This Arizona State unit already had the monumental task of replacing last year’s Pac-12 tackle leader Christian Sam and outgoing senior DJ Calhoun. Nonetheless, in spring practice the position’s first steps toward learning its new role within defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales’ 3-3-5 defense have been promising. The group will be bolstered by a strong class of 2018 signees. But this past spring, new position coach Antonio Pierce tried to get his returning linebackers acclimated in the new scheme. JAY JAY WILSON It’s been a mere eight months since Wilson made his switch from tight end to linebacker. But this spring, he emerged as a clear leader among the young linebackers’ group. Wilson seems to have picked up the new defense as well as any player on that side of the ball. This spring, he was often seen in conversation with other members of the front six, talking through walk-through and installation assignments. By the end of camp, his leadership role was clear. Gonzales talked about Wilson’s value as a veteran in March, saying: “(Wilson) came to me right away, one of the first days after I was hired, we had a little chat. He wants to be the guy that’s in charge, and so far, through practice, the effort and everything he’s given, he’s shown that he can be that guy.” On the field, Wilson slotted into a traditional outside linebacker position nicely. After being pigeonholed into a pass-rushing role after making his switch to defense last year, Wilson showed his ability as an all-around linebacker this spring. An example: During a scrimmage in ASU’s sixth practice of the spring, quarterback Manny Wilkins found running back Eno Benjamin in the flat to the defense’s right. Benjamin turned upfield and picked up nice yardage before Wilson – who had lined up on the opposite hash mark to the left side of the formation – tracked him down from behind. At other times, Wilson also got involved in the pass rush as well as pass coverage. He should enter the preseason camp as one of the Sun Devils’ most dependable options up front. Wilson said in a previous interview that having a former NFL linebacker and Super Bowl champion in Pierce is an aspect that not carries a lot of credibility but also motivates him even more to be successful as he aspires for his future goals: “He comes from the kind of a similar background as me, so it’s easy to relate to him,” Wilson stated. “On top of that, he’s been to where I want to go, he’s done what I want to do, so it’s easy to take knowledge from him, it’s easy for me to be a sponge because he’s done everything I want to do. So, it’s awesome, I feel honored, in a sense.”

Even though he was still rehabbing his ACL injury in the spring, Koron Crump figures to be an integral part of this linebacker group in 2018

KORON CRUMP Sidelined for almost all of the spring’s activities as he works his way back from an ACL tear, Crump had to find other ways to learn Gonzales’ defense. One method was by shadowing – Crump would line up directly behind an outside linebacker during walk-through periods and trace their moves on the field. He also often sought out Wilson’s advice as he tried to stay up to speed on ASU’s new playbook. Furthermore, Crump has become an attentive student in the film room, quickly adapting to his inherited and helpful new teacher, linebacker coach Antonio Pierce. “He watched a lot of film on us,” Crump said of Pierce. “He was telling me everything I can do. He said I could have had probably five sacks one game and this many sacks another game. He was telling me about my steps and stuff like that.” Pierce’s initial analysis of ASU’s 2016 sack leader has been positive. “He’s an explosive athlete,” Pierce said. “…It’s important for him to come back healthy. No need to rush [him back] and get half of a player. We need him as healthy as possible.” Crump said he expects to be fully healthy sometime this summer – in time for fall camp – and looked comfortable with his light movements this spring. He is still being expected to fill a starting role opposite of Wilson in 2018.

For most of the spring, Khaylan Thomas was the first-team MIKE linebacker

KHAYLAN THOMAS For most of the spring, Khaylan Thomas was the first-team MIKE linebacker, doing his best to make plays in the middle of the field. His impact wasn’t always noticeable though, as the rising redshirt junior struggling through an inconsistent spring that ended with him on the second unit. At times, it seemed Thomas would react too slowly. In ASU’s seventh practice, for example, head coach Herm Edwards got on Thomas for letting a running back “cross his face” on a route over the middle of the field. With Sam and Calhoun gone, Thomas is the most veteran option ASU has at middle linebacker. But two seasons of seasoning behind the NFL-bound pair hasn’t translated into immediate success for Thomas. He will have to battle with converted-running back Nick Ralston and a group of freshmen – Merlin Robertson most notably – for playing time in 2018. “Khaylan Thomas is super smart,” Gonzales said. “He, at times, can get all those guys lined up. They’ve shown the ability to be able to adjust. When we throw something new at them, they haven’t panicked.”

Malik Lawal is one of the more well-rounded players at linebacker

MALIK LAWAL With Koron Crump sidelined, Malik Lawal filled in as ASU’s first-team outside linebacker opposite Jay Jay Wilson for most of the spring. It was a good experience for Lawal, who looks very much as a potential member of ASU’s two-deep despite having only 12 career tackles. The 6-foot-1, 228-pound had some of the spring’s bigger hits and was positioned well to make open field tackles. In the spring game, Lawal got involved in coverage, reading and intercepting a short Manny Wilkins throw early in the night’s scrimmage. “Malik is a physical young man,” Gonzales commented. “He’s the kind of kid that you want in your system because he is not afraid to give his entire body up every single play. He’ll throw it up in there, it doesn’t matter how big they are, so we can do all kind of roles with him. We can play football on the boundary with him. That dude can get in there and cause all kinds of havoc.”

Nick Ralston's transformation from running back has been highly impressive