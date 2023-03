Next week the Sun Devils are about to kick off the first spring practice of the Kenny Dillingham era with over 40 newcomers joining the squad. To get you prepared, we’re joined in studio by Devils Digest Publisher Hod Rabino to discuss the quarterback competition, other key position battles, players to watch, questions that need answers, and so much more.

