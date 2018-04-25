For the first time since 2015, this spring there was absolutely zero doubt about who Arizona State’s starting quarterback was. Fifth-year senior Manny Wilkins, the two-time returning starter, didn’t have to look over his shoulder in the spring campaign in Herm Edwards’ tenure. Instead, he continued to carve out his leadership role within the team while signal callers behind him battled for second-string snaps.



The biggest QB storyline unfolded more than a week after spring practice ended, with redshirt junior and former Alabama transfer quarterback Blake Barnett preparing to leave the program after being stuck as the Sun Devils backup for the last year-plus.

Barnett’s departure leaves ASU, which didn’t sign any quarterbacks to its 2018 recruiting class, dangerously thin under center, with just three scholarship quarterbacks left on the roster.

MANNY WILKINS

A funny thing happens when there isn’t a legitimate quarterback battle: Practice mistakes aren’t over-magnified.

That ideas applied to Wilkins this spring, who made progress despite a spring campaign that was far from perfect. He was picked off a handful of times in scrimmages and tossed an interception on the second play of the spring game. His deep ball accuracy wasn’t always there. On some drives, the first-team offense could manufacture little else beyond screen passes and check downs.

But spring practice is rarely an exhibition of perfect execution. Unlike past seasons, there was little fuss when Wilkins made the occasional mistake.

That’s not to say Wilkins had a bad spring. He led an (almost) successful two-minute drill in one practice, completing 4-of-5 throws to put ASU in field goal range (the kick was missed). After a shaky start to the spring game earlier this month, he delivered a strike to Kyle Williams for a touchdown.

He and leading receiver N’Keal Harry often linked up through the air as well, a passing game combination ASU figures to rely upon heavily in 2018.

Perhaps the most important gains Wilkins made, however, happened outside the white lines. He forged a connection with Edwards – ASU’s new head coach at one point equated their relationship to a marriage. He built a rapport with a new-look receiver group too. He looked like the clear leader of the offense throughout.

An example: At the end of one of ASU’s practices this spring, N’Keal Harry caught a “game-winning” touchdown in a simulated two-minute drill. Harry was subbing in with the second-team and hauled in a throw from Barnett while Wilkins watched on from the sideline. But when Harry pulled down the touchdown, Wilkins took off sprinting down the sideline to meet Harry with a shoulder-bump behind the end zone.

It didn’t matter that it was just a spring practice or that Wilkins wasn’t the one who delivered the strike. His genuine excitement stood out.

After finishing in 2017 sixth in the Pac-12 in Total QBR, fifth in yards per game, and fifth in efficiency, Wilkins showed significant improvement from a bumpy 2016 season. His next step forward might require more mental progression in terms of reading defenses and finding more open receivers deeper down the field. But those skills are harder to hone in during spring practice when the offense runs simplified schemes and only a limited number of plays.

Come the fall, Wilkins will be ASU’s lone proven commodity under center. His ability to stay healthy and on the field will be equally critical for the Sun Devils.

The best thing Wilkins did this spring, though, was strengthen his role as a leader and create a connection with Edwards. It has provided a base around which he, and the offense under new coordinator Rob Likens, can build upon this offseason leading up to fall camp.



