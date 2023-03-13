Entering spring ball, the Sun Devil football program under first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham is unrecognizable from the state it was in just a few short months ago. On the other hand, several familiar faces stand out among promising recruits and a deep transfer class.





Here is a snapshot of the most important building blocks of the roster, a collection of newcomers poised to contribute, position battles to keep an eye on, and our first crack at projecting the first two-deep depth chart of 2023.





Roster foundation





Wide receiver Elijhah Badger





It goes without saying that one of Dillingham’s biggest wins this offseason was keeping the best players who contributed to the team last season from entering the transfer portal. Badger finished a breakout sophomore campaign with 70 receptions for 866 yards and seven touchdowns. He is a three-level playmaker who wins one-on-one matchups at a consistent rate. With the Sun Devils centering around an offensive attack that will prioritize putting athletes in space, Badger is a healthy bet to improve on his previous heights as a solidified starter.





Tight end Jalin Conyers





After Conyers ended the last six games of the 2022 season with 38 receptions for 422 yards and five touchdowns, it left a considerable amount of Arizona State fans scratching their heads about his usage, or lack thereof, earlier in the year. He looked borderline unstoppable against opponents, snagging posterboard contested touchdowns and bowling over defenders after the catch for extra yards. With Dillingham calling the plays, Oregon’s tight ends combined for nearly 600 yards and ten touchdowns, and that philosophy will naturally be woven into ASU’s new offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin’s play calling. Conyers could easily duplicate that production level this year as a focal threat of the offense.





Quarterback Trenton Bourguet





There shouldn’t be any level of adversity left that could faze Bourguet, who is entering his redshirt junior season. He has risen from walk-on to backup to winning big games against ranked opponents for Arizona State. Bourguet’s patience paid off, and his mastery of the playbook helped him excel when he was finally given his shot. His work ethic and leadership are a shining example of the players the new coaching staff wants to reboot the program. The only question mark that does exist is his health as he recovers from foot surgery, and it remains to be seen if that will affect his play in these next 15 sessions.





Key newcomers





Running back Cameron Skattebo





The Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year plans to make an instant impact as a one-two punch with redshirt freshman running back Tevin white. Skattebo rushed for 1,372 yards and seven touchdowns last season for Sacramento State, averaging 7.0 yards per attempt. He bounces off contact with a punishing downhill style and has the elusiveness to create for himself in short spaces. Expect Skattebo to be used in the same fashion that Dillingham used Bucky Irving at Oregon last year.





Wide receiver





Amid plenty of suitors following his transfer portal entry, Guillory followed assistant head coach Charlie Ragle from Idaho State to ASU. Guillory passes the eye test at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, but his field stretching abilities should be an exciting addition to an offense looking to ramp up the number of explosive plays. The redshirt junior can leave the defense in the dust with his vertical speed and has a tremendous knack for making the right downfield adjustments when the ball is in the air. He’s already earning rave reviews as a workout warrior, and it should come as little surprise to see him excel in spring practice.





Left guard Ben Coleman





Arizona State was planning on replacing Ladarius Henderson anyway after 2022, but losing the elite offensive lineman and team leader to Michigan rather than the NFL draft still stung. The open spot now appears to belong to Coleman, a graduate transfer from California who brings 22 starts to a line that will once again rely on newcomers to mesh together. With no real proven answer behind him in the depth chart, Coleman will need to establish himself immediately as one of the stronger pieces on the line.





Position battles to watch





Quarterback





Here we go again.





Last spring, Bourguet and Paul Tyson competed for the starting job but ended up behind Florida transfer Emory Jones who only arrived in the summer. Fast forward to today, and there is a general sense that the quarterback that will start for Arizona State in 2023 is currently on the roster.





Bourguet is the homegrown favorite. Drew Pyne arrives from an impressive season at Notre Dame, which included an 8-2 mark, including a 4-1 record against ranked opponents. True freshman Jaden Rashada is a talented prospect with a strong arm. BYU transfer Jacob Conover and redshirt junior Daylin McLemore will receive reps as well. Redshirt freshman Bennett Meredith will be in the mix, too.





Every signal caller will operate with a clean slate, with a new offense receiving an install. The competition won’t be decided in the spring, but it will likely give at least an early indication of how this deep room of quarterbacks stacks up to each other.





X receiver





Guillory is the exciting new addition who brings tremendous potential to the receiving corps but don’t expect him to be able to cement himself immediately. Returning wideout Andre Johnson will certainly fight to keep his place, while Texas transfer Troy Omeire brings size and length that is coveted at the position. And then there is freshman Korbin Hendrix, a three-star recruit who stands 6-3 180 lbs. whose tape shows promise as a dangerous perimeter target with exceptional ball tracking. Factor more speed into the equation with Zeek Freeman, and suddenly you may have a wide receiver room whose every rep will be heavily scrutinized.





Projected two-deep to start camp





First team





QB Trenton Bourguet

RB Tevin White

WR-X Xavier Guillory

WR-Z Elijhah Badger

WR-H Giovanni Sanders

TE Jalin Conyers





OL left to right: Isaia Glass, Ben Coleman, Leif Fautanu, Joey Ramos, Aaron Frost





Second team





QB Drew Pyne

RB Cam Skattebo

WR-X Andre Johnson

WR-Z Troy Omeire

WR-H Melquan Stovall

TE Messiah Swinson





OL left to right: Bram Walden, Kyle Scott, Danny Valenzuela, Ben Bray, Emmit Bohle