconsin linebacker coming off the left side edge as he threw a dart intended for Pearsall. The receiver cut back on his route and leaped into the air, making a contested catch for a 38-yard gain and a trip to the red zone. Ngata would slot home the touchdown two plays later.





“We were looking at the scoreboard at halftime, and I was thinking, ‘How are we going to react now?’ We talked about it, and I thought the coaches did a nice job adjusting on both offense and defense,” Edwards said. “The players listened to the direction of the coaches and came out and had energy.”





“Going into the fourth quarter, we made it a game. Whether we were in the lead, or they were, it was a game that was going to come down to a couple plays.”





It was ASU’s only touchdown of the night, but there potentially could have been another in the fourth quarter. With the wind in their sails and trailing by seven, Daniels scrambled out of the pocket on 3rd-and-8 from with ASU 26-yard line. The junior dashed down the left side for a gain of 46 yards before trotting out of bounds. That play was later called back for a block in the back by redshirt freshman tight end Jalin Conyers. The tight end made up for his mistake on the next play, a 35-yard catch to keep the drive alive. Conyers’ efforts proved to be in vain, as ASU had to punt the ball away three plays later.





It was the last time the Sun Devils touched the ball in Las Vegas, as a suffocating 18-play, 90-yard drive from the Badgers iced the contest in their favor. 124 yards gave the team from the Valley a chance, but it wasn’t enough in the end. While Arizona State was certainly shorthanded on Thursday in Las Vegas and put up a formidable fight against a high-class opponent, the contest reflected the team’s season overall: missed opportunities and coming up short.





“We were going to battle at the end of the day, and we knew we had to take shots,” Daniels noted. “We connected with Ricky on one but missed some other ones. We have to live and die with those, and we gave everything we had on the field tonight. We weren’t scared to take shots, even if I was under duress.”





“If we want to be a 10- or 11-win team, we have to connect on those shots and connect on the big plays. We have to go out there and execute.”





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!