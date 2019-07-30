As coaches Herm Edwards, Danny Gonzales, Rob Likens, and Marvin Lewis took the the stage for ASU media day, the overarching theme was of one position.

The starting quarterback. Or the lack thereof as the team has yet to officially name a starter for the upcoming season.

The four coaches addressed multiple questions around the position including the factors that will ultimately go behind the decision and how the quarterback battle could impact the team moving forward.

Herm Edwards looks to simulate game pressure to help determine starting quarterback

After losing fifth-year senior quarterback Manny Wilkins, the Sun Devils knew they’d have a hole to fill but have been tight-lipped in announcing the successor to Wilkins.

“We’ll know sooner or later,” Edwards said.

With a trio of freshman in Jayden Daniels, Ethan Long and Joey Yellen along with junior Dillion Sterling-Cole competing for the job coach Edwards refused to count any of the four out of the race.

Now with enough bodies on both sides of the ball to perform sustained 11 on 11 in practice, a luxury not available in the spring, Edwards will look at in-game situations during his evaluation of the group.

“The numbers have given us now the opportunity to have a lot of 11 on 11.” Edwards said. “That’s where you can tell a lot from a quarterback. It’s not so much seven on seven or one on one. I could play quarterback doing that. It’s 11 on 11 when there are guys around the pocket and he’s got to make some decisions with the ball.”

Despite not putting a timeline on when he will name a starter, Edwards mentioned that he did not want the quarterback competition to become a distraction that divides the locker room.

“The faster the better of knowing who the quarterback is.”

Young Sun Devils look to gain experience through Edwards’ youth movement

After starting at times up to five freshmen on the defensive side of the ball, it’s no secret that Edwards is willing to play underclassmen over upperclassmen if the skill level is close to the same.

This approach has led to more young players being put in a position to be key players for ASU including all of the potential starting quarterbacks who lack experience.

“We’ve got some pretty good candidates there,” Edwards said. A lot of youth and not a lot of experience. Last time I checked the only way to get experience is to play. Somebody’s going to have to go play.”

“That’s our team though when you think about what we’re trying to do here. You’re going to watch a lot of young players play on both sides of the ball. If you’re a fan of Sun Devil football you’re going to watch these kids grow up in front of you for the next couple of years.”

The ability to play right away has been a selling point to potential recruits to Arizona State who have seen the ability to step on campus and play right away.

“Guys that we recruited, they watched the five freshmen play last year on defense and a couple of guys on offense too as well. They saw that become part of the program.”

Edwards will once again lean on the ground attack to lead the Sun Devil offense

With a fifth-year senior at quarterback in 2018 and three freshmen coming into the program at the position, Edwards admitted he was thinking about the 2019 season a year ago as he developed his ground and pound approach.

This approach would take a load off the freshman coming in allowing a smoother transition throughout the process.

Edwards also mentioned how throughout his playing and previous coaching days he was surrounded by great running backs, including most recently Larry Johnson and Curtis Martin, which further developed his want to run the ball.

"If you followed that lineage, you probably would have been like, 'This guy wants to run the ball,” Edwards said.

“I think you’re a tough team when you run the ball. Players feel that way and it travels well along with good defense. I grew up that way, I’ve always been around that. You always learn from other coaches and all the coaches I’ve been around whether I played for them or coached with them that was kind of our personnel.”

While Edwards did admit he would like to score more than the team’s 31 points per game a season ago, dictating the tempo of a game was more important in the long run.

“I also want to dictate the terms sometimes of how we want to play because we’re going to be outmatched sometimes,” Edwards said.

“How do you keep the game close? You run the ball and limit offensive possessions. If you can do that in college football, it’s a game that a lot of these guys don’t like playing because they want to throw it all over the yard and they want the ball back. If you don’t give it to them, they can’t score.”

Early kickoffs not ideal for Edwards

As kickoffs as early as 9 a.m. have been tossed around as potential ideas for the Pac-12 for national exposure reasons, Edwards was against the idea.

Edwards said the early kickoffs would damage stadium atmosphere and have “unintended consequences.”

“What are college kids doing Friday night? Are they available Saturday morning?"

Defensive line depth returns after thin depth during spring

After a spring in which the Sun Devils struggled with little depth on the defensive line due to transfer and the NFL Draft, ASU now has depth in a spot heading into fall camp.

“We’ve got a lot of talent and bodies there we didn’t have in the spring,” Gonzales said.

“There’s some talented kids in the group that have the chance to really impress. I think Jermayne Lole in his short time here has proven how good of a player he is, and I think he can be one of the elite linemen in the Pac-12.”

Gonzales also added that the team “struck gold” with the hire of defensive line coach Jamar Cain who spent the previous two seasons with Fresno State and is not concerned with the defensive line or its depth.

Depth at linebacker the most concerning for ASU’s defense

While the Sun Devil’s return a strong group of sophomore linebackers in Tyler Johnson, Merlin Robertson, and Darien Butler along with veteran Khaylan Kearse Thomas, the depth behind the four players is concerning for Gonzales.

Despite the concern, Gonzales views Kyle Soelle as a fifth option who has gained 25 pounds of “good weight” since last season after playing around 205 pounds during the 2018 season.

“I think we’ve got four guys who are elite Pac-12 linebackers,” Gonzales said. We’ve got a fifth one who is as productive as those other four. His name is Kyle Soelle. He’s as productive as any of those other guys in front of him.”

Speedy secondary along with Tyler Whiley look anchor team’s defense

After what has been a difficult past two season for Tyler Whiley, the sixth-year senior will look to be a key element on a Sun Devil secondary that had success a year ago.

Gonzales said Whiley was “making tremendous strides” a year ago at the Tillman position before getting an injury ended his season. His progression since the injury has shown promise, but the performance in live-action has yet to be seen.

“What’s he going to be like when there’s live bullets? I have no idea,” Gonzales said. “We never do until they’re there. Will the speed of the game be faster than what he is used to? Absolutely, because he hasn’t played any meaningful reps in two years.”

The addition of Whiley to a defense that boasts the likes of Cam Phillips and Aashari Crosswell will give the Sun Devils a speed element allowing them to do more than before in the backend of the defense.

“We're going to design that stuff to have those guys run sideline-to-sideline like their hair is on fire,” Gonzales said.

Sun Devil defense looks to take a leap forward into dominant defense

Despite what many would consider a successful first season in the 3-3-5 scheme under Gonzales, the defensive coordinator still sees room for improvement for the team.

“We were not very good in my opinion last year, I still don’t think we’re very good now,”

With the addition of more young players to what is already a defense littered with underclassmen, Gonzales views the group as one that could be dominant in the coming years.

“I think we have the making to be great around here,” Gonzales said. “My thoughts are that we’ll make tremendous strides this year, we’ll be significantly better.”

“Over the next two years, we have a chance to be dominant on defense around here.”

Likens looks for short field drills to help decide quarterback

Similar to the approach of Edwards, offensive coordinator Rob Likens will look for pressure drills created in short fields to help decide the team’s starting quarterback.

“I want to get these guys in situations because only then can you see decision making,” Likens said.

“Red zone, goal line, where the field gets shorter the decisions have to come quicker. I think you’ll be able to start seeing a separation of some guys in those situations.”

Unlike Edwards, Likens was willing to come forward setting a loose timeline on when the team’s quarterback could be announced.

"It's possible we will name a guy coming right after camp. But we will definitely name one, two weeks before the first game."

ASU looking to distribute the ball in order to make up for the loss of N’Keal Harry

Making up for the loss of first-round draft pick N’Keal Harry will be no easy task, but in order to do so Likens will look to a core group of receivers to fill the task.

“When you’ve got three guys, and I really do believe we have three guys with Frank Darby, Kyle Williams and Brandon Aiyuk that can equally share that burden,” Likens said. “I’m going to focus on those three guys to replace N’Keal’s production.”

Likens pointed to Washington State head coach Mike Leach who he calls a friend as someone he learned that “the best offensive football is all about distribution.”

Senior linemen Cohl Cabral to have an essential leadership role on team

As Arizona State transition to any one of the four inexperienced quarterbacks to lead the team, the team’s starting center Cohl Cabral will key to the team’s success on the offensive side of the ball.

In what Likens referenced to as a “big brother role,” Cabral will be in charge of the team’s practice standards and providing leadership.

“I’m going to hold him accountable,” Likens said.

He’s one of the big guys on our team. Senior, been here, he came back for a reason. With leadership, he needs to own it and he’s willing to do that. Yes, he’s going to have to get the offensive line but he’s going to have to everybody else in line too.”

Marvin Lewis provides a sounding board for Sun Devil coaches

Both coach Edwards and Gonzales discussed the role former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has played for the team and his ability to assist the coaches in his role.

Lewis defined his role as one not trying to overstep his bounds, but instead, think in the mind of the coaches and listen to ideas they may have.

“That’s not my role to plug things in with Danny,” Lewis said. “My role is to kind of be the sounding board and to think inside of what they’re doing and how to do it. Have you thought about doing it this way? That type of thing more than anything.”

