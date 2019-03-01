These days in college football, it’s all about the portal. So check out our ASU spring game features portal with all of our features from that event.

DevilsDigest TV: Recapping ASU’s 15 sessions of spring practice

Spring Game Photo Gallery

Spring Football Maroon and Gold Practice Report

DevilsDigest TV: ASU Spring Game Footage (17-plus minutes)

Eno Benjamin working on 'small details' ahead of his junior campaign

Now slated to start for third-straight year CB's Kobe Williams and Chase Lucas working to become elite

Frank Darby reflects on his spring, the source of inspiration to propel his game