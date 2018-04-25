For the first time since 2015, this spring there was absolutely zero doubt about who Arizona State’s starting quarterback was. Fifth-year senior Manny Wilkins, the two-time returning starter, didn’t have to look over his shoulder in the spring campaign in Herm Edwards’ tenure. Instead, he continued to carve out his leadership role within the team while signal callers behind him battled for second-string snaps.
The biggest QB storyline unfolded more than a week after spring practice ended, with redshirt junior and former Alabama transfer quarterback Blake Barnett preparing to leave the program after being stuck as the Sun Devils backup for the last year-plus.
Barnett’s departure leaves ASU, which didn’t sign any quarterbacks to its 2018 recruiting class, dangerously thin under center, with just three scholarship quarterbacks left on the roster.
MANNY WILKINS
A funny thing happens when there isn’t a legitimate quarterback battle: Practice mistakes aren’t over-magnified.
That ideas applied to Wilkins this spring, who made progress despite a spring campaign that was far from perfect. He was picked off a handful of times in scrimmages and tossed an interception on the second play of the spring game. His deep ball accuracy wasn’t always there. On some drives, the first-team offense could manufacture little else beyond screen passes and check downs.
But spring practice is rarely an exhibition of perfect execution. Unlike past seasons, there was little fuss when Wilkins made the occasional mistake.
That’s not to say Wilkins had a bad spring. He led an (almost) successful two-minute drill in one practice, completing 4-of-5 throws to put ASU in field goal range (the kick was missed). After a shaky start to the spring game earlier this month, he delivered a strike to Kyle Williams for a touchdown.
He and leading receiver N’Keal Harry often linked up through the air as well, a passing game combination ASU figures to rely upon heavily in 2018.
Perhaps the most important gains Wilkins made, however, happened outside the white lines. He forged a connection with Edwards – ASU’s new head coach at one point equated their relationship to a marriage. He built a rapport with a new-look receiver group too. He looked like the clear leader of the offense throughout.
An example: At the end of one of ASU’s practices this spring, N’Keal Harry caught a “game-winning” touchdown in a simulated two-minute drill. Harry was subbing in with the second-team and hauled in a throw from Barnett while Wilkins watched on from the sideline. But when Harry pulled down the touchdown, Wilkins took off sprinting down the sideline to meet Harry with a shoulder-bump behind the end zone.
It didn’t matter that it was just a spring practice or that Wilkins wasn’t the one who delivered the strike. His genuine excitement stood out.
After finishing in 2017 sixth in the Pac-12 in Total QBR, fifth in yards per game, and fifth in efficiency, Wilkins showed significant improvement from a bumpy 2016 season. His next step forward might require more mental progression in terms of reading defenses and finding more open receivers deeper down the field. But those skills are harder to hone in during spring practice when the offense runs simplified schemes and only a limited number of plays.
Come the fall, Wilkins will be ASU’s lone proven commodity under center. His ability to stay healthy and on the field will be equally critical for the Sun Devils.
The best thing Wilkins did this spring, though, was strengthen his role as a leader and create a connection with Edwards. It has provided a base around which he, and the offense under new coordinator Rob Likens, can build upon this offseason leading up to fall camp.
DILLON STERLING-COLE
When watching Dillon Sterling-Cole, two things become evident.
First, he might have the best raw skill set of any ASU quarterback on roster. He’s big, mobile and can spin a tight spiral that cuts through the air. Yet, more often than they should though, those good-looking passes crash to grass incomplete and out-of-reach of intended receivers.
This spring, Sterling-Cole’s best moment came in the spring game when the redshirt sophomore rolled right – almost to the sideline – before unleashing a bullet down the sideline that hit receiver Frank Darby in stride. The degree of difficulty on the throw was high and Sterling-Cole was slightly off-balance when letting it go. Yet, the execution could have hardly been better.
That was Sterling-Cole at his best: a dual-threat passer with a big arm that can make plays outside the pocket.
Unfortunately, that version of the ASU quarterback wasn’t present for extended stretches of the spring. In the first 14 practices, Sterling-Cole was a model of inconsistency. During ASU’s sixth spring practice in March, for example, Sterling-Cole struggled during 7-on-7 passing drills, spraying the ball all over the place and tossing a couple interceptions. At the end of the night though, he threading the needle across the middle of the field to find Terrell Chatman, completing probably his most difficult throw of the practice.
A positive spring-time development for Sterling-Cole: He took a lot of second-team reps. By the end of spring camp, he was taking about as many snaps with the backups as Barnett was. Perhaps it was because the coaches saw the writing on the wall – that Barnett wouldn’t be around long-term – and wanted to get Sterling-Cole as many second-team reps as possible. But, as Likens said earlier this month, Sterling-Cole had been making strides of his own too, identifying the former three-star prospect’s mental awareness on the field as a major area of improvement.
Before this spring, Likens thought Sterling-Cole would be trying to mentally picture a play and its route combinations at the snap of the ball. He was overthinking things and it was leading to mistakes. Now, Likens thinks Sterling-Cole has a better understanding on the field, which allowed him to reach a “second-level” of quarterback play. During one of ASU’s last practices of the spring, Likens wanted to see Sterling-Cole and Barnett take first-team reps. He came away impressed with Sterling-Cole’s play overall.
“Dillon’s grasp of the offense is night and day,” he said. “Confidence is everything. … He’s much better. He’s way progressed. He’s able to set his feet now and understand what he is waiting for and who he is looking at and making better throws.”
Dialing in those skills on every snap is Sterling-Cole’s next challenge. He’s one injury away from becoming ASU’s No. 1 quarterback.
RYAN KELLEY
Ryan Kelley has had a rough first year at Arizona State. The former Rivals four-star dual-threat quarterback from Chandler Basha has been sidelined for most of his freshman season with a shoulder injury. He didn’t participate in most of ASU’s spring campaign because the injury to his throwing arm and was seen at the team’s spring game in a sling.
How long he will be out remains to be seen but the sooner he returns to the field, the better for ASU. It was only two years ago that the Sun Devils had to turn to their third-string QB – which was Sterling-Cole at the time – to make a start.
