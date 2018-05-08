Arizona State’s defensive line got a makeover this spring, as new defensive coordinator, Danny Gonzales’ new 3-3-5 defense forced a shakeup up front. It forced new defensive line coach Shaun Nua to move some players to new positions while also trying to replace a pair of starters in JoJo Wicker and Tashon Smallwood. RENELL WREN Nua made it very clear that he expects big things out of Renell Wren this season. A fifth-year senior to be, Wren was ASU’s first-team nose tackle this spring, where his jacked 6-6, 297-pound frame anchored the Sun Devils’ defensive front. Nua lauded not only Wren’s size but also his quickness and conditioning, saying Wren “can run all day.” Last season, Wren was only a partial member of ASU’s defensive line rotation. He had breakout games against Washington (3 tackles, 1.5 for loss) and Arizona (5 tackles, 0.5 for loss) as well as an interception against Oregon State. But Wren would disappear at other times and missed out on the USC game entirely. As the nose, Wren spent a lot of time battling with center Cohl Cabral. He was also a constant disruption in the run game against a short-handed ASU offensive line.

The jury is very much out still on Doug Subtyl's chance to make an impact

DOUG SUBTYL This spring figured to be a chance for Doug Subtyl to break into the first-team. The former JUCO star was one of ASU’s few prototypical 3-technique defensive ends in camp and had a year of collegiate experience under his belt already. It never really happened. Subtyl was stuck with the backups for most of the spring and also missed some practices in the middle of the fifteen sessions with an injury. When healthy, he didn’t show much of the explosiveness that made him a promising prospect. Entering his final year of eligibility, it appears Subtyl will need to make big strides in the summer and fall camp if he’s to earn consistent playing time in 2018.

Somewhat of a surprise to not see darius Slade lock up a starting position yet

DARIUS SLADE It was easy to see Darius Slade’s elite talent in flashes this spring. The Ohio State transfer – who will be eligible to play for the Sun Devils this season after sitting out the 2017 campaign – was at times a menace coming off the edge, blending his quickness and strength with an array of pass rushing moves. But an injury early in the spring kept Slade limited for large portions of the offseason camp. It wasn’t until the last couple weeks of spring ball that he fully recovered and became a member of the first-team rotation of defensive linemen. Slade likely has the best raw ability of any of ASU’s defensive ends and –when healthy – looks to have a big role to play in 2018.

Jalen Bates seems ready to be a significant contributor on defense

JALEN BATES Jalen Bates was a pleasant surprise for the Sun Devils this spring, as the fourth-year junior to be locked down a first-team spot as a defensive end throughout camp. After only playing in five total games in his freshman and sophomore seasons, Bates showed up to spring camp this year 15 pounds lighter than his listed 2017 weight (he was listed as 6-foot-4, 242 pounds this spring), giving him a more prototypical size to play as a 3-technique defensive end. He stayed in front of Doug Subtyl on the depth chart all spring. He'll still need to work on his pad level and playing the run to be a more well-rounded player but there is plenty to be excited about when it comes to the very athletic lineman.

A quiet spring for the rehabbing George Lea may be anything but a prelude to what we'll see in fall camp

GEORGE LEA After featuring in only six games during 2017, George Lea missed almost all of this spring with injuries. The rising redshirt junior was a non-participant for the first eight practices of the spring, made a short-lived return to limited participation but ended camp as a spectator during the spring game. The former three-star recruit still figures to be a contributor for the Sun Devils in 2018 but, if he stays at nose tackle, will have to battle with Wren and D.J. Davidson for playing time.

Early playing time as a freshman could pay dividends in 2018 for Shannon Forman

SHANNON FORMAN Shannon Forman’s successful move from defensive tackle to defensive end might have been the biggest surprise in ASU’s front seven this spring. Forman, a 300-pounder who saw limited playing time on the interior of the line during his freshman season 2017, was a first-teamer on the edge for most of this spring. Though much bigger than a typical defensive end, Forman’s better-than-expected quickness and footwork helped him settle into his new role. He during camp that he would spend the summer cutting some weight too if his move to end became permanent, which seems likely given the backlog of nose tackles ASU currently has. Nua was most impressed with Forman’s work rate and was pleased with what he saw out of Forman on the edge.

Worth keeping an eye out for D.J. Davidson as he matures