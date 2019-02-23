Sun Devil offense leads the way early on to complete doubleheader sweep
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the Arizona State Sun Devils won in a rout behind an explosive performance at the plate.
ASU defeated the UC Davis Aggies (3-3) Saturday night 13-3, winning their sixth consecutive game to start the season.
“What I like about this group, I think that the guys are a threat one through nine (in the batting order),” manager Tracy Smith said. “That’s one of the things that makes our offense unique is that you got to work top to bottom.”
The first game of the day- a makeup from Friday night’s rainout- also ended in a Sun Devil victory, but was much more down-to-the-wire.
Not scoring a run until the sixth inning, it took a pair of runs in the eighth and a shutout ninth from freshman lefty Erik Tolman for ASU to escape on top 3-2, with Tolman earning his first collegiate save.
“It was nice to get a win like that and kind of have to battle back,” Smith said. “What you get to see in that is do guys separate and start deviating from the plan. I don’t think we did that, I think we stayed with it and guys were confident all the way through the end.”
The evening matchup played out as the score suggests, as the Sun Devils got the scoring started early.
In fact, they matched their game one run total in the first inning alone, thanks to a two-run double by junior catcher Lyle Lin, followed two batters later by an RBI triple from junior third baseman Gage Workman.
ASU’s 3-0 lead was tested only a couple innings later though, with the Aggies getting on the board thanks to a wild pitch ball four that brought home sophomore shortstop Tanner Murray.
However, sophomore righty Boyd Vander Kooi worked out of a bases loaded, two-out jam by getting junior Logan Denholm to ground out to third.
“I don’t think he was his best,” Smith said. “But if he can do that and still pick up a win and help the team, good.”
From there, the Sun Devils made it a point to render any Aggies runs scored irrelevant the next time they’d get the chance, which allowed Vander Kooi to continue pitching with run insurance.
In the home half of the third, ASU added a pair of two-out runs with an RBI double by sophomore shortstop Alika Williams, immediately ensued by an RBI single from junior DH Myles Denson.
ASU did it again in the fourth after UC Davis scored to make it a three-run deficit, junior centerfielder Hunter Bishop lined a two-out, solo home run to right field to bring the lead back to four.
Vander Kooi (2-0) exited after five innings, with ASU ahead 6-2, and the run support did him well. The sophomore showed improvement from his five-run outing against Notre Dame, only allowing two runs- both earned- on five hits and four walks while striking out eight.
However, Smith believes the sophomore didn’t pitch to his full capabilities until his final inning on the mound
“He did well, yes it was improved from last week,” Smith said. “But still, through four innings it still kind of like ‘common man,’ and then he goes out, he had his highest velocity his sharpest breaking stuff in the fifth inning.”
GRAND. SLAM. LINSANITY.@lin_lyle continues to rip the cover off the ball with the MOONSHOT.— Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) February 24, 2019
📈 106 MPH
📈 29 degrees
📈 408 feet
13-2, Sun Devils! pic.twitter.com/j0GvwDS4gz
His teammates ensured he got the win after that, erupting for a seven-run fifth thanks to Lyle Lin’s grand slam, which put ASU ahead 13-2 and gave him a career-high six RBI’s on the night. It was the first time any ASU player did that in a game since Brian Servens back on May 4, 2014.
“We were going to send (Vander Kooi) back out if we didn’t stretch it out in the bottom of the fifth,” Smith said. “We were going to send him back out again based on the fact that he finally had the aggressive inning that we know he’s capable of in the fifth.”
Although it seems Vander Kooi has improved from his first to second start, it’s clear Smith expects more from the team’s number two starter, who one could argue has been the beneficiary of strong offense and stellar defense behind him through these first couple starts.
Tonight, it was Lin’s grand first dinger of the season that erased any doubt the Sun Devils would win and complete the Saturday sweep.
Although the Aggies scored again on senior centerfield Gattet Kelly’s solo blast in the sixth off senior Sun Devil reliever Sam Romero, they were still down 13-3 by the time the seventh inning rolled around.
However, UC Davis manager Matt Vaughn elected not to forfeit using the 10-run rule, despite the doubleheader, which forced ASU to use two more pitchers.
Freshman righty Luke La Flam pitching the eighth- and struck out the side in order- and fellow freshman righty Blake Burzell pitched an unblemished ninth, finishing off the 10-run victory.
“Your job is to come in and pitch aggressively,” Smith said, “I thought we did a really really good job of that. Even Sam Romero gave up the home run, but I would rather give up a home run than watch a guy walk somebody.”
At the plate, Lin, Workman, and Denson (in his first start of the season) all notched three hits and combined for 10 RBI’s. Everyone that had at least three plate appearances managed to get on-base multiple times too.
“If you pitch around Torkelson well guess what, you got a probable first round guy (in Bishop) behind him,” Smith said, “and then if you pitch around him well you got a guy that’s been a very good hitter in the Pac-12 the last two years and hopefully heating up a little bit (in Lin) and oh by the way if you get around him you got to face (junior right fielder Carter) Aldrette.”
“But don’t discard how important it is for (leadoff hitter) Trevor Hauver at the front side of that to get on base…he’s done a really good job, I’d say his role’s as critical as anybody hitting in front of (Torkelson).”
ASU returns to the diamond Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. and will look to finish the sweep of UC Davis.