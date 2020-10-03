ASUDevils - Sun Devil Football and Pac-12 Announce 2020 Football Schedule

TEMPE, Ariz. – A home contest against defending Pac-12 South champion Utah and a nationally-televised opener at perennial Pac-12 power USC highlight Sun Devil Football's abbreviated, regular season schedule as announced by the Pac-12 on Saturday. The Sun Devils will open the 2020 campaign at USC on Sat., Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. PST/10 a.m. MST in a game being nationally televised by FOX and will conclude conference play with a seventh game against an opponent to be determined from the Pac-12's North division.The Pac-12's strength and depth from top to bottom will provide every team with tough assignments on a weekly basis. See below for a week-by-week breakdown of ASU's 2020 schedule.





Game #1 – at USC • Sat., Nov. 7, 2020 • 9 a.m. PST/10 a.m. MST • FOX • LA Memorial Coliseum/Los AngelesUSC leads the all-time series against the Sun Devils, 23-13. The last time the two squads squared off in Los Angeles, the Sun Devils ended the Trojans' 19-game home winning streak (at the time the second-longest active mark in the FBS) with a 38-35 win. USC returned the favor last season with a 31-26 win in Tempe. After falling behind 28-7, the Sun Devils scored 19 of the game's 22 points in the second half. ASU nearly completed the comeback but was snake-bitten twice in the fourth quarter after having an interception return for a touchdown nullified by a penalty and then turning the ball over in USC territory in the final minute as it was marching for the go-ahead touchdown. The two teams had split the last eight meetings coming into last year's game.





Game #2 – vs. Cal • Sat., Nov. 14, 2020 • Sun Devil Stadium/Tempe, Ariz.The Sun Devils will attempt to knot the all-time series at 18-18 when they host Cal. After winning just one of its previous seven visits to Berkeley, the Sun Devils went on the road and handed the No. 15 Bears their first loss of the 2019 season, 24-17. ASU's offense scored the game's final 10 points while its defense held Cal to just 11 total fourth-quarter yards and forced a pair of turnovers on downs in the final five minutes of game to seal the win, ASU's fourth in its last 13 contests against Cal.





Game #3 – at Colorado • Sat., Nov. 21, 2020 • Folsom Field/Boulder, Colo.ASU is 8-3 against the Buffaloes in the series that dates back to 2006. The Sun Devils won the first seven meetings before Colorado captured its first win over the Sun Devils in 2016 in Boulder. Colorado has won three of the last four contests after last year's 34-31 win in the Pac-12 opener in Tempe. Jayden Daniels threw for 345 yards and two scores in bringing the Sun Devils back from an early 14-0 deficit to knot the score on four different occasions. Colorado broke the final tie after driving for what proved to be the game-winning field goal with 2:03 remaining.





Game #4 – vs. Utah • Sat., Nov. 28, 2020 • Sun Devil Stadium/Tempe, Ariz.ASU is 22-9 in the all-time series against the defending Pac-12 South champion Utes, including a 16-4 advantage in games played in Tempe. Utah snapped an 11-game slide against the Sun Devils with a 34-18 win in 2015 in Tempe. They followed that with a 49-26 win in Salt Lake City in 2016. The Sun Devils bounced back to claim the next two tilts – a 30-10 road win in 2017 and a 38-20 upset of the No. 15 Utes at home in 2018. Last season it was the No. 13 Utes knocking off the No. 17 Sun Devils 21-3 in a cold and rainy affair in Salt Lake City. ASU mustered only 136 yards in total offense and was only able to produce a field goal on four takeaways by its defense.





Game #5 – vs. UCLA • Sat., Dec. 5, 2020 • Sun Devil Stadium/Tempe, Ariz.UCLA leads the all-time series against the Sun Devils, 21-14-1. ASU was upended by the Bruins 42-32 last year in Pasadena after the Sun Devils entered the game with wins in three of the previous four meetings. After taking an early 7-0 advantage the Sun Devils gave up the next 35 points and would eventually fall behind 42-10. Despite the seemingly insurmountable margin, the Sun Devils did not give up as they outscored the Bruins 22-0 in the final frame. Wide receiver Frank Darby caught six passes for 110 yards and a pair of scores.





Game #6 – at Arizona • Fri., Dec. 11, 2020 • Arizona Stadium/Tucson, Ariz.The Sun Devils will be seeking their third-straight win and their eighth in the past 11 meetings over Arizona when they travel to Tucson for the 94th Duel in the Desert (Arizona leads 49-43-1). The home team has won six of the last seven meetings with the lone exception coming in 2018 when ASU pulled off its largest fourth-quarter comeback in program history – after falling behind 40-21 it scored 20-straight points in the final 13:05 – to cap a dramatic, 41-40 win. ASU retained possession of the Territorial Cup Trophy with last season's 24-14 win in Tempe. After trailing 7-6 at the half, the Sun Devils reeled off 18 consecutive points to take command of the game. ASU ran for 182 yards and held the ball for more than 21 minutes in the second half. Defensively, cornerback Jack Jones earned Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors after posting a pair of interceptions to go with six tackles.





Game #7 – vs. TBD The conference slate featuring exciting matchups throughout the season will culminate with the Pac-12 Championship Game on Fri., Dec. 18 and will be played on the campus of the division winner with the best record. Teams not involved in the championship game will play their final regular season in matchups to be determined on Sat., Dec. 19. Game times and television assignments – including prominent exposure across ESPN & FOX – will be announced by the Pac-12 six-12 days ahead of each contest. With health and safety being the top priority, no fans will be permitted at any sporting competition taking place on Pac-12 campuses.