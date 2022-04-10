Spring Showcase report

Saturday night was the final spring practice session, taking place under the lights of Sun Devil Stadium. ASU’s first, second, and third-team offense were on display, with the latter groups participating in full-contact 11-on-11 drives with both pre-arranged yardages and normal play.





A surplus of former Sun Devils showed up to the Spring Showcase on Saturday night, including the most recent crop of departures from last season, as well as some current NFL talent. Here’s who was present at Sun Devil Stadium.





NFL Sun Devils:





Former WR and current Atlanta Falcon Frank Darby

Former RB and current Arizona Cardinal Eno Benjamin





2021 players:





RB Rachaad White

DE Tyler Johnson

OT Kellen Diesch

LS Erik Dickerson

NT DJ Davidson

LB Darien Butler

CB Jack Jones

CB Chase Lucas





When Chad Johnson Jr. hauled in his 40-yard reception from Finn Collins, Herm Edwards looked around and said, “Ocho, where you at?” with former NFL star Chad Ochocinco in attendance to watch his son Chad Johnson Jr. practice.





Attendance





WR LV Bunkley-Shelton was dressed and participated only in catching punts.





FB Case Hatch was in street clothes observing on the sideline. Hatch missed most of the spring while absent due to an injury; he also was recently married and was not present for multiple spring practices while away on his honeymoon.





OL Ben Bray and Ralph Frias were in attendance but were in street clothes.





First-team offense





QB Trenton Bourguet/Paul Tyson

RB Daniyel Ngata/Xazavian Valladay

WR Bryan Thompson

WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Elijhah Badger

TE Messiah Swinson or Jalin Conyers

OL left to right: Emmitt Bohle/Isaia Glass, LaDarius Henderson, Ben Scott, Spencer Lovell/Chris Martinez, and Des Holmes.





At left tackle, Emmitt Bohle and Isaia Glass both took reps with the first team At right guard, Spencer Lovell and Chris Martinez each took reps during first-team drills Paul Tyson and Trenton Bourguet each took turns running with the first-team offense at quarterback. Daniyel Ngata and Xazavian Valladay split reps at running back.





Second-team offense





QB Trenton Bourguet or Paul Tyson, or Daylin McLemore

RB George Hart III

WR Andre Johnson

WR Chad Johnson Jr.

WR Giovanni Sanders

TE Jalin Conyers or Bryce Pierre

OL left to right: Isaia Glass, Armon Bethea, Ezra Dotson-Oyetade, Chris Martinez or Spencer Lovell, Austin Barry





Daylin McLemore got an extensive amount of reps during second and third-team reps. Tight end Jalin Conyers has been seen working with both the first and second-team offense. When ASU uses 12 personnel with its first-team offense, both Conyers and Swinson are utilized in the formation frequently.





Third Team Offense

QB Daylin McLemore or Finn Collins

RB Tevin White or Deonce Elliott

WR Shawn Charles

WR Coben Bourguet

WR Javen Jacobs

TE Ryan Morgan





Seven-on-seven





Trenton Bourguet opened the seven-on-seven portion with a quick dump to Swinson on the sideline for a completion. Next, Paul Tyson stepped into the fray, completing passes to Pierre, Badger, tight end Ryan Morgan and Valladay. The 7-on-7 period was the shortest of the night and preceded an extensive evening of 11-on-11 play.





11-on-11





Each offensive unit worked in a six-play series before resetting on the sideline. Note: the ASU coaching staff was setting up situational plays for specific downs and distance. We will note the gains of certain plays, but they will frequently not match up with the down and distance noted on the ensuing play.





1st and 10: Bourguet handoff to the right side to Ngata, defensive tackle T.J. Pesefea blew it up in the backfield.

2nd and 8: Bourguet rolled to his left and overthrew Pearsall on a crossing route with defensive back Jordan Clark in coverage.

3rd and 4: Bourguet dumped it off in the flat to Ngata, a gain of 2 yards.





1st and 10: Play action slant to Badger; Bourguet stepped up in the pocket and went left before letting the ball fly, good for a first down. This play would’ve been a long catch-and-run in live-action because Badger caught the ball with tons of space to run.

2nd and 5: Handoff to Valladay through the left side b-gap for a gain of 5.

3rd and 2: Handoff to Valladay goes for a significant gain. Holding penalty on the right side of the offensive line negates the play.





Tyson at quarterback





1st and 10: Handoff to Hart up the middle.

2nd and 7: Hart handoff down the left side.

3rd and 5: Tyson couldn’t find an open receiver and scrambled for a small gain down the left side.

1st and 10: Handoff to Tevin White to the right with little to no gain.

2nd and 6: Joe Moore III won his matchup against the offensive line and got in the backfield for a sack. Play continued, dump off to White on the right side for what would have been a gain of 10 and a first down given down and distance. Tyson showed decent mobility, and White had good hands to make a catch in traffic.

3rd and 2: Handoff to White up the middle for a gain of five.





Tyson at quarterback, Valladay at running back





1st and 10 - Play action pass complete to Thompson on a post, good for a 37-yard gain. This was the most explosive pass play of the night for any member of the first-team offense.

2nd and 6 - Handoff to Valladay going right, blown up by linebacker Merlin Robertson and a would-be loss of 1 yard.

3rd and 3 - Tyson overthrew Thompson on a go route down the right sideline. Thompson looked eerily similar to what ASU fans saw a lot of last year, beating his defender 1-on-1 only to have the quarterback be unable to put the ball in his hands.

1st and 10: Jet sweep for Sanders, blown up in the backfield by defensive end Gharin Stansbury.

2nd and 7: Quick check-down drop off to Pierre for a minimal gain.

3rd and 6: Dump off to Ngata over the middle, stopped by Robertson for a minimal gain. If this play had been run with full contact like the third-team group was playing with near the end of practice, Ngata would have been lit up by the oncoming Merlin Robertson.





Bourguet at quarterback with the second-team offense





1st and 10: Incomplete pass to Sanders on the rollout to the right, broken up by defensive back Willie Harts III, flag on the play for a defensive penalty in the secondary.

2nd and 7: Bubble screen to Swinson, got some extra yardage after a good block by Sanders. Flag on the play.

3rd and 3: Running back Deonce Elliott carries through the right side of the offensive line, a gain of two. Stopped by linebacker Connor Soelle.

1st and 10: White carry for a minimal gain to the left. Stopped by defensive lineman Robby Harrison.

2nd and 4: White carry up the middle for a minimal gain. Stopped by defensive back Chris Edmonds.

3rd and 4: Incompletion to Conyers running an out route. The timing of the route seemed off on the connection between Bourguet and Conyers; ASU tight end winds up diving in the attempt to make the catch but is unable to secure the pass.





Tyson at quarterback with first offense - this was a four-play drive before field goal opportunities for Feely.





1st and 10 - Play action fake to the left with a Tyson rollout to the right. A completed pass to Pearsall, which went for seven yards before he was touched down by contact. A good ball by Tyson that was well-placed and hit Pearsall right in stride.

2nd and 4: Handoff to Ngata to the right side; Ngata bounced to the left for a minimal gain.

3rd and 3: Incomplete pass to Pearsall, miscommunication between quarterback and receiver on a goal-line fade.

4th and 3: Tyson took a snap out of the shotgun and faked the handoff before throwing an incomplete on a slant intended for Badger. The ball was well-covered but have been a TD if caught.





Bourguet at quarterback with the first-team offensive line, second-team receivers





1st and 10: Play action fake to the left with a Bourguet rollout to the right, complete pass to Sanders for a gain of 6.

2nd and 7: Handoff to the right side for Valladay, Harrison in on the stop.

3rd and 5: Pass complete to Johnson on a curl route, good for a gain of 7 yards and a would-be first down.

1st and 10: Play action pass to Ngata. The running back dropped the ball going out of bounds and let out an “OOH,” in frustration.

2nd and 5: Handoff to Ngata up the middle, a gain of two. Harrison in on the stop.

3rd and 3: Ngata slipped through the right side of the offensive line, good for a first down. Impressive stuff from Ngata, who made Will Shaffer miss in open space and would have had a large gain.





Daylin McLemore in at quarterback with the second team





1st and 10: Play action pass complete to Sanders on a slant. Good for a 21 yard gain after stepping up in the pocket for the throw. The ball was slightly high, but Sanders made a nice grab.

During the routes on air portion of warm-ups, Sanders made a similarly impressive grab on a ball that was not particularly close to his catch radius, reaching out with his left hand to secure the pass tight against his shoulder pad.

2nd and 6: McLemore takes the ball himself down the right side, good for a first down.

3rd and 5: Pass complete to Andre Johnson for a gain of 5 yards and a first down right at the sticks.

1st and 10: Rollout to the right, pass complete to Badger for a gain of three. Ed Woods was in coverage.

2nd and 7: Handoff to the right for Hart, who bounced back into the middle for a gain of 4 yards.

3rd and 2 - Handoff to Hart to the left, minimal gain of no more than a yard.





Tyson at quarterback, starting at the 24 just outside the red zone. Playing with the second-team receivers of Chad Johnson Jr., Giovanni Sanders, and Andre Johnson, along with Messiah Swinson and Daniyel Ngata.





1st and 10: Rollout to the right, pass incomplete to Sanders. Tyson wouldn’t have had time to throw if there hadn’t been a missed holding call. The ball fell incomplete around the 5-yard line.

2nd and 7: Ngata carry to the left, good for a first down.

3rd and 7: Ngata carry to the right, blown up for no gain.





Redzone set with Tyson and this group





1st and 10: Handoff to Pearsall on a jet sweep down the right side. No more than a gain of 1 or 2 with Jordan Clark in for the tackle.

2nd and 4: Checkdown pass to Valladay over the middle falls incomplete as Valladay dives in an attempt to make the catch; Tyson was hurried by pressure.

3rd and 2: Handoff to the left to Valladay, got the first down but couldn’t get into the endzone on a play that began at the 6-yard line.





McLemore at quarterback with the second offense





1st and 10: Pass intended for Sanders was dropped; it would’ve been good for 15-plus yards if complete. Really the only should have been made play by Sanders on Saturday night.

2nd and 6: Handoff to Elliott up the middle for little gain.

3rd and 3: Handoff to White up the middle, bounce it right for a gain of 2 before being contacted.





ASU made subs and put the first-team receivers in with McLemore for this set of plays.





1st and 10: Play action pass intended for Badger after stepping up in the pock t. Poor ball, incomplete near the sideline.

2nd and 7: McLemore was sacked in the backfield by defensive end Dylan Hall after beating Sione Veikoso on the right si e. The play continued, and the pass was incomplete to Badger again.

3rd and 6: Out route complete to Swinson for a five-yard ga n. Alijah Gammage was in on the tackle.





Finn Collins at quarterback with a mix of second and third-team players - this was the first we saw of the full-contact live 11-on-11 without any of the first-team players. This period is when ASU allowed the previous play to impact the down and distance of the ensuing rep.





1st and 10: Pass complete to Johnson Jr. for a first down on the right side. Play went for a gain of 12 yards, one of two significant gains by Johnson Jr.

1st and 10: Handoff to White on the right side, blown up by defensive end Stanley Lambert.

2nd and 13: Pass intended for Johnson Jr., blown up by defensive back Khoury Bethley. Johnson had to leap for the pass and was speared out of the air by Bethley, knocking the ball fr e. Johnson Jr. was slow to get up because of the hit by Bethley.

3rd and 13: Collins sacked by Harrison after stepping up in the pock t. While ASU was playing full contact at this point, the quarterbacks were not getting hit on sacks, just touched down by contact.





McLemore in at quarterback for three plays with mostly second and third-string ASU skill position players.





1st and 10: Handoff to Hart, stopped by defensive end Gharin Stansbury for no gain.

2nd and 10: Checkdown pass complete to Hart for a gain of four yards.

3rd and 6: Out route complete to receiver Shawn Charles, who scampered down the left sideline for a gain of 16 yards before the offensive sideline clapped in approval.





McLemore stayed out for another five plays with the third team skill position players (Shawn Charles, Elijah Parker, Coben Bourguet, Ryan Morgan, and Deonce Elliott)





1st and 10: Handoff to the right to Elliott, flag on the play for holding.

1st and 20: Handoff to the left to Elliott, who bounced right and ran for a gain of 15 yards.

2nd and 5: Handoff to the left for Elliott for no gain.

3rd and 5: Ball thrown over the middle and slightly behind Elijah Parker, who was hit, and the ball knocked loose.

4th and 5: McLemore threw incomplete intended for Parker on a comeback route to the right side. The ball was thrown low at Parker’s feet and uncatchable. Turnover on downs.





Collins is back in at quarterback with the second offensive line and third-team receivers for two plays.





1st and 10: Play action pass to Johnson Jr. on a go route. The ball was underthrown but caught for a gain of 40 yards, with Johnson Jr. being touched down at the two-yard line by Willie Harts.

1st and Goal at the 2: White runs up the middle and extends for the goal line but is ruled short at the 1-yard line.

2nd and Goal at the 1: White runs up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown run.





Bennett Meredith in at quarterback





1st and 10: Pass complete to Javen Jacobs for a minimal gain.

2nd and 10: Checkdown to the flat for Bryce Pierre

3rd and 8: Meredith scrambles for a first down on the right side before stepping out of bounds. Defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott was hot on Meredith’s heels and shouted, “He’s not fast! I got wheels!”





1st and 10: Bad snap from Dotson-Oyetade. Play was blown dead with pressure in the backfield.

2nd and 8: Pressure in the backfield again forces a quick whistle as Meredith escapes the pocket.

3rd and 8: Meredith rolls out to the left quickly, and the play is blown dead with more pressure from the ASU defensive line.





Bennett Meredith remained on the field for a final series with the ASU third-team offense.





1st and 10: Tevin White runs to the right for a short gain and gets rolled upon. White hobbled off to the sideline and sat on the benches but appeared to be OK and walked around fine post-practice.

2nd and 6: Bennett throws incomplete to the left on a ball intended for Coben Bourguet. Holding on the play sets ASU back.

2nd and 16: Deonce Elliott carries on an inside zone scheme for a gain of 5 yards.

3rd and 11: Bennett throws deep middle on a seam route for Bryce Pier e. The ball is well-covered and broken up by DJ Taylor, who comes over for safety help.





1st and 10: With the ball on the 35-yard line, Meredith drops back and fires deep to Coben Bourguet, who hauls in an over-the-shoulder grab and tucks his feet inside the pylon for a touchdown n. The ASU offensive sideline explodes with joy and rushes over to Bourguet to celebrate the score. That was the final rep of the night.