In our last positional looks back at spring practice, Jack Harris discusses the Sun Devils’ a front five with some new faces in the two-deep as well as the team’s tight ends who are looking for an expanded role. The most important thing to keep in mind about Arizona State’s offensive line this offseason: The group will look far different in the fall. This summer, three freshmen and two graduate transfers will arrive to bolster the Sun Devils offensive line, a group that started the spring thin even before losing Mason Walter and Marshal Nathe to medical retirements. It left new position coach Dave Christensen with just eight scholarship players up front this spring and a lot of holes to plug.

Quinn Bailey appears to have a firm grip on the starting right tackle

QUINN BAILEY After splitting time with Zach Robertson at right tackle last season, Bailey took a stranglehold of a first-team spot bookending the line this spring. Robertson missed time for personal reasons, leaving Bailey to work on his craft ahead of his senior season. Draftscout.com has Bailey, who is 6-foot-6, 323 pounds, and a 30-game veteran, as its 29th-best offensive tackle in the 2019 draft class. He will be one of three returning starters on a line that ranked No. 66 in the country in adjusted line yards in 2017, according to Footballoutsiders.com. This spring, he often received praise from Christensen during practice for his strong fundamentals in position drills.

Steve Miller is one of the more versatile and untapped potential players on this unit

STEVEN MILLER Anchoring the right side alongside Bailey is Steven Miller, another returning starter in ASU’s front five. Last year, Miller settled into a starting role and played all 13 games for the Sun Devils. Draftscout.com ranks him as the 46th-best guard prospect in the 2020 NFL draft class. Miller is one of the more versatile and untapped potential players on this unit, and it remains to be seen how hard will he have to fend off challengers to his right guard first-team duties. Like Bailey, Miller uses his big frame (6-foot-4, 333 pounds) well, especially as a run blocker. He was part of the unit last year that, according to Football Outsiders, ranked in the top 20 nationally in both power success rate (which measures a team’s ability to move the chains in short yardage situations) and stuff rate (percentage of carries by running backs that are stopped at or before the line of scrimmage, the lower the better). COHL CABRAL Cabral is the third returning starter on the offensive line but changed positions this spring, moving from left tackle to center. Perhaps ASU’s most athletic lineman, Cabral’s move to the middle of the line to replace graduated center A.J. McCollum, ASU’s starting center last season, excited Christensen. The new offensive line coach said Cabral’s athleticism gives the Sun Devils an unusually talented player anchoring the line and thought Cabral picked up quickly on the mental aspect of recognizing blitzes and setting protections. And for the actual snapping of the ball – which was an issue when Cabral was temporarily used as the team’s center early in 2017 – Christensen and quarterback Manny Wilkins said there have been few issues.

Alex Losoya starting at left guard has been one the biggest surprises of spring. Will he keep that role when the season kicks-off?

ALEX LOSOYA After Sam Jones’ early departure for the NFL left ASU without its returning starter at left guard, Alex Losoya will have a chance to battle for the newly-opened first-team spot in 2018. The redshirt junior gained an early advantage in the position battle too. He was the only contender for the spot that was on campus this spring. Before USC transfer Roy Hemsley or freshman four-star recruit Jarrett Bell – other left guard options for ASU this fall – arrive in Tempe, Losoya had this spring to make an early impression on Christensen. He did exactly that, impressing the new offensive line coach with his physicality at the point of attack. Losoya said earlier this spring that he tries to model his game after Jones (who was picked by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round of last week’s NFL Draft). Jones and Losoya have similar physical makeups. TYSON RISING Like Losoya, Tyson Rising entered this spring trying to get a leg up on the incoming competition at left tackle. Though Rising put together a solid spring campaign – much like Losoya, he surprised Christensen with his physical style on the edge – he still figures to enter the fall as the backup to highly-touted incoming Stanford transfer Casey Tucker on the left edge. Rising, an ex-JUCO transfer is entering his last season of eligibility but might be relegated to a depth role on the second team in 2018. CADE COTE ASU’s second unit up front was shaky this spring. With only three scholarship players and a rotation of walk-ons filling in on the second-team offensive line, there were plenty of poor moments. But Cade Cote consistently appeared to be the strongest of the backups before suffering a foot injury during the last week of practice that kept him out of the spring game. The rising junior’s versatility was a plus, as he played as both a guard and center at times, helping to make up for the loss of Nathe, the team’s backup center entering this spring. Cote has only appeared in two career games at ASU but has spent the last two seasons as a mainstay in the team’s two-deep and will help contribute to what should be an improved group of backups this fall. COREY STEPHENS Just a sophomore, Corey Stephens is still a year or two away from being a starter for ASU. But he continued his development with the second-team this spring, a bright spot on a weakened backup group this spring. The former All-State guard from Scottsdale Saguaro and three-star recruit was listed this spring as being 20 pounds lighter than he was in 2017, down from 299 pounds his freshman season to just 278 this offseason. After Cote’s injury late in the spring, Stephens slid to the middle to fill in as the second-team center during the spring game.

Will 2018 finally be the breakout season for Zach Robertson?