Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the Arizona State Sun Devils won in a rout behind an explosive performance at the plate.

ASU defeated the UC Davis Aggies (3-3) Saturday night 13-3, winning their sixth consecutive game to start the season.

“What I like about this group, I think that the guys are a threat one through nine (in the batting order),” manager Tracy Smith said. “That’s one of the things that makes our offense unique is that you got to work top to bottom.”

The first game of the day- a makeup from Friday night’s rainout- also ended in a Sun Devil victory, but was much more down-to-the-wire.

Not scoring a run until the sixth inning, it took a pair of runs in the eighth and a shutout ninth from freshman lefty Erik Tolman for ASU to escape on top 3-2, with Tolman earning his first collegiate save.

“It was nice to get a win like that and kind of have to battle back,” Smith said. “What you get to see in that is do guys separate and start deviating from the plan. I don’t think we did that, I think we stayed with it and guys were confident all the way through the end.”

The evening matchup played out as the score suggests, as the Sun Devils got the scoring started early.

In fact, they matched their game one run total in the first inning alone, thanks to a two-run double by junior catcher Lyle Lin, followed two batters later by an RBI triple from junior third baseman Gage Workman.

ASU’s 3-0 lead was tested only a couple innings later though, with the Aggies getting on the board thanks to a wild pitch ball four that brought home sophomore shortstop Tanner Murray.

However, sophomore righty Boyd Vander Kooi worked out of a bases loaded, two-out jam by getting junior Logan Denholm to ground out to third.

“I don’t think he was his best,” Smith said. “But if he can do that and still pick up a win and help the team, good.”

From there, the Sun Devils made it a point to render any Aggies runs scored irrelevant the next time they’d get the chance, which allowed Vander Kooi to continue pitching with run insurance.

In the home half of the third, ASU added a pair of two-out runs with an RBI double by sophomore shortstop Alika Williams, immediately ensued by an RBI single from junior DH Myles Denson.

ASU did it again in the fourth after UC Davis scored to make it a three-run deficit, junior centerfielder Hunter Bishop lined a two-out, solo home run to right field to bring the lead back to four.

Vander Kooi (2-0) exited after five innings, with ASU ahead 6-2, and the run support did him well. The sophomore showed improvement from his five-run outing against Notre Dame, only allowing two runs- both earned- on five hits and four walks while striking out eight.

However, Smith believes the sophomore didn’t pitch to his full capabilities until his final inning on the mound

“He did well, yes it was improved from last week,” Smith said. “But still, through four innings it still kind of like ‘common man,’ and then he goes out, he had his highest velocity his sharpest breaking stuff in the fifth inning.”