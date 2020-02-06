Strong bond between White, Cherry helping improve consistency of frontcourt
Most people who have played basketball at any level as a kid, or even in their adult life, can think of at least that one guy who they always go against and are guaranteed to have a tough time with. Whether that means guarding someone who usually scores on you, trying to score on someone that usually stops you, or that person who always gets that rebound over you or blocks one or two of your shots in a game.
For sophomore forward Taeshon Cherry, it seems that one guy within the Arizona State Sun Devils team is junior forward Romello White, of course when they go against each other during practice.
“We do a box-out drill and I have to go against ‘Mello every time,” Cherry said. “It’s kind of tough, but ‘Mello has taught me that over the past couple months—just to be physical, a physical four-man, and we’ll have one of the best frontcourts in the country. So, I think that we are a great frontcourt.”
While nobody’s mistaking ASU as one of the elite division-one teams down low, they seem to have shown improvement in holding their own against big men compared to years past. After all, White has stayed at the top of the conference in rebounds per game for most of conference play (currently second in Pac-12 by 0.1, averaging exactly nine rebounds per game), which is something Cherry saw coming earlier this season.
“I think when he started, his first start (of the regular season) I was like yeah, it’s going to be a long year for everybody in the Pac-12,” Cherry said. “I tell him every day ‘you are good bro, you’re tough, bruh.’ He’s tough, I don’t know what happened to him, though, he just turned up like 10 notches.”
This is particularly interesting to hear coming from Cherry, as according to the duo no one is closer to each other than they are. The bond goes back to Cherry’s official visit, and since then has only grown stronger.
“I first met him when he came on his visit and we kind of just clicked since then,” White said, “just been together every time he came, like every time he came down to a game or something he’d come to my house and we would just chill, like a little brother to me, so we’re real close.”
So close, in fact, that Hurley gives the proverbial parental eye-roll when he sees them together, knowing what to expect.
“He does not like seeing us together because we’re always messing around and goofing off and not being serious,” Cherry said. “That’s like my brother, I’m with him every day…he knows a lot about me.”
Cherry hasn’t necessarily been turning heads as a dominant power forward this season, but his increased consistency defensively is certainly noticeable upon perusing his game log.
Last game at Washington broke Cherry’s streak of five consecutive contests with a blocked shot, as he had seven during that span. He also has grabbed 26 rebounds in the last five contests, which is obviously far from menacing but, again, shows his increase in consistency as he raised his season average from 2.4 to 3.1 rebounds per game over that stretch. That span of games followed a zero-rebound showing at Oregon, after which coach Bobby Hurley had a chat with Cherry.
“I wasn’t really rebounding at the beginning of the season,” Cherry admitted. “Coach Hurley told me if he ever saw a stat sheet where I had zero rebounds, he would never play me again. So, I took that to heart and I just asked ‘Mello what I have to do to rebound and he said, ‘just box out and go get it. Even if we’re both going to get it, I’ll let you get it just to get your confidence going.’”
Don’t let this fool you, because White does not play nice with Cherry during practice when he sees opportunities to try to make his close friend and teammate better. This isn’t even speaking strictly in a basketball sense, as White has a specific approach when competing against him.
“I know how to get under his skin quick,” White commented with a grin. “I know him so I already know what I got to say to him. Just be like, ‘yeah, you’re trash,’ and all this stuff to him, then he’s going to get fired up again…I feel like it’s a good thing, once he gets emotional, I feel like he turns his game up and starts playing even harder.”
Cherry seconds this sentiment, as he even admitted that White got him going that very day in practice.
“He likes to talk,” Cherry said. “He gets a rebound on me, it’s just all talk. Today, he was getting me mad in practice because he just wouldn’t stop talking, he just talks all the time, even after practice. But he’s a funny guy and he just knows how to get under people’s skin, he makes people better.”
This competitive fire doesn’t just flame out when they leave the court, either, as it turns out they are in constant competition playing games like NFL Madden, NBA 2K and Call of Duty. Who the best gamer is between them is a whole different debate.
“I’m definitely the best 2K player,” White shouts just as Cherry is walking out of earshot alongside junior forward Khalid Thomas—coming off his second best performance of the season with 10 points in Saturday’s win—which prompts them both to turn back around and exclaim responses such as “hell nah,” and “delete that.”
Nevertheless, White continues, “(Cherry) knows that I’m better than him at 2K and Call of Duty, so they already know, the whole team knows who the best player is on the team, and it’s me.”
Amidst the laughter at the impromptu gaming debate, Thomas says “ask him what happened yesterday, though. He quit!”
White reacts with a grimace, seeming to know he can’t go back on what he just said, albeit there was some tongue-in-cheek humor to the statement. Instead, he doubles down to make it known how rare such an instance is.
“I don’t quit, man,” White said. “They probably beat me like once every seven games. I’ll be blowing them out.”
Even if he was just referring to video games, white very well could’ve been talking about his on-court attitude, too. The big man bounced back nicely during last week’s road games in the Pacific Northwest following a couple subpar performances in the previous two home games.
Last week at Washington State and Washington, he combined for 33 points on 11-for-18 shooting from the field, while adding 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and a steal. This included a double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds) in the losing effort at WSU, then a perfect 8-for-8 free-throw shooting in Saturday night’s victory at UW, his most efficient single-game showing (considering volume of shots) in his Sun Devil career.
“He’s one of our leaders, so he knows that he has to go 100 percent every day,” Cherry said. “He takes that to heart and he does it all the time.”
Perhaps one of the most interesting stats for these two is the team’s +/- point-margin when each of them has been on the floor in recent games.
Respectively, this has been each one’s margin in the last five games (in which ASU has a 3-2 record), listed from the most recent matchup at Washington to the furthest one back, the home loss to Colorado.
Cherry; +6, -19, +8, +18, +8.
White; +1, -2, +2, +13, +5.
Of course, this stat is far from telling a perfect story as much as any other one. Obviously, they don’t directly play a part in every point by either team while they’re on the floor.
However, outside of singular aberrations—with Cherry’s being more glaringly obvious—they each seem to have positive impacts. As flawed as evaluating players by this stat can be, it has value in accounting for other things not quantified in the box score such as playing strong defense off-the-ball, making a pass or play that contributes to the offense’s success or even contesting a shot on defense.
One game that stands out from the rest in displaying the difference this duo makes, although White is more heavily relied on than Cherry, was the opening game in which ASU lost a “non-conference” bout to Colorado by 10 points. Both guys were suspended for a violation of team rules.
“It was definitely hurtful for us both—definitely for me,” White said. “I knew what I could do for my teammates that game, and I knew I could help a lot. But my teammates and us, we all talked about it; I apologized to them and told them that would never happen again…we should’ve won that game if me and Taeshon were playing, so it was just a learning experience.”
Cherry even added that the suspension initially got to his head, but White was the one who first told him things would turn out fine.
“I didn’t know really how to deal with it when I first heard about (the suspension),” Cherry said. “He told me just keep my head up, it’s one game, and we’re going to get back and be better than ever.
“I think that was the biggest adversity (in my ASU career). I thought people were going to label us as bad kids, or look at us differently but coach Hurley didn’t look at us differently, nobody looked at us differently and when we got back here everyone welcomed us with open arms.”
If White and Cherry can continue to push themselves and their teammates while executing their respective roles, there’s no reason not to believe the best is yet to come for this season’s team