Spring Showcase Report
Saturday night was the final spring practice session, taking place under the lights of Sun Devil Stadium. ASU’s first, second, and third-team offense were on display, with the latter groups participating in full-contact 11-on-11 drives with both pre-arranged yardages and normal play.
A surplus of former Sun Devils showed up to the Spring Showcase on Saturday night, including the most recent crop of departures from last season, as well as some current NFL talent. Here’s who was present at Sun Devil Stadium.
NFL Sun Devils:
Former WR and current Atlanta Falcon Frank Darby
Former RB and current Arizona Cardinal Eno Benjamin
2021 players:
RB Rachaad White
DE Tyler Johnson
OT Kellen Diesch
LS Erik Dickerson
NT DJ Davidson
LB Darien Butler
CB Jack Jones
CB Chase Lucas
When Chad Johnson Jr. hauled in his 40-yard reception from Finn Collins, Herm Edwards looked around and said, “Ocho, where you at?” with former NFL star Chad Ochocinco in attendance to watch his son Chad Johnson Jr. practice.
Attendance
WR LV Bunkley-Shelton was dressed and participated only in catching punts.
FB Case Hatch was in street clothes observing on the sideline. Hatch missed most of the spring while absent due to an injury; he also was recently married and was not present for multiple spring practices while away on his honeymoon.
OL Ben Bray and Ralph Frias were in attendance but were in street clothes.
First-team offense
QB Trenton Bourguet/Paul Tyson
RB Daniyel Ngata/Xazavian Valladay
WR Bryan Thompson
WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Elijhah Badger
TE Messiah Swinson or Jalin Conyers
OL left to right: Emmitt Bohle/Isaia Glass, LaDarius Henderson, Ben Scott, Spencer Lovell/Chris Martinez, and Des Holmes.
At left tackle, Emmitt Bohle and Isaia Glass both took reps with the first team At right guard, Spencer Lovell and Chris Martinez each took reps during first-team drills Paul Tyson and Trenton Bourguet each took turns running with the first-team offense at quarterback. Daniyel Ngata and Xazavian Valladay split reps at running back.
Second-team offense
QB Trenton Bourguet or Paul Tyson, or Daylin McLemore
RB George Hart III
WR Andre Johnson
WR Chad Johnson Jr.
WR Giovanni Sanders
TE Jalin Conyers or Bryce Pierre
OL left to right: Isaia Glass, Armon Bethea, Ezra Dotson-Oyetade, Chris Martinez or Spencer Lovell, Austin Barry
Daylin McLemore got an extensive amount of reps during second and third-team reps. Tight end Jalin Conyers has been seen working with both the first and second-team offense. When ASU uses 12 personnel with its first-team offense, both Conyers and Swinson are utilized in the formation frequently.
Third Team Offense
QB Daylin McLemore or Finn Collins
RB Tevin White or Deonce Elliott
WR Shawn Charles
WR Coben Bourguet
WR Javen Jacobs
TE Ryan Morgan
Seven-on-seven
Trenton Bourguet opened the seven-on-seven portion with a quick dump to Swinson on the sideline for a completion. Next, Paul Tyson stepped into the fray, completing passes to Pierre, Badger, tight end Ryan Morgan and Valladay. The 7-on-7 period was the shortest of the night and preceded an extensive evening of 11-on-11 play.
11-on-11
Each offensive unit worked in a six-play series before resetting on the sideline. Note: the ASU coaching staff was setting up situational plays for specific downs and distance. We will note the gains of certain plays, but they will frequently not match up with the down and distance noted on the ensuing play.
1st and 10: Bourguet handoff to the right side to Ngata, defensive tackle T.J. Pesefea blew it up in the backfield.
2nd and 8: Bourguet rolled to his left and overthrew Pearsall on a crossing route with defensive back Jordan Clark in coverage.
3rd and 4: Bourguet dumped it off in the flat to Ngata, a gain of 2 yards.
1st and 10: Play action slant to Badger; Bourguet stepped up in the pocket and went left before letting the ball fly, good for a first down. This play would’ve been a long catch-and-run in live-action because Badger caught the ball with tons of space to run.
2nd and 5: Handoff to Valladay through the left side b-gap for a gain of 5.
3rd and 2: Handoff to Valladay goes for a significant gain. Holding penalty on the right side of the offensive line negates the play.
Tyson at quarterback
1st and 10: Handoff to Hart up the middle.
2nd and 7: Hart handoff down the left side.
3rd and 5: Tyson couldn’t find an open receiver and scrambled for a small gain down the left side.
1st and 10: Handoff to Tevin White to the right with little to no gain.
2nd and 6: Joe Moore III won his matchup against the offensive line and got in the backfield for a sack. Play continued, dump off to White on the right side for what would have been a gain of 10 and a first down given down and distance. Tyson showed decent mobility, and White had good hands to make a catch in traffic.
3rd and 2: Handoff to White up the middle for a gain of five.
Tyson at quarterback, Valladay at running back
1st and 10 - Play action pass complete to Thompson on a post, good for a 37-yard gain. This was the most explosive pass play of the night for any member of the first-team offense.
2nd and 6 - Handoff to Valladay going right, blown up by linebacker Merlin Robertson and a would-be loss of 1 yard.
3rd and 3 - Tyson overthrew Thompson on a go route down the right sideline. Thompson looked eerily similar to what ASU fans saw a lot of last year, beating his defender 1-on-1 only to have the quarterback be unable to put the ball in his hands.
1st and 10: Jet sweep for Sanders, blown up in the backfield by defensive end Gharin Stansbury.
2nd and 7: Quick check-down drop off to Pierre for a minimal gain.
3rd and 6: Dump off to Ngata over the middle, stopped by Robertson for a minimal gain. If this play had been run with full contact like the third-team group was playing with near the end of practice, Ngata would have been lit up by the oncoming Merlin Robertson.
Bourguet at quarterback with the second-team offense
1st and 10: Incomplete pass to Sanders on the rollout to the right, broken up by defensive back Willie Harts III, flag on the play for a defensive penalty in the secondary.
2nd and 7: Bubble screen to Swinson, got some extra yardage after a good block by Sanders. Flag on the play.
3rd and 3: Running back Deonce Elliott carries through the right side of the offensive line, a gain of two. Stopped by linebacker Connor Soelle.
1st and 10: White carry for a minimal gain to the left. Stopped by defensive lineman Robby Harrison.
2nd and 4: White carry up the middle for a minimal gain. Stopped by defensive back Chris Edmonds.
3rd and 4: Incompletion to Conyers running an out route. The timing of the route seemed off on the connection between Bourguet and Conyers; ASU tight end winds up diving in the attempt to make the catch but is unable to secure the pass.
Tyson at quarterback with first offense - this was a four-play drive before field goal opportunities for Feely.
1st and 10 - Play action fake to the left with a Tyson rollout to the right. A completed pass to Pearsall, which went for seven yards before he was touched down by contact. A good ball by Tyson that was well-placed and hit Pearsall right in stride.
2nd and 4: Handoff to Ngata to the right side; Ngata bounced to the left for a minimal gain.
3rd and 3: Incomplete pass to Pearsall, miscommunication between quarterback and receiver on a goal-line fade.
4th and 3: Tyson took a snap out of the shotgun and faked the handoff before throwing an incomplete on a slant intended for Badger. The ball was well-covered but have been a TD if caught.
Bourguet at quarterback with the first-team offensive line, second-team receivers
1st and 10: Play action fake to the left with a Bourguet rollout to the right, complete pass to Sanders for a gain of 6.
2nd and 7: Handoff to the right side for Valladay, Harrison in on the stop.
3rd and 5: Pass complete to Johnson on a curl route, good for a gain of 7 yards and a would-be first down.
1st and 10: Play action pass to Ngata. The running back dropped the ball going out of bounds and let out an “OOH,” in frustration.
2nd and 5: Handoff to Ngata up the middle, a gain of two. Harrison in on the stop.
3rd and 3: Ngata slipped through the right side of the offensive line, good for a first down. Impressive stuff from Ngata, who made Will Shaffer miss in open space and would have had a large gain.
Daylin McLemore in at quarterback with the second team
1st and 10: Play action pass complete to Sanders on a slant. Good for a 21 yard gain after stepping up in the pocket for the throw. The ball was slightly high, but Sanders made a nice grab.
During the routes on air portion of warm-ups, Sanders made a similarly impressive grab on a ball that was not particularly close to his catch radius, reaching out with his left hand to secure the pass tight against his shoulder pad.
2nd and 6: McLemore takes the ball himself down the right side, good for a first down.
3rd and 5: Pass complete to Andre Johnson for a gain of 5 yards and a first down right at the sticks.
1st and 10: Rollout to the right, pass complete to Badger for a gain of three. Ed Woods was in coverage.
2nd and 7: Handoff to the right for Hart, who bounced back into the middle for a gain of 4 yards.
3rd and 2 - Handoff to Hart to the left, minimal gain of no more than a yard.
Tyson at quarterback, starting at the 24 just outside the red zone. Playing with the second-team receivers of Chad Johnson Jr., Giovanni Sanders, and Andre Johnson, along with Messiah Swinson and Daniyel Ngata.
1st and 10: Rollout to the right, pass incomplete to Sanders. Tyson wouldn’t have had time to throw if there hadn’t been a missed holding call. The ball fell incomplete around the 5-yard line.
2nd and 7: Ngata carry to the left, good for a first down.
3rd and 7: Ngata carry to the right, blown up for no gain.
Redzone set with Tyson and this group
1st and 10: Handoff to Pearsall on a jet sweep down the right side. No more than a gain of 1 or 2 with Jordan Clark in for the tackle.
2nd and 4: Checkdown pass to Valladay over the middle falls incomplete as Valladay dives in an attempt to make the catch; Tyson was hurried by pressure.
3rd and 2: Handoff to the left to Valladay, got the first down but couldn’t get into the endzone on a play that began at the 6-yard line.
McLemore at quarterback with the second offense
1st and 10: Pass intended for Sanders was dropped; it would’ve been good for 15-plus yards if complete. Really the only should have been made play by Sanders on Saturday night.
2nd and 6: Handoff to Elliott up the middle for little gain.
3rd and 3: Handoff to White up the middle, bounce it right for a gain of 2 before being contacted.
ASU made subs and put the first-team receivers in with McLemore for this set of plays.
1st and 10: Play action pass intended for Badger after stepping up in the pock t. Poor ball, incomplete near the sideline.
2nd and 7: McLemore was sacked in the backfield by defensive end Dylan Hall after beating Sione Veikoso on the right si e. The play continued, and the pass was incomplete to Badger again.
3rd and 6: Out route complete to Swinson for a five-yard ga n. Alijah Gammage was in on the tackle.
Finn Collins at quarterback with a mix of second and third-team players - this was the first we saw of the full-contact live 11-on-11 without any of the first-team players. This period is when ASU allowed the previous play to impact the down and distance of the ensuing rep.
1st and 10: Pass complete to Johnson Jr. for a first down on the right side. Play went for a gain of 12 yards, one of two significant gains by Johnson Jr.
1st and 10: Handoff to White on the right side, blown up by defensive end Stanley Lambert.
2nd and 13: Pass intended for Johnson Jr., blown up by defensive back Khoury Bethley. Johnson had to leap for the pass and was speared out of the air by Bethley, knocking the ball fr e. Johnson Jr. was slow to get up because of the hit by Bethley.
3rd and 13: Collins sacked by Harrison after stepping up in the pock t. While ASU was playing full contact at this point, the quarterbacks were not getting hit on sacks, just touched down by contact.
McLemore in at quarterback for three plays with mostly second and third-string ASU skill position players.
1st and 10: Handoff to Hart, stopped by defensive end Gharin Stansbury for no gain.
2nd and 10: Checkdown pass complete to Hart for a gain of four yards.
3rd and 6: Out route complete to receiver Shawn Charles, who scampered down the left sideline for a gain of 16 yards before the offensive sideline clapped in approval.
McLemore stayed out for another five plays with the third team skill position players (Shawn Charles, Elijah Parker, Coben Bourguet, Ryan Morgan, and Deonce Elliott)
1st and 10: Handoff to the right to Elliott, flag on the play for holding.
1st and 20: Handoff to the left to Elliott, who bounced right and ran for a gain of 15 yards.
2nd and 5: Handoff to the left for Elliott for no gain.
3rd and 5: Ball thrown over the middle and slightly behind Elijah Parker, who was hit, and the ball knocked loose.
4th and 5: McLemore threw incomplete intended for Parker on a comeback route to the right side. The ball was thrown low at Parker’s feet and uncatchable. Turnover on downs.
Collins is back in at quarterback with the second offensive line and third-team receivers for two plays.
1st and 10: Play action pass to Johnson Jr. on a go route. The ball was underthrown but caught for a gain of 40 yards, with Johnson Jr. being touched down at the two-yard line by Willie Harts.
1st and Goal at the 2: White runs up the middle and extends for the goal line but is ruled short at the 1-yard line.
2nd and Goal at the 1: White runs up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown run.
Bennett Meredith in at quarterback
1st and 10: Pass complete to Javen Jacobs for a minimal gain.
2nd and 10: Checkdown to the flat for Bryce Pierre
3rd and 8: Meredith scrambles for a first down on the right side before stepping out of bounds. Defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott was hot on Meredith’s heels and shouted, “He’s not fast! I got wheels!”
1st and 10: Bad snap from Dotson-Oyetade. Play was blown dead with pressure in the backfield.
2nd and 8: Pressure in the backfield again forces a quick whistle as Meredith escapes the pocket.
3rd and 8: Meredith rolls out to the left quickly, and the play is blown dead with more pressure from the ASU defensive line.
Bennett Meredith remained on the field for a final series with the ASU third-team offense.
1st and 10: Tevin White runs to the right for a short gain and gets rolled upon. White hobbled off to the sideline and sat on the benches but appeared to be OK and walked around fine post-practice.
2nd and 6: Bennett throws incomplete to the left on a ball intended for Coben Bourguet. Holding on the play sets ASU back.
2nd and 16: Deonce Elliott carries on an inside zone scheme for a gain of 5 yards.
3rd and 11: Bennett throws deep middle on a seam route for Bryce Pier e. The ball is well-covered and broken up by DJ Taylor, who comes over for safety help.
1st and 10: With the ball on the 35-yard line, Meredith drops back and fires deep to Coben Bourguet, who hauls in an over-the-shoulder grab and tucks his feet inside the pylon for a touchdown n. The ASU offensive sideline explodes with joy and rushes over to Bourguet to celebrate the score. That was the final rep of the night.
Special Teams:
Arizona State’s special teams unit led by Shawn Slocum showed the most it had all spring and allowed for media in attendance to see the success of kicker Jace Feely. During the warm-up period, Feely was able to convert on field goals up to 50 yards out. During the live practice period, his kicking range was slightly shorter.
First Team Kick Return:
KR: DJ Taylor and Daniyel Ngata
Kickoff coverage: Messiah Swinson, George Hart III, Bryce Pierre, Khoury Bethley, Will Shaffer, Dylan DeVito, Connor Soelle, Chris Edmonds, Jean Boyd III
The first kickoff return by Taylor was bobbled in the end zone and downed for a touchback. The second kickoff was an attempted onside kick by Jace Feely. Connor Soelle recovered the kick for the return unit. The third kickoff was a touchback that bounced at the 3-yard line and into the end zone.
Second Team Kick Return:
KR: Elijhah Badger, Giovanni Sanders
Kickoff coverage: Ryan Morgan, Tevin White, Jalin Conyers, Chad Johnson Jr., Coben Bourguet, Zach Bowers, Fritzy Niclasse, Kejuan Markham, Alijah Gammage
The second-team kickoff return only saw one rep, and in it, Badger returned the kick to the 17-yard line before the kickoff coverage team could touch him down by contact.
Field goal attempts:
After a few series of 11-on-11, Herm Edwards and Slocum called upon redshirt freshman kicker Jace Feely to attempt some field goals. Feely attempted six field goals in ascending distances, beginning from 21 yards out for an extra point distance which he made comfortably.
From there, Feely attempted kicks from 28 and 33 yards on the left hash; both kicks were good.
Feely then attempted kicks on the right hash from 38 and 43 yards, making both attempts.
Last, Feely attempted a 48-yard field goal from the right middle and missed short and wide right.
Punts:
Kickoff return unit: LV Bunkley-Shelton returning punts; kickoff blockers: Chad Johnson Jr., Jaydon Williams, Deonce Elliott, Giovanni Sanders, James Pearson, Will Shaffer, Caleb McCullough, Kejuan Markham, Jordan Clark, and Timarcus DavisSophomore Eddie Czaplicki punted six times: From the 48-yard line; touchback landing in the end zone; net 32 yards of field position gained. From the 20: caught at 29 yard-line for a 51-yard punt from the 30: caught at 20-yard line for a 50-yard punt from the 42: short kick caught at the 15 for 27-yard net From the 20: caught at 37 for 43-yard punt from the 30: the last kick of the night for Czaplicki was an absolute boomer.
Bunkley-Shelton had to back up to catch it and retreated to the 10-yard line for what was a 60-yard punt. Czaplicki smiled and fist-bumped long-snapper John Ferlmann after the play.
Post-Spring Showcase comments by offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas
The brain trust of ASU’s new-look, huddle-first offense, offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas seemed pleased with the offense’s results as he spoke with reporters after Saturday’s Spring Showcase.
“I think we got everyone through healthy, and we got everybody involved in the game,” Thomas said. “We got the young guys in there in a tackle-type situation, so I think it was fantastic. It was a really successful night.”
On the topic of the quarterback battle between Bourguet and Tyson, Thomas stayed even-keel and continued the neutral outlook that all parties have carried throughout the entire process at spring practice.
“This was a little bit of a unique type of situation where it wasn’t a true scrimmage,” Thomas said. “It was restricted, so we didn’t get into the true rhythm of a scrimmage, but it was good to get those guys more reps and more tape under their belt.”
“I’m not going to say any names (I was particularly impressed with), but it was good that everyone got reps that we are going to be able to evaluate… I think it’s a very fluid situation.”
When asked about the progress of Alabama transfer Paul Tyson, Thomas smiled and discussed the difficulties the new quarterback has had to face coming to a completely new program on the other side of the country.
“He’s been really good,” Thomas said. “I’ve been impressed with him not only on the field, but I think he’s melded and meshed within the team, and I think you get very good feedback within the team as far as what he is as a teammate, so I’ve been impressed with that as much as anything, not only on the field but also in the locker room.”
Next, Thomas turns his eyes to the summer break in which he plans to reteach the offense to the team, as well as try and improve the team’s equilibrium within the system.
“We need to be more consistent,” Thomas said. “The ins and outs of it. Today was a very generic game plan, and we didn’t do a lot, so it’s about finding consistency within the game plan.”
“I think we are trending in the right direction as we move camp forward.”
“The offense, as you know, we’re battling at quarterback,” said ASU head coach Herm Edwards following the Spring Showcase. “That’s still a battle that continues until we get into the summer. But tonight, they were some signs…we were simple, and we wanted to keep it simple. Didn’t create a lot of formations.
“Guys (on both sides of the ball) got better in the spring, and that’s what excites me the most.”
Defense
Spring Showcase two-deep
First-team defense
Left DE Michael Matus
3-technique Omarr Norman-Lott
Nose TJ Pesefea
Right DE Anthonie Cooper
SAM Merlin Robertson
MIKE Kyle Soelle
WILL Eric Gentry
FS Chris Edmonds
TILL Kejuan Markham
CB Timarcus Davis
CB Keon Markham
Second-team defense
Left DE Joe Moore / Dylan Hall
3-technique B’Ahmad Miller
Nose Robbie Harrison
Right DE Stanley Lambert / Gharin Stansbury
SAM Caleb McCullough
MIKE Will Shaffer
WILL Connor Soelle
FS Khoury Bethley
TILL Jordan Clark
CB Jean Boyd
CB Ed Woods
Attendance
Linebacker Rodney Groce was absent for the second straight day. Fellow linebacker Eric Gentry, who appeared to injure his right leg during Friday’s 11-on-11 period, appeared unhindered tonight.
Although Jermayne Lole participated in a limited capacity over the last week of workouts, he was not dressed for the Spring Showcase.
Spring Showcase report
“We feel good, but not great,” said ASU defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez on the overall spring defensive performance. “ There are always things you leave on the field that you need improvement with. We’ve gotten better as a whole, and there are a lot of players in that group that improved a whole bunch. So there’s been good progress. “
If this had been a real game, the Arizona State defensive line would have gotten plenty of opportunities to showcase their sack celebrations. During 11 on 11, the pass rushers stormed the backfield and were stopped only by the merciful whistle as they closed in on their quarterback teammates. Stanley Lambert, Robby Harrison, and TJ Pesefea were the most noteworthy of the bunch, with Omar Norman-Lott and Michael Matus holding down their positions nicely as well. Dylan Hall also got home during the last period on a handful of outside rushes.
However, Lambert was the most productive outside player on the defensive line. The redshirt senior peeled off on three sack opportunities and generated plenty of pressure from the right defensive end spot.
“Personally, I like the size and speed I’m at right now,” Lambert said. “It’s great to see all the fans and kids out here because I used to be one of them.
Harrison’s development has been one of the most promising headlines for the Sun Devils this spring. The freshman is one of the youngest on the field, but you wouldn’t know it from his massive frame. He fought off interior linemen with the strength and technique of a veteran inside, stuffing run plays and wreaking havoc in the backfield on multiple plays.
Rodriguez has preached the value of having players who are “gap savvy” in his rotation since he’s been in charge of the D line. That value was on display Saturday night, as the running lanes were clogged on many rushing snaps. Pesefea, Norman-Lott, and Gharin Stansbury excelled in stuffing the run. They had help from their linebackers as well; Merlin Robertson and Kyle Soelle were flying from sideline to sideline, making sure the ASU backs couldn’t make plays outside.
“We have a really good offensive line, so getting reps against them always helps,” Stansbury said. “I felt like we were high energy tonight, we know the defense well, and it’s good to see everyone come together and execute.”
The defensive showing during spring practice was definitely a positive, but the group knows the most important work will come over the next four months before the team commences preseason camp in August.
“Headed into the summer, I’m going to be working on my man technique,” cornerback Isaiah Johnson said. “Using my hands a little bit more, I feel like I’m square using my feet, but I want to get my hands on board along with my feet.”
The focus on holding his own during press coverage is already showing for Johnson, specifically when he matched up against Elijhah Badger on the goal line. Badger ran a short outside slant and rose up for a high ball thrown by quarterback Paul Tyson. The 6-2 Johnson extended across the airborne Badger’s frame to jar the ball loose.
Another player who will work to get increasingly integrated over the summer is safety Khoury Bethley. Bethley did not crack the two-deep until the second week of camp, but his range and movement skills were on display during the weeks leading up to the Showcase. On Saturday, Bethley showed off his ability to disrupt plays from his alignment at free safety, providing a big hit on a leaping Chad Johnson Jr. and preventing the offense from moving the chains.
Off the heels of a promising freshman All-American campaign, linebacker Eric Gentry came into spring camp looking noticeably bigger, which translated into more confidence and aggression on the field. Listed at 200 pounds on ASU’s roster, Gentry said he added around 12 pounds in three months between the Las Vegas Bowl and the start of spring ball. After the Showcase, Gentry hinted he isn’t done yet, adding to his frame and set a goal for where he wants his weight to be at for the start of fall camp.
“I’m trying to get to 225 by the season,” Gentry said. “I’m really focused on gaining weight a lot this year and during the offseason.”
Other highlights from the Showcase:
DJ Taylor had a chance at an interception during the third period as he undercut a pass intended for tight end Bryce Pierre, who was sending vertical on a go route.
Michael Matus was spotted playing 3-tech for a series, a sign of creativity for Rodriguez.
Willie Harts made the most of his reps at safety, with a key blow-up hit to dislodge a ball reeled in by Giovanni Sanders at the end of his corner route.
Edwards stated that even though he likes the talent the team has at cornerback that he will bring in “two more corners…we got more guys to bring in. We got 7-8 scholarships left, so we’re going to bring a lot of guys (in various positions) in. At corner, we don’t have a lot of experience, but I like our talent.”
Overall, despite the fact that more than a few new faces will join the roster by August, Edwards said that he was content with the makeup of this collective of players.
“It’s a focused group, and it’s a good leadership group,” Edwards remarked. “We’ve got ten guys who are part of the leadership committee, and they’ve done a really nice job setting the tone and the standard, which is really run to watch.”
