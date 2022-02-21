Sun Devil offense shut down as Bruins exact revenge

Another hard-fought contest for Arizona State represented what this Sun Devil team has been for much of this season. High effort defense. Frequently inconsistent offense. Ultimately it resulted in a 66-52 road loss for the Sun Devils.





Despite trailing at halftime by 13 points to a 12th-ranked UCLA squad that Arizona State had beaten in three overtimes a few weeks prior, head coach Bobby Hurley’s group recovered emotionally to compete in the second half and claw back into the contest. Arizona State (10-16, 6-10 Pac-12) opened the second half with a quick spurt from sophomore guard DJ Horne.





After failing to score a point in a sluggish first half offensively for the Sun Devils, Horne scored nine points in the first four-minute segment of the second half. The spurt of superb Sun Devil defense and timely offense continued throughout the first 10 minutes of the second half. Nearing the midway point of the second frame, redshirt junior guard Luther Muhammad drove past a UCLA defender and was met at the rim with some resistance. Muhammad’s layup attempt missed, but super senior forward Kimani Lawrence secured it and finished the second-chance opportunity to cut the UCLA lead to 43-41.





Each time that Arizona State cut the deficit to one possession, UCLA guard David Singleton answered with a 3-pointer. After Lawrence’s putback, Singleton immediately followed with a knocked down shot from the corner. Moments later, when fifth-year guard Marreon Jackson scored on a floater to bring ASU to within 1, Singleton responded with a 3-pointer from the top of the key just before the shot clock would expire.





The second Singleton dagger put the Bruins back up by four points, and the contest never got closer than that again. UCLA ran away with things late, putting the finishing touches on a revenge victory for the Pac-12’s second-best squad.





A look at the ASU box score bears out the offensive struggles of the night. A myriad of performers contributed in the spurt to begin the second half, but no one took over the contest and provided consistent relief to a group that was hounded with great on-ball defense from the Bruins all night. Horne’s stretch of nine points in four minutes was the only portion of the game in which ASU’s most consistent 3-point threat contributed offensively. And when all was said and done, no Sun Devil finished in double figures as the trio of Horne (3 of 12), Heath (4 of 10), and Jackson (3 of 11) each had trouble finding success against a UCLA squad that was without starting point guard Tyger Campbell and superb wing defender Peyton Watson.





Meanwhile, four Bruins reached double figures, with Jaylen Clark and Jules Bernard each scoring a game-high 16 points to lead UCLA to victory. Clark stuffed the stat sheet as Campbell rested a sore left shoulder, scoring the aforementioned 16 points -- fresh off a career-high 25 points against Washington on Saturday -- while also adding nine rebounds and a team-leading three steals. Putting the finishing touches on the victory, Clark stripped ASU of possession in the game’s final minute and streaked down the court for a thunderous jam to seal things.





Arizona State’s defense wound up keeping them in the contest with UCLA. Both teams shot 40 percent from the field, with the Bruins holding a slight advantage (30 to 26 percent) at the 3-point line. With savvy ball fakes and countless biting defenders, UCLA drew 20 chances to go to the free-throw line, where they shot 90 percent. ASU went 3 of 4 at the free-throw stripe. The Sun Devils early first half hole resulted from nine turnovers during the game’s opening 20 minutes.





The Sun Devils will return to Tempe before heading to the mountain schools this weekend. Colorado is on the schedule for Thursday night at 7 p.m. before a Saturday evening tilt with Utah at 8 p.m.