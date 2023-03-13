Spring ball is just around the corner. In some ways, the Arizona State football program is unrecognizable from the state it was in just a few short months ago. On the other hand, several familiar faces still stand out among promising recruits and a deep transfer class.





Here is a snapshot of this side of the ball with its most important building blocks of the roster, a collection of newcomers poised to contribute, position battles to keep an eye on, and our first crack at projecting the first two-deep depth chart of 2023.





Roster foundation





Defensive end Michael Matus





After a torn ACL ended his 2022 season before it even began, Matus is back for one final dance. His return fills a leadership void left by linebacker Kyle Soelle and Merlin Robertson while having a veteran defensive end on the line will be critical for stability. Matus accumulated 41 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, and two sacks in 28 games. A career year could be in his cards.





Nickel back Jordan Clark





Entering his fifth season, it feels like Clark has been through every iteration of the Arizona State program. He will look to build off his best season, which saw him collect 36 tackles, two interceptions, and four pass breakups. Clark has the respect of the locker room and knows what an elite secondary looks like. He will be instrumental in holding the group to a high standard and challenging the young freshmen hungry for their shot in the lineup.





Safety Chris Edmonds





Despite a down year for the ASU defense, Edmonds had zero trouble adjusting to the Power Five level. He led the team with four interceptions and demonstrated the qualities of an elite free safety. Edmonds showed remarkable range closing on perimeter targets, held his own in run support, and his balls skills from Samford that caught the eye of the previous coaching staff translated perfectly.





Key newcomers





Safety Xavion Alford





The former USC defensive back brings snaps and Pac-12 familiarity to a position with a considerable amount of youth to it. Alford missed the 2022 season due to injury, but he made 31 tackles and led USC with three interceptions over his previous 11 games playing at strong safety. He and Edmonds could be a dream duo in the back half of the secondary at creating turnovers with their opportunistic playstyles.





Linebacker Travion Brown





In Brown, Arizona State gets a player that already has a working knowledge of how to execute defensive coordinator Brian Ward’s aggressive defensive scheme. The graduate transfer posted a career-high 49 tackles last season, with 5.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks over 11 games. Brown also finished as the conference’s seventh-highest-graded linebacker. On the practice field, Brown should look like one of the team’s fastest and most comfortable players early on.





Defensive end Elijah O’Neal





For a Sun Devil defense that was grossly lacking in generating sacks, especially from its defensive line, the 6-4 245 Oroville (Calif.) Butte College will be counted on to provide sorely needed production in that department with a newcomer that offers an undeniable physical element to the front four. In 2002, O’Neal recorded 14.5 sacks which are 2.5 shy from ASU’s total of 17 sacks last year and was recruited by Ward while he was at Washington State, which certainly illustrates the confidence level the ASU staff has in the CCCFCA All-American selection’s potential. A smooth acclimation to this level of play could see O’Neal make quite the splash over the next 15 sessions.





Position battles to watch





Nose tackle





The current group is a bit murky to sort out, with virtually all options here featuring inexperienced players. Jalil Rivera-Harvey showed flashes when he paced Nesta Jade Silvera last season. Former defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez raved about sophomore Robby Harrison’s potential and immense power. Blazen Lono-Wong, a defensive end standout from fall, gained 40 pounds and will look to carve out a spot for himself in the interior defensive line. Brandon McElroy and Kyran Bourda (set to arrive in the summer) may have shot for rotational duties as well. The group is well-stocked with bodies but will now need to see some of its members step up to the plate and ease the concerns that currently exist.





Right defensive end





With Anthonie Cooper switching positions to 3-technique, there will be plenty of competition at the right defensive end spot. Prince Dorbah seems like the early favorite, with five games of experience at Texas under his belt. But the measurables of Gharin Stansbury and recurring Doberman references can’t be dismissed. There is also freshman Ashley Williams, a four-star recruit who built a fast relationship with Arizona State during the signing period. Dylan Hall is another lengthy edge player who will grapple for a spot in the two-deep.





Projected two-deep to start camp





First team





LDE Michael Matus

NT Jalil Rivera-Harvey

3-tech Anthonie Cooper

RDE Prince Dorbah





MIKE Will Shaffer

WILL Travion Brown





NB Jordan Clark





CB Ro Torrence

CB Ed Woods

S Chris Edmonds

S Xavion Alford





Second team





RDE Clayton Smith

NT Robby Harrison

3-tech BJ Green

LDE Elijah O’Neal





MIKE Caleb McCullough

WILL Krew Jackson





NB Macen Williams





CB Tarik Luckett

CB Isaiah Johnson

S Willie Harts

S Shamari Simmons