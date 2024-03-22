Former UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo is ASU's new offensive coordinator (UNLV Athletics Photo)

On a mission to put the 2023 season deep in the rearview mirror and with a new coordinator at the helm, the ASU offense has added a significant number of players on this side of the ball in their quest for a turnaround. Here's a look at the storylines coming into spring practice.

Quarterback (Scholarship players listed)

RS-SR Trenton Bourguet RS-FR Sam Leavitt RS-FR Jaden Rashada

Entering the spring, the natural expectation is that a heated battle between returners Trenton Bourguet and Jaden Rashada would ensue to help solidify ASU’s QB1 for 2024, but a major wrench was thrown into the plans at quarterback when it was recently announced that Rashada would miss spring practices due to injury.

With Rashada’s injury, Bourguet will likely receive an equal share of the reps as the first-team quarterback. as Sam Leavitt, who transferred to ASU this winter from Michigan State, will be his primary competition.

The main question likely to be on the minds of Sun Devil fans is will Rashada’s absence allow Bourget – or Leavitt, for that matter – to compile a body of work that creates significant separation in the ultimate starting QB decision or will the competition unquestionably spill into fall camp to include Rashada.

Currently, Bourguet, Leavitt, and Rashada are the only scholarship quarterbacks listed on ASU’s roster, so the spring competition – now with Rashada no longer as a participant – only assumes to consist of two key competitors.

Bourguet undoubtedly aims to return to his 2022 form after throwing for 1,486 yards with one passing touchdown, two rushing scores, and four interceptions in eight games last year. His team experience, maturity, and drive are never called into question, and this spring will be an integral opportunity for Bourguet to return to his previous form and put his best foot forward in the team’s quarterback competition.

As a high school senior playing in Oregon, Leavitt was a three-star prospect who signed with the Spartans and received competing offers from Florida State and Washington. Last season, as a true freshman at Michigan State, Leavitt appeared in four games, preserving a redshirt season. He threw for 139 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 65.22% of his passes (15-of-23). He also rushed for 67 yards on 13 carries with a 22-yard long run.

Leavitt will undoubtedly do his best to use his elevated depth chart position to his advantage this spring, but Bourguet's massive experience advantage could keep the latter in the lead as QB1 throughout the spring.

Ultimately, the main storyline this spring at quarterback will revolve around whether substantial distance can be created in the race to choose a starter and how what's exhibited in spring practices will impact the fall camp battle.

Walk-on Naivi Bruzon, who prepped locally at Liberty High School and is the reigning 2023 Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year, rounds out the depth chart.

Advertisement

Cam Skattebo posted 788 yards (4.8 avg.) with nine rushing touchdowns in his first year as a Sun Devil

Running Back

RS-SR DeCarlos Brooks SR George Hart III SR Cam Skattebo RS-SO Raleek Brown SO Kyson Brown FR Jason Brown, Jr.* *-Summer arrival, not available for spring practices Though ASU’s ground game fell well short of being a high-powered unit by averaging just 111.2 yards per game and 3.6 yards per carry, the top-three rushers return from last year and four to five-star additions made by way of the transfer portal and high school recruiting figure to provide a significant boost to the group.

Leading the way is do-it-all – and I mean do it ALL – threat Cam Skattebo, who was a jack-of-all-trades in ways that are still hard to comprehend as he was the team’s leading rusher, started games at quarterback, ranked third on the team in receiving, notched a tackle and punted eight times with an average of 42.3 yards that would be respectable even for a full-time punter.

Heading into 2024, Skattebo hopes to condense some of his workload—especially the quarterback and punter parts—but remain an all-purpose offensive weapon that can hurt opponents in various ways.

In 2023, the former Sacramento State transfer carried 164 times for 788 yards (4.8 avg.) with nine rushing touchdowns and caught 24 passes for 286 yards with another score, taking him over 1,000 all-purpose yards and double-digit total touchdowns. He also threw a touchdown pass—an integral scoring throw to Elijhah Badger to secure ASU’s road win at UCLA last November.

For his final collegiate season, he should be able to build upon his 1,000-yard all-purpose season, and it seems logical to expect that Kenny Dillingham and new offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo will still use him in creative ways that will feature him taking direct snaps to run or pass the ball.

Former Cal transfer and Chandler High alum DeCarlos Brooks was limited in his first season with ASU but showed sparks of high potential, especially in his three-touchdown day in Arizona State’s win over Washington State. In all, Brooks appeared in five games, carrying 48 times for 259 yards (5.4 avg.) with those three touchdowns while also posting seven receptions for 47 yards. He brings a versatile skill set that enables him to play both fullback and tailback, and he should see significant time this spring and beyond.

Perhaps the most intriguing offseason addition that ASU made will prove to be dynamic running back Raleek Brown, a five-star recruit from the 2022 class ranked the No. 25 overall prospect and the top all-purpose back in the country according to Rivals. Brown spent the past two seasons at USC but saw his role diminish after a move to wide receiver as he had 42 carries for 227 yards and three touchdowns with 16 catches for 175 yards and three scores in 2022, but three rushes for 16 yards and a score along with three catches for 18 yards in 2023.

Now at ASU with the proverbial chip on his shoulder, Brown is focused on proving recruiting analysts right in that he is a highly dangerous threat in a variety of roles and this spring figures to showcase his diverse skill set.

Also likely to be in the thick of the competitor for running back reps is Kyson Brown, a high-upside sophomore who appeared in all 12 games last year and carried the ball 23 times for 106 yards (4.6 avg.) and caught nine passes for 49 yards.

In the fall, a potential impact player will join the program in freshman Jason Brown, one of the most heralded running back prospects in the country last season and a four-star recruit from the state of Washington, ranked the No. 16 running back in the nation. Though there are many combatants for the time being at running back, it may be difficult to keep Brown’s talents off the field in 2024, though that will not be proven one way or another until the fall.

George Hart III will continue to factor into the running back depth chart after appearing in three games and registering seven carries for 11 yards and one reception for five yards in 2023. Altogether, Hart has made 25 game appearances during his Sun Devil career and has 20 career carries for 36 yards.

Walk-on Sinjin Schmitt adds depth at running back as well. He did not see game action for ASU last year.

Troy Omeire will lok to build on a solid first yar at ASU where he tallied three touchdown catches on 20 receptions for 223 yards in nine games.

Wide Receiver

RS-SR Elijhah Badger RS-SR Xavier Guillory RS-SR Troy Omeire RS-SR Jake Smith RS-SR Melquan Stovall RS-JR Coben Bourguet RS-SO Jordyn Tyson RS-SO Max Ware RS-FR Kaleb Black RS-FR Korbin Hendrix FR Zechariah Sample* *-Summer arrival, not available for spring practices

From 2023 to 2024, the wide receiver group for ASU is one of the least shaken-up on the entire team as only two players depart that caught a pass last year (Gio Sanders, 15 receptions and Andre Johnson, four), while there are no new additions either via transfer portal or signees that are on the spring roster.

Entering 2024, standout receiver Elijhah Badger returns for his final tour of duty after being the team’s leading receiver by a wide margin with his 65 catches for 713 yards and three scores, along with a touchdown run in 11 games. A legitimate NFL prospect, Badger, who has 135 combined catches over the past two seasons, no doubt is aiming for his first career 1,000-yard season.

Xavier Guillory, ASU’s second-leading wide receiver last year with 21 catches for 226 yards with a touchdown in nine games, is expected to miss spring drills as well, so his downfield speed and dynamic skill set are unlikely to be on display this spring.

With Guillory sidelined, Troy Omeire and Melquan Stovall, both of whom showed flashes of promise last year, could see more targets in the spring, as well as Jake Smith and Jordyn Tyson, both of whom were unable to contribute last season due to ridiculous NCAA rulings and injury issues.

In his first season as a Sun Devil, Omeire exhibited an exemplary skill set on multiple occasions—especially as a red zone threat with his 6-4 215-pound frame. He tied for the team lead with three touchdown catches and totaled 20 receptions for 223 yards in nine games.

Stovall, a seasoned veteran who had 120 career college receptions before he came to ASU, tallied 18 catches for 207 yards, 21 rushing yards, and a touchdown on the ground.

With individual development, a firm grasp of the offense, and hopefully much greater health and overall continuity at quarterback for ASU, both Omeire and Stovall should be able to post improved numbers in 2024 compared to last year.

Tyson brings tremendous intrigue to the offense as a deep threat. In 2022 at Colorado, he averaged 21.4 yards per reception and totaled 470 yards on 22 catches with four touchdowns. He caught fire in his final three games of the 2022 campaign, having 13 receptions for 344 yards (26.5 avg.) with two scores, including a five-catch, 115-yard effort against Arizona State.

However, a late-season injury in 2022 shelved Tyson for the vast majority of last season for the Sun Devils. Tyson is credited with three game appearances in 2023 but did not record any statistics, so he enters 2024 as a redshirt sophomore. When at full health, Tyson could be ASU’s most dangerous downfield threat in the pass game.

Sun Devil Nation is definitely hoping 2024 is a year of vindication for Jake Smith. He has endured major injury issues and bogus NCAA decisions to the point of not having appeared in a college football game since December 2020, when he was a member of the Texas Longhorns.

Smith, formerly the National Player of the Year as a high school senior at Scottsdale’s Notre Dame Prep, caught 48 passes and scored nine touchdowns for Texas in the 2019-20 seasons. He is no doubt chomping at the bit to get back on the field and show that he’s still the same athlete who was a top 50 national recruit for the 2019 class.

Second-year players Kaleb Black and Korbin Hendrix could also be in line to take advantage of available opportunities this spring. Black (5-9 170) is a smaller, shiftier presence on offense, while Hendrix (6-3 190) adds impressive length.

Black appeared in three games last year as a true freshman and notched one catch and four carries, while Hendrix is credited with two game appearances but did not register any statistics. Both Texans redshirted in 2023 as neither exceeded four games played on the year. Therefore, one could reasonably expect Black to be the one out of the tandem to make his mark in the spring.

For fall camp, another Texan, Zechariah Sample, will join the position group and has a high upside to contribute quickly.

Coben Bourguet, the younger brother of Trenton and the second longest-tenured wide receiver on the roster in terms of time spent at ASU, enters his fourth season in the program and is credited with one game appearance last season.

Max Ware appeared in a pair of games last year and will continue to battle for reps this spring.

Derek Eusebio, Patrick Williams II, and Jamaal Young II all add non-scholarship depth to ASU's wide receiver room. None of the three appeared in any games for Arizona State in 2023.

Spring could indicate whether Bryce Pierre could be in line for a breakout 2024 campaign

Tight End

RS-SR Bryce Pierre RS-JR Markeston Douglas RS-JR Cameron Harpole FR Jayden Fortier* *-Summer arrival, not available for spring practices

ASU faces a substantial transition at the tight end, as Jalin Conyers and Messiah Swinson are gone from last year, and in come two FBS transfers and, later this summer, a high-profile true freshman.

The one returning scholarship tight end, however, could be a breakout performer in 2024. Bryce Pierre has waited his turn to be the top guy and, according to his coaches, is a bona fide NFL prospect.

Last season, Pierre had 17 receptions for 139 yards, ranking second on the team among tight ends behind Conyers’ 30 catches for 362 yards. Pierre, entering his third year at ASU, has developed significantly since his arrival to the program from the JUCO level and combines an athletic pass-catching skill set with a willing blocking mentality to potentially be in line for an impressive senior season.

One of the most intriguing offseason additions to the offense in terms of size and athleticism, 6-5 280-pound Markeston Douglas comes to Tempe after catching 25 passes for 326 yards with four touchdowns in two seasons at Florida State, including 136 yards on 11 receptions with two scores in 2023.

Also coming to ASU by way of the transfer portal is former San Diego State tight end Cameron Harpole, who caught seven passes for 69 yards in 2023 for the Aztecs.

Though, of course, ASU ushers in a new offensive coordinator this season, the Sun Devil offense is expected to use multiple tight ends as it did last year, so Pierre, Douglas, and Harpole should see frequent field time this spring and beyond.

In the fall, impressive true freshman Jayden Fortier, the top player of his class in the state of Oregon, will join the program, though it remains to be seen how a late-season injury from last fall will impact his availability for 2024.

Walk-on Coleson Arends adds depth at tight end. He is not credited with any game appearances in 2023.

Center Leif Fautanu returns as the unequivocal leader of the front five (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Offensive Line

RS-SR Emmit Bohle RS-SR Cade Briggs RS-SR Ben Coleman RS-SR Leif Fautanu SR Max Iheanachor RS-JR Josh Atkins RS-JR Colby Garvin RS-JR Shancco Matautia RS-JR Kyle Scott RS-JR Bram Walden RS-SO Jalen Klemm SO Sean Na’a RS-FR Sirri Kandiyeli RS-FR Keona Peat RS-FR Makua Pule RS-FR Joey Su’a FR Terrell Kim FR Semisi Tonga* FR Champ Westbrooks* *-Summer arrival, not available for spring practices

There’s quite a bit to unpack in turning the page from the 2023 Arizona State offensive line to what is to be expected from the group in 2024.

After an unmitigated nightmare of a 2023 season for the Sun Devil offensive line, ASU’s first task this spring is to put the pieces together – aided by some talented new additions – and sort out the preferred starting five for 2024.

Gone from last year’s roster are players who saw at least some time as starters, such as Joey Ramos, Sione Finau, Aaron Frost, and Isaia Glass, along with veteran reserve Ben Bray. However, the staff has done its best to fortify the line with four FBS transfers and four high school signees – though one of those four freshmen intends to serve an LDS mission and join the program for 2026.

Collectively, the current group has a way to go to be considered a team strength, but the offensive line needs to – and certainly can – use the spring to move away from being a potential liability.

The most reliable starting point in previewing the offensive line is center Leif Fautanu. Last year, he started all 12 games at center, making him the only Sun Devil offensive lineman in 2023 to start every game at the same position. Fautanu ultimately was the only ASU offensive lineman to earn any sort of Pac-12 all-league accolades, as he was an Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 pick for 2023. The former UNLV transfer figures to again be the figurehead of the Sun Devil line in 2024.

Cade Briggs and Sean Na’a saw action at guard and tackle last season—largely due to shuffling caused by numerous personnel issues last fall—but both are considered better fits for interior line positions. Na’a made six starts at guard and one at tackle, while Briggs started five games at guard and one at tackle. Briggs also was listed on the late-season depth chart as a backup center to Fautanu.

At offensive tackle, Emmit Bohle, who was recently granted an extra year of eligibility, figures to be in strong contention for a starting right tackle position after missing the vast majority of last season. He is expected to be available for spring drills. Bohle appeared in all 12 games of 2022 with seven starts but had his 2023 season cut short in just the second game of the season.

A potential “x-factor” for the 2024 offensive line could be Ben Coleman, a veteran lineman who came to ASU from California last season but missed the entire 2023 campaign due to an injury suffered last spring. Coleman has the skill set to play just about every line position, though the majority of his experience at Cal came at offensive guard.

Coleman spent the 2019-22 seasons at California, starting 22 games—16 at left guard and six at left tackle—and earning Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 recognition in 2021 when he started 11 games at left guard. The latter position may be the one he assumes this year.

Max Iheanachor and Bram Walden each started five games last season at offensive tackle and will remain in contention to start (Iheanachor at right tackle and Walden at left), though Hawaii transfer Josh Atkins is considered a highly viable first-string option as well and appears to generally be expected to start at left tackle, barring an unexpectedly slow transition to ASU. Last season, Atkins started all 13 games at left tackle for Hawaii.

Walden, however, is expected to miss spring practices, and it remains to be seen how that absence will impact his chances of solidifying a starting spot in the fall.

Along the interior line, transfers Shancco Matautia (New Mexico) and Joey Su’a (Arkansas) should also be legitimate contenders for starting or two-deep spots.

Matautia started 21 games across the 2021-23 seasons at UNM, while Su’a was a high three-star high school prospect from the class of 2023, ranked the No. 28 offensive guard recruit according to Rivals.

Atkins—like Matautia—came to ASU this offseason as a transfer with at least a full season of past starting experience, lending viability to the idea that, though they’ll have to compete for it, they could and perhaps should be expected to start in 2024.

Kyle Scott came to Arizona State last year from the JUCO level and appeared in two games while battling injury issues. He figures to add depth at offensive guard.

Also beginning his Sun Devil career this season is Jalen Klemm, who began his college career at Kansas State in 2022 and then appeared in seven games for national runner-up Washington in 2023 before announcing his transfer to Arizona State. Klemm, the son of Adrian Klemm, a coach who on at least one occasion was heavily rumored to join a previous ASU staff, was a high three-star recruit out of high school and the No. 49 offensive tackle prospect in the 2022 class. Klemm is poised to be in contention for the starting left tackle role.

Sirri Kandiyeli, a member of ASU’s 2023 signing class from Mesa’s Mountain View High School, redshirted last fall and will compete for reserve reps in the spring.

True freshman Terrell Kim, a former Oregon State pledge, is an early enrollee and will see his first collegiate practice action this spring on the offensive line, while classmates Semisi Tonga and Champ Westbrooks will join the position group for fall camp. Filiva’a Saluni also signed with ASU out of the state of Hawaii, but it has been reported that he intends to serve a two-year LDS mission and join the program for the 2026 season.

Makua Pule, a reserve offensive guard, played in four games as a true freshman last year, which allowed him to redshirt last fall. Colby Garvin and Keona Peat are each credited with one game appearance in 2023.

Adding further depth along the offensive line are Isaac Haro, Isaiah Hullum, and Griffin Schureman, none of whom saw game action in 2023.