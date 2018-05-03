Spring in-review: Offensive Line and Tight Ends
In our last positional looks back at spring practice, Jack Harris discusses the Sun Devils’ a front five with some new faces in the two-deep as well as the team’s tight ends who are looking for an expanded role.
The most important thing to keep in mind about Arizona State’s offensive line this offseason: The group will look far different in the fall.
This summer, three freshmen and two graduate transfers will arrive to bolster the Sun Devils offensive line, a group that started the spring thin even before losing Mason Walter and Marshal Nathe to medical retirements. It left new position coach Dave Christensen with just eight scholarship players up front this spring and a lot of holes to plug.
QUINN BAILEY
After splitting time with Zach Robertson at right tackle last season, Bailey took a stranglehold of a first-team spot bookending the line this spring. Robertson missed time for personal reasons, leaving Bailey to work on his craft ahead of his senior season.
Draftscout.com has Bailey, who is 6-foot-6, 323 pounds, and a 30-game veteran, as its 29th-best offensive tackle in the 2019 draft class. He will be one of three returning starters on a line that ranked No. 66 in the country in adjusted line yards in 2017, according to Footballoutsiders.com. This spring, he often received praise from Christensen during practice for his strong fundamentals in position drills.
STEVEN MILLER
Anchoring the right side alongside Bailey is Steven Miller, another returning starter in ASU’s front five. Last year, Miller settled into a starting role and played all 13 games for the Sun Devils. Draftscout.com ranks him as the 46th-best guard prospect in the 2020 NFL draft class. Miller is one of the more versatile and untapped potential players on this unit, and it remains to be seen how hard will he have to fend off challengers to his right guard first-team duties.
Like Bailey, Miller uses his big frame (6-foot-4, 333 pounds) well, especially as a run blocker. He was part of the unit last year that, according to Football Outsiders, ranked in the top 20 nationally in both power success rate (which measures a team’s ability to move the chains in short yardage situations) and stuff rate (percentage of carries by running backs that are stopped at or before the line of scrimmage, the lower the better).
COHL CABRAL
Cabral is the third returning starter on the offensive line but changed positions this spring, moving from left tackle to center. Perhaps ASU’s most athletic lineman, Cabral’s move to the middle of the line to replace graduated center A.J. McCollum, ASU’s starting center last season, excited Christensen.
The new offensive line coach said Cabral’s athleticism gives the Sun Devils an unusually talented player anchoring the line and thought Cabral picked up quickly on the mental aspect of recognizing blitzes and setting protections. And for the actual snapping of the ball – which was an issue when Cabral was temporarily used as the team’s center early in 2017 – Christensen and quarterback Manny Wilkins said there have been few issues.
ALEX LOSOYA
After Sam Jones’ early departure for the NFL left ASU without its returning starter at left guard, Alex Losoya will have a chance to battle for the newly-opened first-team spot in 2018. The redshirt junior gained an early advantage in the position battle too. He was the only contender for the spot that was on campus this spring.
Before USC transfer Roy Hemsley or freshman four-star recruit Jarrett Bell – other left guard options for ASU this fall – arrive in Tempe, Losoya had this spring to make an early impression on Christensen. He did exactly that, impressing the new offensive line coach with his physicality at the point of attack.
Losoya said earlier this spring that he tries to model his game after Jones (who was picked by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round of last week’s NFL Draft). Jones and Losoya have similar physical makeups.
TYSON RISING
Like Losoya, Tyson Rising entered this spring trying to get a leg up on the incoming competition at left tackle. Though Rising put together a solid spring campaign – much like Losoya, he surprised Christensen with his physical style on the edge – he still figures to enter the fall as the backup to highly-touted incoming Stanford transfer Casey Tucker on the left edge.
Rising, an ex-JUCO transfer is entering his last season of eligibility but might be relegated to a depth role on the second team in 2018.
CADE COTE
ASU’s second unit up front was shaky this spring. With only three scholarship players and a rotation of walk-ons filling in on the second-team offensive line, there were plenty of poor moments. But Cade Cote consistently appeared to be the strongest of the backups before suffering a foot injury during the last week of practice that kept him out of the spring game.
The rising junior’s versatility was a plus, as he played as both a guard and center at times, helping to make up for the loss of Nathe, the team’s backup center entering this spring. Cote has only appeared in two career games at ASU but has spent the last two seasons as a mainstay in the team’s two-deep and will help contribute to what should be an improved group of backups this fall.
COREY STEPHENS
Just a sophomore, Corey Stephens is still a year or two away from being a starter for ASU. But he continued his development with the second-team this spring, a bright spot on a weakened backup group this spring.
The former All-State guard from Scottsdale Saguaro and three-star recruit was listed this spring as being 20 pounds lighter than he was in 2017, down from 299 pounds his freshman season to just 278 this offseason. After Cote’s injury late in the spring, Stephens slid to the middle to fill in as the second-team center during the spring game.
ZACH ROBERTSON
Another camp has passed without Zach Robertson commanding a first-team role on ASU’s offensive line. The former four-star recruit arrived as the centerpiece of the four-man group of offensive linemen that ASU signed in 2015. But, despite his big 6-foot-6, 336-pound frame, Robertson has yet to put all his skills together.
It didn’t help he missed the early portions of this spring for personal reasons, allowing Bailey to take a stranglehold of the right tackle spot. But even when Robertson did return to practice, he didn’t overtake Rising at left tackle or Losoya at left guard, both positions the coaching staff had him play at different times during practice.
With a talented group of newcomers arriving this summer, Robertson will enter the fall with some ground to make up if he is to feature as a starter in 2018.
TIGHT ENDS
One of the objectives new offensive coordinator Rob Likens set for ASU’s offense this season was to get the tight ends more involved in the offense – last season, the group caught a combined six catches all year.
This spring, Likens began to follow through on his promise. The tight ends were targeted often through the air during ASU’s scrimmages, providing Sun Devils’ quarterbacks with a short throw and dump off options over the middle.
TOMMY HUDSON
Predominately a blocking tight end, Hudson saw a lot of snaps this spring lined up in a stance off the edge of the offensive line. At 6-foot-5 and 247 pounds, Hudson is a big target through the air but only made two catches last season. Instead, he featured as a blocker in all 13 of ASU’s games in 2017.
He showed a route running and catching ability this spring though, becoming a large weapon in the flat and across the middle of the field.
CEEJHAY FRENCH-LOVE
The rising senior will be best remembered for his game-clinching catch on fourth down at the end of ASU’s upset of then-No. 5 Washington last season. In 2017, he led all Sun Devils’ tight ends with three catches and one touchdown.
French-Love battled some minor injuries this spring but, when healthy, looked like ASU’s most capable receiving tight end.
MARK WALTON
A redshirt freshman in 2018, Mark Walton could be a breakout candidate for the Sun Devils if they do indeed focus on tight ends more in the passing game. The Yuma native looked impressive in a second-team role this spring, using his imposing 6-foot-6, 251-pound body to haul in passes through traffic this spring.
JARED BUBAK
Bubak was ASU’s other backup tight end this spring, providing the Sun Devils with another big body that can chip in with both blocking assignments and pass-catching duties. Bubak has been around the program for a while after early enrolling to partake in the team’s 2016 spring practices, though he has yet to officially appear in a game.
