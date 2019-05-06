News More News
Spring Snapshot: Michigan State

Mark Dantonio and the Spartans hope that a now more dynamic offense can complement a formidable defense
Hod Rabino • ASUDevils.com
@DevilsDigest
Publisher
Longest tenured beat writer for Arizona State football and basketball, and a Website Publisher since 2001.

ASU’s most challenging non-conference game this season will be a road contest at East Lansing to face Michigan State. Last year in Tempe, the Sun Devils prevailed 16-13 thanks to a last-second game...

