Spring in-review: Linebackers
This Arizona State unit already had the monumental task of replacing last year’s Pac-12 tackle leader Christian Sam and outgoing senior DJ Calhoun. Nonetheless, in spring practice the position’s first steps toward learning its new role within defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales’ 3-3-5 defense have been promising.
The group will be bolstered by a strong class of 2018 signees. But this past spring, new position coach Antonio Pierce tried to get his returning linebackers acclimated in the new scheme.
JAY JAY WILSON
It’s been a mere eight months since Wilson made his switch from tight end to linebacker. But this spring, he emerged as a clear leader among the young linebackers’ group. Wilson seems to have picked up the new defense as well as any player on that side of the ball. This spring, he was often seen in conversation with other members of the front six, talking through walk-through and installation assignments. By the end of camp, his leadership role was clear.
Gonzales talked about Wilson’s value as a veteran in March, saying: “(Wilson) came to me right away, one of the first days after I was hired, we had a little chat. He wants to be the guy that’s in charge, and so far, through practice, the effort and everything he’s given, he’s shown that he can be that guy.”
On the field, Wilson slotted into a traditional outside linebacker position nicely. After being pigeonholed into a pass-rushing role after making his switch to defense last year, Wilson showed his ability as an all-around linebacker this spring. An example: During a scrimmage in ASU’s sixth practice of the spring, quarterback Manny Wilkins found running back Eno Benjamin in the flat to the defense’s right. Benjamin turned upfield and picked up nice yardage before Wilson – who had lined up on the opposite hash mark to the left side of the formation – tracked him down from behind.
At other times, Wilson also got involved in the pass rush as well as pass coverage. He should enter the preseason camp as one of the Sun Devils’ most dependable options up front.
Wilson said in a previous interview that having a former NFL linebacker and Super Bowl champion in Pierce is an aspect that not carries a lot of credibility but also motivates him even more to be successful as he aspires for his future goals: “He comes from the kind of a similar background as me, so it’s easy to relate to him,” Wilson stated. “On top of that, he’s been to where I want to go, he’s done what I want to do, so it’s easy to take knowledge from him, it’s easy for me to be a sponge because he’s done everything I want to do. So, it’s awesome, I feel honored, in a sense.”
KORON CRUMP
Sidelined for almost all of the spring’s activities as he works his way back from an ACL tear, Crump had to find other ways to learn Gonzales’ defense. One method was by shadowing – Crump would line up directly behind an outside linebacker during walk-through periods and trace their moves on the field. He also often sought out Wilson’s advice as he tried to stay up to speed on ASU’s new playbook.
Furthermore, Crump has become an attentive student in the film room, quickly adapting to his inherited and helpful new teacher, linebacker coach Antonio Pierce.
“He watched a lot of film on us,” Crump said of Pierce. “He was telling me everything I can do. He said I could have had probably five sacks one game and this many sacks another game. He was telling me about my steps and stuff like that.”
Pierce’s initial analysis of ASU’s 2016 sack leader has been positive.
“He’s an explosive athlete,” Pierce said. “…It’s important for him to come back healthy. No need to rush [him back] and get half of a player. We need him as healthy as possible.”
Crump said he expects to be fully healthy sometime this summer – in time for fall camp – and looked comfortable with his light movements this spring. He is still being expected to fill a starting role opposite of Wilson in 2018.
KHAYLAN THOMAS
For most of the spring, Khaylan Thomas was the first-team MIKE linebacker, doing his best to make plays in the middle of the field. His impact wasn’t always noticeable though, as the rising redshirt junior struggling through an inconsistent spring that ended with him on the second unit.
At times, it seemed Thomas would react too slowly. In ASU’s seventh practice, for example, head coach Herm Edwards got on Thomas for letting a running back “cross his face” on a route over the middle of the field.
With Sam and Calhoun gone, Thomas is the most veteran option ASU has at middle linebacker. But two seasons of seasoning behind the NFL-bound pair hasn’t translated into immediate success for Thomas. He will have to battle with converted-running back Nick Ralston and a group of freshmen – Merlin Robertson most notably – for playing time in 2018.
“Khaylan Thomas is super smart,” Gonzales said. “He, at times, can get all those guys lined up. They’ve shown the ability to be able to adjust. When we throw something new at them, they haven’t panicked.”
MALIK LAWAL
With Koron Crump sidelined, Malik Lawal filled in as ASU’s first-team outside linebacker opposite Jay Jay Wilson for most of the spring. It was a good experience for Lawal, who looks very much as a potential member of ASU’s two-deep despite having only 12 career tackles.
The 6-foot-1, 228-pound had some of the spring’s bigger hits and was positioned well to make open field tackles. In the spring game, Lawal got involved in coverage, reading and intercepting a short Manny Wilkins throw early in the night’s scrimmage.
“Malik is a physical young man,” Gonzales commented. “He’s the kind of kid that you want in your system because he is not afraid to give his entire body up every single play. He’ll throw it up in there, it doesn’t matter how big they are, so we can do all kind of roles with him. We can play football on the boundary with him. That dude can get in there and cause all kinds of havoc.”
NICK RALSTON
It made sense when Nick Ralston took the field for the first day of spring in a white defense jersey, lining up with the linebackers. The former running back has the size (6-foot, 220-pounds) to play the defensive position and might have found it tough to get carries over ASU’s four-man 2018 RB recruiting class.
But his switch to defense went even better than expected. By the spring game, he was getting the first-team Mike linebacker reps over Khaylan Thomas. Ralston moves well and showed good instinct in his new position. Danny Gonzales said he “has a feel for where the ball is going to go.” It also helped that Ralston was 100 percent healthy years of hamstring issues. He looks likely to enter the fall as a legitimate contender for playing time on defense.
KYLE SOELLE
After redshirting in his freshman season in 2017, Scottsdale Saguaro product Kyle Soelle took on a bigger role this spring as a member of ASU’s two-deep at outside linebacker. The athletic – though slightly underweight – 6-foot-3, 214-pound redshirt freshman to also saw occasional work with the starters.
Though the former 3-star recruit remains a promising player of the future for ASU, he will have plenty of competition arriving this summer after the Sun Devils’ signed four linebackers in the class of 2018.
***
Entering fall camp Gonzales wants to see his unit become more aggressive overall, and especially on stunt plays and generally imposing their will on the field.
“Right now, they’re trying to see everything on the chalkboard as being perfect,” Gonzales explained, “and how they’re going to come free every single time. They’ll need to figure it out that they’re going to be able to make themselves come free by being the aggressor and lining up in there and hitting it on top. Or even showing it and letting them know where you’re coming from. Just be the more physical guy…right now, we’re getting a little too cute sometimes, so that we can go to those steps too late, the linemen have a chance to pass that stuff off and it’s not as disruptive. But they’ll get it the more we do it and they’ll start to understand and they’ll keep getting better at it.”