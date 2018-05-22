We conclude our post-spring positional examination with a unit that has undergone the most change under a new coaching staff. Almost everything about Arizona State’s secondary in 2018 will be different. New defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales brought a new scheme, new positions, and new titles with him to Tempe, leading the Sun Devils’ returning defensive backs to essentially start from scratch in the 3-3-5 defense.

The transition from wide receiver to safety has been a sucessful one for Jalen Harvey

JALEN HARVEY For the spring at least, Jalen Harvey’s experimental move from slot receiver to safety (or “ranger” as Gonzales calls the position) worked. Harvey, a senior to be, slotted immediately into the Sun Devils’ first-team secondary and was its biggest playmaker during camp. During the spring’s 15 practices, Harvey (who a couple of years ago did line up at Spur linebacker for a period of time) showed his nose for the ball by making a spring practice leading five interceptions during scrimmages. He was also one of the Sun Devils’ more physical defensive backs. All signs point to him opening preseason camp as the Sun Devils’ top option at the boundary ranger spot. “Right now Jalen has worked himself into the rotation on defense,” Gonzales said, “he can work his way into the rotation on offense just as easily. I think it’s been a good thing, his physical demeanor. It’s funny, you want physical kids, you wouldn’t think you’d ask a wideout to come out on defense. It either says something about us on defense going into it or it says a lot about the kid, I’m not sure which yet, but we’re making progress and he’s doing good. “He understands down and distance. Jalen knows the situation, he understands that every play you need to know what the down and distance is because it’s going to tell you what plays they run on offense. That has been huge for him and helped him, it helped him in his development on defense. That’s just being a smart football player." TYLER WHILEY Entering his senior year, Tyler Whiley is still looking for a way into the starting lineup. After backing up J’Marcus Rhodes at Spur-linebacker last season, Whiley was again forced into mostly backup duty this spring playing behind Evan Fields at the Tillman position, a hybrid linebacker-safety spot in the middle of the defense. Near the end of camp, Gonzales made it clear that the competition for starting Tillman is still wide open. In addition to Whiley and Fields, Gonzales mentioned Jalen Harvey, Jay Jay Wilson and members of ASU’s incoming freshman class all as candidates for the position. The former 4-star prospect has the size (6-0, 217) to play the Tillman spot but continues to struggle to find consistency. He’s appeared in just 18 games in his first four seasons at ASU, one of which was a redshirt. JOEY BRYANT/DASMOND TAUTALATASI/DEMONTE KING We will group this trio of seniors together, as all three were held out of almost all contact drills during the spring with injuries. All three were starters in ASU’s defense at one point in 2017 but might have ground to make up to climb the depth chart this fall. Bryant tore his ACL early last season, opening the door for rising sophomore Chase Lucas to compile an All-Conference season at cornerback. This spring, Bryant couldn’t scrimmage but did work a lot with the special teams as a gunner. He also shadowed Kobe Williams at the cornerback spot opposite of Lucas during walk-throughs. A healthy Bryant come fall camp could provide formidable competition to either corner. At ranger meanwhile, Jalen Harvey and Langston Frederick performed well this spring while Tautalatasi and King were sidelined. Tautalatasi, in particular, could have benefitted from playing this spring after his inconsistent performance in 2017. Yet, since he was a starter last season his experience on this side of the ball could make for an interesting position battle.

Kobe Williams' consistency continues to be one of his biggest assets

KOBE WILLIAMS When Herm Edwards was hired, he made improving the secondary one of his first objectives and brought in a couple of JUCO transfer defensive backs in December to sure up the position. It left Kobe Williams’ spot with the first-team in doubt. But Williams stayed on the top unit all spring, locking down the starting field cornerback spot. In some of the early practices, Williams was flagged for pass interference calls but steadily improved as the spring went on. He made a couple interceptions during scrimmages and had a pass breakup during the spring game. He also matched up with N’Keal Harry a lot, doing well to keep tight coverage on ASU’s No. 1 receiver despite a serious size difference. Williams seems likely to start fall camp on the first team opposite of Chase Lucas, though he might have to battle Joey Bryant as well as some recruited newcomers to be a starter when the regular season begins. “He’s pretty steady Eddie,” Cornerbacks coach Tony White remarked. “He’s a guy we’ve been pretty happy with, and it’s been cool to see within the scheme do things right. “Coming from San Diego State I had a different perception of these guys (Williams). Now you see how eager they are, the stuff we’re asking them to do. It’s pretty neat to see.” DOMINIQUE HARRISON One of ASU’s bigger recruiting victories in the 2018 class was the signing of Dominique Harrison, a 3-star junior college transfer cornerback. He looked like a candidate to break into the first-team as the corner opposite of Chase Lucas. But this spring, Harrison was utilized mostly as a safety, backing up Jalen Harvey at the boundary ranger position in most practices. Harrison had a relatively quiet spring but looked a capable member of the two-deep. He also worked a lot as a gunner on punt coverage. He could still find himself back at cornerback this fall, once the three freshmen safeties the Sun Devils signed arrive on campus. The question is whether spending his spring at a different position would affect a newcomer to this level of play, lining up in one of the most unforgiving positions for Pac-12 defenses. DARIEN CORNAY As he did last season, Darien Cornay continued as a second-team cornerback for the Sun Devils, backing up Kobe Williams at field corner. Cornay entered the spring with some nagging injury issues and missed the first week of practice. But once healthy, he had a decent spring campaign, mostly working against ASU’s second crop of receivers. CHASE LUCAS Of all the players to benefit from Herm Edwards’ expertise in the secondary, Chase Lucas probably learned the most. ASU’s new head coach appeared to make an effort to take Lucas under his wing this spring, spending at least a few minutes of most practices pulling the 2017 All-Conference cornerback to the side for some one-on-one work. Lucas has first-round NFL Draft potential. His speed and size (6-0, 175) make him a dangerous weapon on the boundary side of the field. Edwards tried to polish up some of that ability, as well as make Lucas, a sophomore to be, more of a leader in ASU’s secondary. Though his spring was cut short by an injury, he is poised for another big season in 2018. “He’s young,” White said. “If you really watch him, there’s a lot of stuff in his game that he can improve on. That’s scary for a guy that was all-conference his first year. It’s scary how good this young man can be.”