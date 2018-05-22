Spring in-review: Defensive Backs
We conclude our post-spring positional examination with a unit that has undergone the most change under a new coaching staff. Almost everything about Arizona State’s secondary in 2018 will be different. New defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales brought a new scheme, new positions, and new titles with him to Tempe, leading the Sun Devils’ returning defensive backs to essentially start from scratch in the 3-3-5 defense.
JALEN HARVEY
For the spring at least, Jalen Harvey’s experimental move from slot receiver to safety (or “ranger” as Gonzales calls the position) worked. Harvey, a senior to be, slotted immediately into the Sun Devils’ first-team secondary and was its biggest playmaker during camp.
During the spring’s 15 practices, Harvey (who a couple of years ago did line up at Spur linebacker for a period of time) showed his nose for the ball by making a spring practice leading five interceptions during scrimmages. He was also one of the Sun Devils’ more physical defensive backs. All signs point to him opening preseason camp as the Sun Devils’ top option at the boundary ranger spot.
“Right now Jalen has worked himself into the rotation on defense,” Gonzales said, “he can work his way into the rotation on offense just as easily. I think it’s been a good thing, his physical demeanor. It’s funny, you want physical kids, you wouldn’t think you’d ask a wideout to come out on defense. It either says something about us on defense going into it or it says a lot about the kid, I’m not sure which yet, but we’re making progress and he’s doing good.
“He understands down and distance. Jalen knows the situation, he understands that every play you need to know what the down and distance is because it’s going to tell you what plays they run on offense. That has been huge for him and helped him, it helped him in his development on defense. That’s just being a smart football player."
TYLER WHILEY
Entering his senior year, Tyler Whiley is still looking for a way into the starting lineup. After backing up J’Marcus Rhodes at Spur-linebacker last season, Whiley was again forced into mostly backup duty this spring playing behind Evan Fields at the Tillman position, a hybrid linebacker-safety spot in the middle of the defense.
Near the end of camp, Gonzales made it clear that the competition for starting Tillman is still wide open. In addition to Whiley and Fields, Gonzales mentioned Jalen Harvey, Jay Jay Wilson and members of ASU’s incoming freshman class all as candidates for the position. The former 4-star prospect has the size (6-0, 217) to play the Tillman spot but continues to struggle to find consistency. He’s appeared in just 18 games in his first four seasons at ASU, one of which was a redshirt.
JOEY BRYANT/DASMOND TAUTALATASI/DEMONTE KING
We will group this trio of seniors together, as all three were held out of almost all contact drills during the spring with injuries. All three were starters in ASU’s defense at one point in 2017 but might have ground to make up to climb the depth chart this fall.
Bryant tore his ACL early last season, opening the door for rising sophomore Chase Lucas to compile an All-Conference season at cornerback. This spring, Bryant couldn’t scrimmage but did work a lot with the special teams as a gunner. He also shadowed Kobe Williams at the cornerback spot opposite of Lucas during walk-throughs. A healthy Bryant come fall camp could provide formidable competition to either corner.
At ranger meanwhile, Jalen Harvey and Langston Frederick performed well this spring while Tautalatasi and King were sidelined. Tautalatasi, in particular, could have benefitted from playing this spring after his inconsistent performance in 2017. Yet, since he was a starter last season his experience on this side of the ball could make for an interesting position battle.
KOBE WILLIAMS
When Herm Edwards was hired, he made improving the secondary one of his first objectives and brought in a couple of JUCO transfer defensive backs in December to sure up the position. It left Kobe Williams’ spot with the first-team in doubt.
But Williams stayed on the top unit all spring, locking down the starting field cornerback spot. In some of the early practices, Williams was flagged for pass interference calls but steadily improved as the spring went on. He made a couple interceptions during scrimmages and had a pass breakup during the spring game. He also matched up with N’Keal Harry a lot, doing well to keep tight coverage on ASU’s No. 1 receiver despite a serious size difference.
Williams seems likely to start fall camp on the first team opposite of Chase Lucas, though he might have to battle Joey Bryant as well as some recruited newcomers to be a starter when the regular season begins.
“He’s pretty steady Eddie,” Cornerbacks coach Tony White remarked. “He’s a guy we’ve been pretty happy with, and it’s been cool to see within the scheme do things right. “Coming from San Diego State I had a different perception of these guys (Williams). Now you see how eager they are, the stuff we’re asking them to do. It’s pretty neat to see.”
DOMINIQUE HARRISON
One of ASU’s bigger recruiting victories in the 2018 class was the signing of Dominique Harrison, a 3-star junior college transfer cornerback. He looked like a candidate to break into the first-team as the corner opposite of Chase Lucas.
But this spring, Harrison was utilized mostly as a safety, backing up Jalen Harvey at the boundary ranger position in most practices. Harrison had a relatively quiet spring but looked a capable member of the two-deep. He also worked a lot as a gunner on punt coverage. He could still find himself back at cornerback this fall, once the three freshmen safeties the Sun Devils signed arrive on campus. The question is whether spending his spring at a different position would affect a newcomer to this level of play, lining up in one of the most unforgiving positions for Pac-12 defenses.
DARIEN CORNAY
As he did last season, Darien Cornay continued as a second-team cornerback for the Sun Devils, backing up Kobe Williams at field corner. Cornay entered the spring with some nagging injury issues and missed the first week of practice. But once healthy, he had a decent spring campaign, mostly working against ASU’s second crop of receivers.
CHASE LUCAS
Of all the players to benefit from Herm Edwards’ expertise in the secondary, Chase Lucas probably learned the most. ASU’s new head coach appeared to make an effort to take Lucas under his wing this spring, spending at least a few minutes of most practices pulling the 2017 All-Conference cornerback to the side for some one-on-one work.
Lucas has first-round NFL Draft potential. His speed and size (6-0, 175) make him a dangerous weapon on the boundary side of the field. Edwards tried to polish up some of that ability, as well as make Lucas, a sophomore to be, more of a leader in ASU’s secondary. Though his spring was cut short by an injury, he is poised for another big season in 2018.
“He’s young,” White said. “If you really watch him, there’s a lot of stuff in his game that he can improve on. That’s scary for a guy that was all-conference his first year. It’s scary how good this young man can be.”
EVAN FIELDS
After getting stretches of playing time in his true freshman season last fall, Evan Fields was a starter for almost all of the spring for ASU. He was the first player given a shot to take over the Tillman position, a role that requires a lot of versatility and mental awareness.
The adjustment to the hybrid safety-linebacker role was a struggle at times for Fields and Danny Gonzales said the competition at the position was open entering the summer. Though Fields is slightly undersized (6-1, 194) for a part-linebacker role, he can make up for a lot with his athleticism and speed. If he can master the mental awareness the Tillman position requires, he’ll have as good a chance as anyone on ASU’s roster to be the starter there in 2018.
Maturation and leadership will be key though for this underclassman who coaches expect to be the proverbial ‘quarterback of the defense’ making sure he makes the right alignment calls and ensuring all of his teammates are on the same page.
LANGSTON FREDERICK
Another talented rising sophomore, Langston Frederick was able to get a lot of first-team snaps under his belt this spring with Tautalatasi and King out injured.
He played as the field ranger, often sliding into the middle of the field to defend the slot. That meant a lot of reps against slot receiver Kyle Williams, probably ASU’s best route runner. Frederick did well, breaking up or intercepting a couple practices during the spring. He saw limited playing time in his true freshman season but looks ready to compete for a bigger role – perhaps as a starter – in 2018.
TERIN ADAMS
It took a little while for JUCO transfer cornerback Terin Adams to adjust to D-I practices. Playing as a second-teamer for the early portion of the spring, Adams got off to a slow start but he got stronger as spring progressed, eventually stepping into a starter role at boundary corner after Chase Lucas went down with an injury late in the spring. His raw athleticism and aggressive play allowed his assimilation to D-I football to be quicker than perhaps expected.
It seems unlikely Adams will overtake either Lucas or Kobe Williams for a starting spot in 2018 but he should provide reliable depth as a sophomore and as a young player is far from reaching his potential.
TY THOMAS/KJ JARRELL
We will also clump together these two youngsters. Both Thomas (a sophomore to be) and Jarrell (a redshirt freshman) were limited this spring with injuries. They will both have an important summer and fall camp ahead of them. They’ll need to keep progressing to keep up with the rest of ASU’s deep group of defensive backs. Neither appears likely to see significant roles in 2018.