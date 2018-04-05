Effervescent as always, Chase Lucas perked up even a little bit more when asked about his chances as a return man for the Arizona State this year.



“Kick return?” he giddily clarified, “I can do that!”

That’s the enthusiastic attitude ASU’s coaching staff will be looking for as it embarks on a hunt for better return-game production this season. The special teams phase has become a priority for the Sun Devils this spring.

“It’s an emphasis of ours,” said running backs coach John Simon, who has taken a leading role in coaching up the Sun Devils return options.

Simon and special teams coach Shaun Slocum have been evaluated over half-a-dozen candidates for both kick and punt return this spring. The Sun Devils struggled in both areas last season, finishing 96th and 89th in the nation, respectively.

Of course, a large part of the evaluation process is gauged on ability. But Simon has been keeping his eyes peeled for another important trait in any potential returner: “We are trying to identify the guys who can do it and are going to take it seriously and take it to heart,” he said.

Lucas is one such example. The all-conference cornerback was previously an offensive playmaker at Chandler High School, where he amassed over 3400 all-purpose yards and scored 34 total touchdowns during his career. While excelling as a defensive back at ASU, Lucas has been eager to get the ball in his hands more and has fielded both kickoffs and punt this spring.

“I didn’t do punt (return) in high school but I’ve been working with coach Slocum a lot and it looks like something I could be good at,” he said. “It’s just getting the ball, getting everything aligned right and getting off the spot.”

Returning punts was an often futile task for the Sun Devils in 2017. They averaged just 6.05 yards on their 19 returns and used a revolving door of returners including Lucas, N’Keal Harry, and Ryan Newsome, among others.

Newsome, a former Texas transfer, and high school track athlete, came to ASU with a reputation as a dynamic returner but struggled with inconsistency and injuries in the role last year. He averaged under 4 yards per return and muffed a punt in ASU’s week four win against Oregon.

When healthy this spring, however, the redshirt junior has been a fixture back deep.

“It’s something I love doing,” he said.

Harry and receiver-turned-safety Jalen Harvey have also caught punts this spring, while JUCO-transfer Brandon Aiyuk figures to be a strong option when he arrives this summer.

“(Special teams) coach (Shawn) Slocum told me that when I get here to make sure I get with my punter a lot and catch a lot of punts and fight for that punt returner spot," Aiyuk told DevilsDigest.com this week. "He wants that position to be more effective because last year they only had two punts returns that were ten yards or longer."

Slocum didn't identify a current frontrunner at the position but likes the depth of returns ASU has. He’s hoping one of the bunch emerges as a quality all-around returner.

“I’m looking for the big play guy with sure hands," he said. "We are looking for the pro guy. A guy who can move on to the NFL like (former ASU returner) Tim White did.”

The same can be said for ASU's kick-returning situation. The graduating Kalen Ballage took back more than half of ASU’s kickoffs last year, leaving the Sun Devils in need of a new No. 1 at the position. Simon is looking for someone to exhibit a "natural feel" taking back kickoffs, someone who can read the ball, set up blocks and find the right timing during a return.

“At practice right now, it’s not live but you can still get the feel for who has the natural timing,” Simon said. “[The best returners are] the guys who usually have the ball in their hands.”

In addition to Lucas, running backs Eno Benjamin and Trelon Smith, as well as receiver Trevor Russell, have practiced that role this spring. Benjamin had the second-most returns, six, on the team last year, while Smith was the first-choice returner in ASU's November win against Colorado.

They've benefitted from Simon's tutelage, a former NFL kick returner himself (Simon averaged over 18 yards per return during his two-year career with Tennessee and Washington).

“I try to share my experience with timing, the rhythm of catching the ball, the balance with your body and your feet and where your eyes need to be,” he said.

Aiyuk said he also expects to compete as the kick returner. At Sierra College last season, he averaged 38 yards per return and took two back for touchdowns.

“We’ve got some of the guys that were here in the past that have done it but we’ve got a couple guys coming in that are pretty dynamic doing it," Slocum said. "We’re excited about getting those guys here and adding them to the mix.”

Slocum's focus isn't solely fixed on the returners though. A large share of his time this spring has been dedicated to teaching the fundamentals of blocking to the new group of special teamers lining up in front of the playmakers.

“[We are] trying to develop the guys in front of the returner in terms of blocking technique," he said. "It’s much more about the fundamental than it is about scheme.”

Simon hasn’t left all the up-field coaching to Slocum though. On Tuesday, he ran step-for-step with Doug Subtyl, barking at the 250-pound defensive end to get off his block and make a tackle on the returner.

As we’ve seen all spring, it is going to take more than raw skill to turn ASU into a quality kick returning team.

