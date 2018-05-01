Quarterback Manny Wilkins is back for his third year as Arizona State’s starting quarterback but the cast of receivers he will be throwing to in 2018 will look different. Gone is reliable slot receiver Jalen Harvey (who switched to safety this spring). Deep-threat John Humphrey will miss the season with a torn Achilles suffered this spring. The team’s second-leading receiver from last year, Kyle Williams, is going into the slot. It made this spring an important one for the Sun Devils wideouts. N’KEAL HARRY The one constant out wide is Harry, who will be ASU’s X-receiver and No. 1 target again in 2018 after a 73-catch, 1,000-yard, seven touchdown campaign last year. Harry’s biggest gains this spring were mental, both in how he reads the field and how he leads ASU’s young group of receivers – at his position, only sixth-year senior Ryan Jenkins has more collegiate experience than Harry. On several occasions this spring, Harry talked about how he has matured since his freshman year; on April 10, for example, he told reporters: “I feel like I have to take a bigger role as a leader. I feel like I have to get my group and the rest of the team to follow along.” On the field, Harry said he focused on improving his blocking this spring, a skill he hopes will translate to the NFL. Harry, who is 6-foot-4 and 213 pounds, said he used to love blocking during his high school days (he could overpower smaller prep players pretty easily) but wanted to refine his technique in that area ahead of his junior season. As for his pro prospects, Harry – who is eligible for the 2019 NFL draft – didn’t mention this spring if he had decided whether 2018 would be his final collegiate season or not. According to draftscout.com, Harry is the third-best wide receiver prospect in the country in the graduating class of 2020.

Kyle Williams' precise route-running and noted football IQ were on full display in the spring

KYLE WILLIAMS In his sophomore season in 2017, Kyle Williams was a revelation for an offense in need of another pass-catching target. With John Humphrey and Ryan Newsome limited for most of the season with injuries, Williams stepped into the Z-receiver role, opposite of Harry, and made 59 grabs for 678 yards and six touchdowns. After Jalen Harvey’s move to defense this spring though, Williams was shifted into the slot for the Sun Devils, a position offensive coordinator Rob Likens thinks will best-suit the rising junior. Williams looked right at home in the middle this spring. His precise route-running and noted football IQ helped him find open space in the defense’s zone coverages. His 5-foot-11, 182-pound frame is more prototypical of an interior receiver as well. Williams has to replace the bulk of Harvey’s production next season. The early indications are that he will be able to do so.

Ryan Jenkins was easily on of the biggest surprises of spring practice

RYAN JENKINS Ryan Jenkins’ career path has been complicated: He was a class of 2013 three-star prospect, then a 13-game starter at Tennessee in 2014, then a transfer and walk-on at ASU in 2016, before earning a medical redshirt in 2017 for a sixth season of eligibility to be used this fall. Yet, finally, Jenkins appears poised for an important role as a Sun Devil this season. This spring, he looked like ASU’s most dependable target beyond Harry and Williams. A good route runner and sure-handed receiver, Jenkins rotated through all three of ASU’s wideout positions this spring with effect, which can alleviate him from the unenviable depth chart position of Harry’s backup. He could be asked to do something similar when the regular season rolls around.

Frank Darby playmaking abilities downfield continue ti be his biggest asset

FRANK DARBY As he showed in the spring game, Frank Darby is really good at catching the long ball. The rising redshirt sophomore looked like ASU’s most gifted deep threat on roster this spring. Though just 6-feet tall and 192 pounds heavy, Darby possess the skillful ability to locate the ball in the air and adjust his route at the last second to create separation from defenders and position himself to make a catch in stride. His spring game touchdown was a perfect example, as he subtly slowed up on Dillon Sterling-Cole’s deep ball down the sideline before bursting past Kordell Caldwell to haul in the throw and race to the end zone.

This spring, while splitting time with Terrell Chatman as the first-team Z-receiver, Darby wasn’t often used in intermediate or crossing routes but ran plenty of screen and deep-routes. Last year, Darby’s production grew as the season went on. He finished with nine catches for 234 yards and 2 touchdowns, averaging a team-best 26 yards-per-catch. With John Humphrey done for the season, Darby figures to enter fall camp as the Sun Devils’ top deep threat but will have competition from speedy newcomers Geordon Porter and Brandon Aiyuk.

More than any point of his ASU career Terrell Chatman is poised to be in the rotation

TERRELL CHATMAN The former 2015 three-star prospect had not seen much of the field during his first three years on campus (he has appeared in 10 games and made one career catch) but rotated between first- and second-team action this spring. He did most of his work in traffic, running crossing routes and making intermediate catches. You could always count on him for the occasional “how did he do that?” reception too. At 6-foot-4 and 193-pounds, Chatman is one of ASU’s bigger targets in the passing game. If he can build off a productive spring campaign, he should be able to crack the Sun Devils’ receiving rotation next season.

Once again injuries prevented Ryan Newsome to showcase his full potential

RYAN NEWSOME Ryan Newsome has talent, for sure. He transferred to ASU from Texas after all. But the rising redshirt junior has still yet to put it together at ASU. After bouncing around the receiving depth chart last season – his first eligible year as a Sun Devil – Newsome tried settled into the slot this spring. Any momentum he may have had following a solid Sun Bowl showing (Three catches, 65 yards) was never realized. Yet, much like last season, he battled injuries in the spring and was in and out of practices, allowing walk-on redshirt freshman Trevor Russell to split second-team reps with him. When healthy, Newsome can be a weapon out of the slot. He said he can use his speed to go deep but to also to get up laterally on crossing routes. The former top-50 Texas recruit is also one of ASU’s smartest players. He could stay healthy in 2018 and have a breakout year. He could also be stranded on the sideline again (in 2017, he only 7 catches for 96 yards) and get limited snaps. He has an important summer and fall camp ahead of him.

Hodges was sidelined often in the spring and hasn't provided a true read of his expected contribution level