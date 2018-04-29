Entering this spring, there were a lot of uncertainties about how Arizona State’s running back position would look. With Demario Richard and Kalen Ballage off to the NFL and Nick Ralston – the only returning upperclassman tailback – switching to linebacker, the Sun Devils backfield was extremely thin for Herm Edwards first spring camp.
What we did know: The Sun Devils signed four running backs in the 2018 class, making it ASU’s biggest class of signed RBs since 2010. The quartet is deep in talent and diverse in skills. The new coaching staff made it clear the rookies would have a chance to compete in fall camp.
It made this spring an important one for rising sophomores Eno Benjamin and Trelon Smith, giving them a chance to get a leg up on the depth chart over the incoming freshmen competition. After good camps from each, Benjamin and Smith enter the summer looking like the clear one-two punch in ASU’s running game.
ENO BENJAMIN
Details. That’s the word Benjamin repeatedly used to explain his spring practice focus. After some promising moments in his freshman season last fall, Benjamin was making sure to not overlook any aspect of his game as he transitions into the feature-back role for the Sun Devils.
The former 4-star running back figures to be ASU’s No. 1 ball-carrier in 2018. As he showed this spring, he is a between-the-tackles runner that has enough athleticism and awareness to get involved in the passing game or make plays on the perimeter.
Benjamin believes he can fill Richard’s role in the offense as the workhorse back. But, running behind a patchwork offensive line this spring, Benjamin did as much in the passing game – catching screens and check-downs – as he did pounding the rock up the middle.
His spring was rolling along without a hitch until a knee injury kept him sidelined for the final week-and-a-half of practice. He was unable to participate in the Sun Devils’ spring game, instead leaning on a walking cane while watching on from the sideline. His injury isn’t considered serious, however.
That would be good news for the Sun Devils. There will be a lot of potential in their running backs room this fall. But when the season starts, Benjamin will be the team’s only tailback with more than one career collegiate carry. When healthy this spring, he looked capable of becoming ASU’s No. 1 back of the future.
TRELON SMITH
After arriving on campus last summer, Smith turned the head of former head coach Todd Graham and running backs coach John Simon. His 2017 preseason was impressive enough for ASU to burn his potential redshirt in the season’s first game; Smith ran the ball once for four yards in last year’s opener against New Mexico State. It turned out to be his only rushing attempt all season.
Now a rising sophomore, few players on ASU’s roster had a more important spring than Smith. While his backfield partner Benjamin entered spring as a projected 2018 starter, Smith’s role in ASU’s 2018 offense was unknown. It wasn’t hard to imagine him being bypassed on the depth chart by members of the Sun Devils’ incoming class of freshmen.
By the spring’s end, it is hard to imagine Smith not being a key contributor in Edwards’ first season. A speedy 5-foot-9, 189-pound weapon, Smith unsurprisingly became a passing game weapon out of the backfield for the Sun Devils. Benjamin said Smith’s pass-catching ability is reminiscent of Ballage’s.
But for the first three weeks of spring, Smith played second-fiddle to Benjamin in scrimmages. His first-team action was limited to mostly third-down or designed passing plays. Most of the between-the-tackles carries were handled by Benjamin.
But when Benjamin suffered his knee injury, Smith’s first-team workload skyrocketed. He showed off a different side of his game. Smith isn’t one to be mistaken as a power-back, but he displayed a physical style in the latter stages of the spring, breaking tackles and running hard against ASU’s front six.
He handled the increased role well too. In the team’s first practice without Benjamin, Smith touched the ball on 15 of the 25 first-team snaps during 11-on-11 scrimmaging. In the first drive of the spring game, half of the starters’ play went through Smith. Later, he found the end zone from three yards out.
It wasn’t a perfect spring for Smith, a former 3-star prospect from the Houston area. His footwork was sloppy at times – he got caught and tackled in the backfield for a loss on several occasions and tripped over himself after taking a handoff in one practice scrimmage – and his undersized frame didn’t do much in the way of moving a pile. He missed a couple of the early practices to deal with an undisclosed family issue as well.
But he used an increased opportunity to showcase a well-rounded set of skills. Entering the summer, he has himself positioned well to stay in the running back rotation despite the impending freshmen arrivals.
