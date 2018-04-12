But in ASU’s final practice of the spring, the former NFL receiver kept his attention fixed on the Sun Devils’ talented group of wide outs, a position he will focus on as an analyst this season.

Though a permanent staff member, Hagan’s hands-on involvement with practice was only temporary. On Thursday he was cleared as a fill-in coach while offensive coordinator Rob Likens was absent following with the passing of his father. NCAA rules limit the number of on-field coaches that programs can employ, meaning he will be restricted to behind-the-scenes duties once Likens returns

“Today, I put on the cleats. It felt good,” Hagan said on Thursday afternoon. “There’s nothing like being in between those white lines and on the grass.”

Less than an hour after being officially announced as Arizona State’s newest offensive analyst, Derek Hagan stepped onto the Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe on Thursday morning with the excitement only a coaching debut can summon.

“The more I can do to help these guys, I’m all for it,” Hagan said. “They want to get better. I think we have the best receiving core in the Pac-12.”

Hagan would know what a good Pac-12 receiver looks like. In four seasons at ASU, he made over 250 catches for nearly 4,000 yards. He shattered school receiving records for receptions, yards and touchdowns and was a two-time semi-finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the best receiver in college football.

Hagan’s collegiate success translated to a nine-year NFL career that included stints with the Dolphins, Giants, Raiders, Bills, and Titans. He made 148 receptions for 1,734 yards and seven touchdowns as a professional.

"We are extremely pleased to be adding Derek Hagan to our coaching staff," head coach Herm Edwards said in a press release. "I am enthusiastic about what Derek brings to the table as not only one of the greatest receivers in school history but as a former NFL player as well. He will be a valuable asset to our staff."

After serving as a sideline reporter for ASU radio broadcasts the last two seasons, Hagan said he was excited for the chance to make more impactful contributions in his new role. Detailed film study and player evaluations will be two of his top tasks as an analyst.

“Now, really getting to break down each guy and just telling them what they do right, what they do wrong, it’s totally different but it’s something that I know very well,” he said. “Wherever I can give my insight to help these guys, it’s only going to make these guys better.”

One of his biggest projects will be aiding in the continued development of receiver N’Keal Harry. Hagan called Harry one of the best pass catchers the school has seen and wants the rising junior’s mentality to reflect his on-field dominance.

“He’s got to have that confidence and that mindset to go out, that he knows that he’s the best,” Hagan said of Harry. “At the same time, he has to practice like he is the best every day. That’s where it all starts.”

Though Hagan will be proactive with his assessment of players, he described himself as a “sponge” when it comes to learning from ASU’s experienced coaching staff. He was anxious to begin working closely with Likens and receivers coach Charlie Fisher.

“For me, it’s all about taking bits and pieces from Fish and coach Likens because they’ve both been in this position before,” Hagan said. “I’m just a sponge right now, learning from these guys. We’ll see where it goes.”

Asked where he thinks his coaching career will lead, Hagan gave a disarming chuckle while offering his long-term goals.

“I don’t know,” he said. “Maybe being one of the best wide receiver coach in the country, something like that.”

For now, his focus is on helping Edwards and the rest of ASU’s new staff instill a new culture.

“We are trying to change things here and it all starts at the top and it trickles down to everybody else,” Hagan said. “Hopefully we can do that.”

