Spring in-review: Defensive Line
Arizona State’s defensive line got a makeover this spring, as new defensive coordinator, Danny Gonzales’ new 3-3-5 defense forced a shakeup up front. It forced new defensive line coach Shaun Nua to move some players to new positions while also trying to replace a pair of starters in JoJo Wicker and Tashon Smallwood.
RENELL WREN
Nua made it very clear that he expects big things out of Renell Wren this season. A fifth-year senior to be, Wren was ASU’s first-team nose tackle this spring, where his jacked 6-6, 297-pound frame anchored the Sun Devils’ defensive front.
Nua lauded not only Wren’s size but also his quickness and conditioning, saying Wren “can run all day.” Last season, Wren was only a partial member of ASU’s defensive line rotation. He had breakout games against Washington (3 tackles, 1.5 for loss) and Arizona (5 tackles, 0.5 for loss) as well as an interception against Oregon State. But Wren would disappear at other times and missed out on the USC game entirely.
As the nose, Wren spent a lot of time battling with center Cohl Cabral. He was also a constant disruption in the run game against a short-handed ASU offensive line.
DOUG SUBTYL
This spring figured to be a chance for Doug Subtyl to break into the first-team. The former JUCO star was one of ASU’s few prototypical 3-technique defensive ends in camp and had a year of collegiate experience under his belt already.
It never really happened. Subtyl was stuck with the backups for most of the spring and also missed some practices in the middle of the fifteen sessions with an injury. When healthy, he didn’t show much of the explosiveness that made him a promising prospect. Entering his final year of eligibility, it appears Subtyl will need to make big strides in the summer and fall camp if he’s to earn consistent playing time in 2018.
DARIUS SLADE
It was easy to see Darius Slade’s elite talent in flashes this spring. The Ohio State transfer – who will be eligible to play for the Sun Devils this season after sitting out the 2017 campaign – was at times a menace coming off the edge, blending his quickness and strength with an array of pass rushing moves.
But an injury early in the spring kept Slade limited for large portions of the offseason camp. It wasn’t until the last couple weeks of spring ball that he fully recovered and became a member of the first-team rotation of defensive linemen. Slade likely has the best raw ability of any of ASU’s defensive ends and –when healthy – looks to have a big role to play in 2018.
JALEN BATES
Jalen Bates was a pleasant surprise for the Sun Devils this spring, as the fourth-year junior to be locked down a first-team spot as a defensive end throughout camp.
After only playing in five total games in his freshman and sophomore seasons, Bates showed up to spring camp this year 15 pounds lighter than his listed 2017 weight (he was listed as 6-foot-4, 242 pounds this spring), giving him a more prototypical size to play as a 3-technique defensive end. He stayed in front of Doug Subtyl on the depth chart all spring. He'll still need to work on his pad level and playing the run to be a more well-rounded player but there is plenty to be excited about when it comes to the very athletic lineman.
GEORGE LEA
After featuring in only six games during 2017, George Lea missed almost all of this spring with injuries. The rising redshirt junior was a non-participant for the first eight practices of the spring, made a short-lived return to limited participation but ended camp as a spectator during the spring game.
The former three-star recruit still figures to be a contributor for the Sun Devils in 2018 but, if he stays at nose tackle, will have to battle with Wren and D.J. Davidson for playing time.
SHANNON FORMAN
Shannon Forman’s successful move from defensive tackle to defensive end might have been the biggest surprise in ASU’s front seven this spring. Forman, a 300-pounder who saw limited playing time on the interior of the line during his freshman season 2017, was a first-teamer on the edge for most of this spring.
Though much bigger than a typical defensive end, Forman’s better-than-expected quickness and footwork helped him settle into his new role. He during camp that he would spend the summer cutting some weight too if his move to end became permanent, which seems likely given the backlog of nose tackles ASU currently has.
Nua was most impressed with Forman’s work rate and was pleased with what he saw out of Forman on the edge.
D.J. DAVIDSON
During his first year on campus, D.J. Davidson bulked up, gaining almost 20 pounds from when he enrolled last summer to the beginning of spring camp this year. At 325 pounds, he is the heaviest defensive player on ASU’s roster.
Davidson spent most of the spring playing second-team nose tackle (in George Lea’s absence) and had his way with the Sun Devils’ weakened second-team offensive line. He sustained an injury late in camp and was sidelined for the spring game.
Davidson will be battling with two older players this season (Lea, Renell Wren) for playing time this season. He also has room to improve consistency-wise. But after redshirting in 2017, Davidson looked like a defensive lineman capable of playing in 2018, if need be.
TYLER JOHNSON
The former 4-star athlete recruit tried to settle in with ASU’s defensive line this spring but was limited for most of camp. Johnson was already behind at the beginning of spring, as he missed out on winter conditioning for undisclosed reasons.
It took Johnson a couple weeks of conditioning in the spring before he became a participant in practice but ended up on the sidelines again by the end of camp. He did not play in the spring game. If healthy, Johnson could compete for reps at defensive end. But saw only a handful of second-team reps all spring long.
JAMIE DIAZ
The former 2-star JUCO recruit has been buried on ASU’s depth chart since arriving to campus as part of the program’s 2017 signing class. This spring, Diaz played as a defensive end but was kept to mostly third-team work, though he stayed healthy and saw some action in the two-deep by the end of spring while others on the defensive line went down with injuries.
JORDAN HOYT
It’s easy to forget that Jordan Hoyt is a walk-on, especially when an early fall camp knee injury effectively took him out of the rotation. The former UC-Davis transfer played in only two games in 2017 but could be a key (and versatile) member of ASU’s defensive front this year. This spring, Hoyt filled positions as both a nose tackle and defensive end, using his 6-foot-3 and 277-pound frame well at both positions.
He backed up Renell Wren in the middle during the spring game (DJ Davidson and George Lea both missed the game with injuries) to cap off a spring that saw him stay in the two-deep throughout. Going into his final season of eligibility, Hoyt will have work to do to become a starter but figures to provide important depth up front and showed that he can really hold his own against his peers vying for the same depth chart niche.