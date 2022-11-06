ASU interim head coach Shaun Aguano wasted no time attributing blame for his team’s 50-36 loss to UCLA on Saturday night. In no uncertain terms, he blamed himself.





“I take all the blame for not preparing us defensively and offensively for this game,” he said bluntly. “It’s not on them; it’s on me. I want to make sure that everybody understands that. We’ll get it fixed.”





There’s a lot to fix. No. 12 UCLA bludgeoned its way to 50 points and held the ASU offense in check whenever it mattered most in order to secure the dominant road win. Aguano has promised that certain problems will get fixed after each of his losses at the helm. So far, not much has consistently changed.





Aguano was dealt a tough hand when he inherited this Arizona State team in September. His positive energy and unwavering passion for the program and football in the state as a whole have been infectious at times and have led to a pair of wins that have acted as heavily stressed duct tape holding together a patchwork quilt of dysfunction.





Now at 3-6, reality has set in for the interim head coach. ASU will need to win its last three contests (at Washington State vs. Oregon State and Arizona) in order to qualify for a bowl game. If ASU plays as it did on Saturday night, players and coaches alike will comfortably be able to make their holiday plans without thinking about a potential winter excursion to El Paso or any other moderately attractive showcase game destination. The team is still confident in its ability to finish the season with three straight wins to avoid missing a bowl appearance for the first time since 2016.





“These are good teams that we’re going to face. Washington State, Oregon State, and then U of A at their place,” Aguano said pensively before making his trademark promise. “We’ll be ready. And when I say ready, I’m going to make sure that the coaches are prepared and preparing the kids to be successful.”





–





With the way Arizona State’s defense played tonight, it was never going to win this game. The offensive effort was futile by the time the second half kicked off, but Trenton Bourguet’s unit still made a valiant push late in the game to put up 36 points and, at the very least, make Chip Kelly and the UCLA sideline somewhat nervous. The ASU signal caller produced a state line of 38-49, passing for 349 and two touchdowns, as well as one interception.





In the first quarter, it looked like a back and forth shootout was on the menu. Both offenses moved the ball effectively. The only difference in the 14-10 UCLA opening quarter was that ASU stalled inside the Bruins’ 10-yard line on its opening drive. The Sun Devils settled for a field goal while Dorian Thompson-Robinson and UCLA carved their way down the field and found the end zone twice in the opening period.





The separation came in the second quarter. UCLA basically replicated its high-octane offensive production, putting up 14 more points on a pair of touchdown drives that showcased their ability to score in different ways. A five-play, 91-yard drive extended the Bruin lead to 21-10. Then, a 16-play 90-yard drive gave them the 28-10 advantage they took into halftime.





The Arizona State offense did not counter. The creativity and energy that allowed them to put together two scoring drives in the opening frame went missing almost entirely in the second. ASU punted on three drives and stalled before the half on another. It ran a total of 14 plays in the quarter despite getting the ball three times. Bourguet was quick to take the bulk of the blame for the lack of production that allowed UCLA to grow a lead it wouldn’t give back.





“I missed some easy throws that I wish I could take back,” Bourguet remarked. “They came out with a couple more blitzes than we anticipated. But at the end of the day, I have to play better and not allow them to separate that much.”





UCLA may have won the game in the second quarter, but ASU nearly snatched it back late in the third and well into the fourth. The Sun Devils trailed by as many as 24 points in the second half. With just over six minutes remaining in the game, it cut the deficit to six.





“I thought we came back and made adjustments and fought all the way to the end,” Bourguet said. “In the end, it wasn’t enough, but there’s a lot to build off of.”





Bourguet faced a ton of pressure on Saturday. He was hit more often and harder than he has been during his three games this season. UCLA brought the heat on more than one occasion, and the ASU offensive line struggled to keep a clean pocket for its new starting quarterback.





“They were bringing six or seven, especially when we were second and long,” Aguano explained. “I thought our O line did a pretty good job. With Trenton, that’s the way to stop him. I put him in the situation to get hit because I didn’t take care of the efficiency on first down.”





Bourguet is as tough and cerebral as they come. When asked a similar question regarding the constant pressure and hard hits he took all night, he offered an analysis of what ASU could have done better before the snap to avoid those costly situations.





“It was a little bit of everything; there were some times when the defense was subbing late, and that kind of messed with us,” Bourguet said. “Just trying to figure out what play we wanted to get to best, we thought we wanted to run one play, but then we second guessed ourselves.”





The margin for error has been thin all year on the offensive side of the ball. Now it’s none. There’s plenty of reason to panic, especially considering that many of ASU’s issues have been recurring throughout the season. One thing is for sure; the new signal caller will maintain his cool persona. Bourguet isn’t worried.





“I think we’re okay,” he sighed. “It is what it is, and you just have to learn from it.”





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Enjoy a 3-Day FREE trial sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news! Sign up today here for our FREE 30-Day trial and get all the latest Sun Devil news!



