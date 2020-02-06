Most people who have played basketball at any level as a kid, or even in their adult life, can think of at least that one guy who they always go against and are guaranteed to have a tough time with. Whether that means guarding someone who usually scores on you, trying to score on someone that usually stops you, or that person who always gets that rebound over you or blocks one or two of your shots in a game.

For sophomore forward Taeshon Cherry, it seems that one guy within the Arizona State Sun Devils team is junior forward Romello White, of course when they go against each other during practice. “We do a box-out drill and I have to go against ‘Mello every time,” Cherry said. “It’s kind of tough, but ‘Mello has taught me that over the past couple months—just to be physical, a physical four-man, and we’ll have one of the best frontcourts in the country. So, I think that we are a great frontcourt.” While nobody’s mistaking ASU as one of the elite division-one teams down low, they seem to have shown improvement in holding their own against big men compared to years past. After all, White has stayed at the top of the conference in rebounds per game for most of conference play (currently second in Pac-12 by 0.1, averaging exactly nine rebounds per game), which is something Cherry saw coming earlier this season. “I think when he started, his first start (of the regular season) I was like yeah, it’s going to be a long year for everybody in the Pac-12,” Cherry said. “I tell him every day ‘you are good bro, you’re tough, bruh.’ He’s tough, I don’t know what happened to him, though, he just turned up like 10 notches.” This is particularly interesting to hear coming from Cherry, as according to the duo no one is closer to each other than they are. The bond goes back to Cherry’s official visit, and since then has only grown stronger.

Cherry admits that he plays harder because White has been pushing him, getting under his skin

“I first met him when he came on his visit and we kind of just clicked since then,” White said, “just been together every time he came, like every time he came down to a game or something he’d come to my house and we would just chill, like a little brother to me, so we’re real close.” So close, in fact, that Hurley gives the proverbial parental eye-roll when he sees them together, knowing what to expect. “He does not like seeing us together because we’re always messing around and goofing off and not being serious,” Cherry said. “That’s like my brother, I’m with him every day…he knows a lot about me.” Cherry hasn’t necessarily been turning heads as a dominant power forward this season, but his increased consistency defensively is certainly noticeable upon perusing his game log. Last game at Washington broke Cherry’s streak of five consecutive contests with a blocked shot, as he had seven during that span. He also has grabbed 26 rebounds in the last five contests, which is obviously far from menacing but, again, shows his increase in consistency as he raised his season average from 2.4 to 3.1 rebounds per game over that stretch. That span of games followed a zero-rebound showing at Oregon, after which coach Bobby Hurley had a chat with Cherry. “I wasn’t really rebounding at the beginning of the season,” Cherry admitted. “Coach Hurley told me if he ever saw a stat sheet where I had zero rebounds, he would never play me again. So, I took that to heart and I just asked ‘Mello what I have to do to rebound and he said, ‘just box out and go get it. Even if we’re both going to get it, I’ll let you get it just to get your confidence going.’” Don’t let this fool you, because White does not play nice with Cherry during practice when he sees opportunities to try to make his close friend and teammate better. This isn’t even speaking strictly in a basketball sense, as White has a specific approach when competing against him. “I know how to get under his skin quick,” White commented with a grin. “I know him so I already know what I got to say to him. Just be like, ‘yeah, you’re trash,’ and all this stuff to him, then he’s going to get fired up again…I feel like it’s a good thing, once he gets emotional, I feel like he turns his game up and starts playing even harder.” Cherry seconds this sentiment, as he even admitted that White got him going that very day in practice. “He likes to talk,” Cherry said. “He gets a rebound on me, it’s just all talk. Today, he was getting me mad in practice because he just wouldn’t stop talking, he just talks all the time, even after practice. But he’s a funny guy and he just knows how to get under people’s skin, he makes people better.” This competitive fire doesn’t just flame out when they leave the court, either, as it turns out they are in constant competition playing games like NFL Madden, NBA 2K and Call of Duty. Who the best gamer is between them is a whole different debate. “I’m definitely the best 2K player,” White shouts just as Cherry is walking out of earshot alongside junior forward Khalid Thomas—coming off his second best performance of the season with 10 points in Saturday’s win—which prompts them both to turn back around and exclaim responses such as “hell nah,” and “delete that.” Nevertheless, White continues, “(Cherry) knows that I’m better than him at 2K and Call of Duty, so they already know, the whole team knows who the best player is on the team, and it’s me.” Amidst the laughter at the impromptu gaming debate, Thomas says “ask him what happened yesterday, though. He quit!” White reacts with a grimace, seeming to know he can’t go back on what he just said, albeit there was some tongue-in-cheek humor to the statement. Instead, he doubles down to make it known how rare such an instance is. “I don’t quit, man,” White said. “They probably beat me like once every seven games. I’ll be blowing them out.” Even if he was just referring to video games, white very well could’ve been talking about his on-court attitude, too. The big man bounced back nicely during last week’s road games in the Pacific Northwest following a couple subpar performances in the previous two home games.

White was a perfect 8-for-8 free-throw shooting in Saturday night’s victory at UW,