Entering this spring, there were a lot of uncertainties about how Arizona State’s running back position would look. With Demario Richard and Kalen Ballage off to the NFL and Nick Ralston – the only returning upperclassman tailback – switching to linebacker, the Sun Devils backfield was extremely thin for Herm Edwards first spring camp. What we did know: The Sun Devils signed four running backs in the 2018 class, making it ASU’s biggest class of signed RBs since 2010. The quartet is deep in talent and diverse in skills. The new coaching staff made it clear the rookies would have a chance to compete in fall camp. It made this spring an important one for rising sophomores Eno Benjamin and Trelon Smith, giving them a chance to get a leg up on the depth chart over the incoming freshmen competition. After good camps from each, Benjamin and Smith enter the summer looking like the clear one-two punch in ASU’s running game.

Eno Benjamin new and meticulous approach to the game manifested itself in spring practice

ENO BENJAMIN Details. That’s the word Benjamin repeatedly used to explain his spring practice focus. After some promising moments in his freshman season last fall, Benjamin was making sure to not overlook any aspect of his game as he transitions into the feature-back role for the Sun Devils. The former 4-star running back figures to be ASU’s No. 1 ball-carrier in 2018. As he showed this spring, he is a between-the-tackles runner that has enough athleticism and awareness to get involved in the passing game or make plays on the perimeter. Benjamin believes he can fill Richard’s role in the offense as the workhorse back. But, running behind a patchwork offensive line this spring, Benjamin did as much in the passing game – catching screens and check-downs – as he did pounding the rock up the middle. His spring was rolling along without a hitch until a knee injury kept him sidelined for the final week-and-a-half of practice. He was unable to participate in the Sun Devils’ spring game, instead leaning on a walking cane while watching on from the sideline. His injury isn’t considered serious, however. That would be good news for the Sun Devils. There will be a lot of potential in their running backs room this fall. But when the season starts, Benjamin will be the team’s only tailback with more than one career collegiate carry. When healthy this spring, he looked capable of becoming ASU’s No. 1 back of the future.

Trelon Smith took full advantage of the first-team reps he received when Benjamin was sidelined