This time two weeks ago, the image of Arizona State playing for a Pac-12 title wasn’t even recognizable. Sure, it was a dream; it’s a dream every team has at the beginning of the season, to play in the national spotlight, for some form of a championship.



But when the Sun Devils sat at 3-4 and 1-3 in conference play after dropping four in a string of five contests, that dream seemed to become an afterthought.

“Two weeks ago, we were in last place and the sky was falling,” Rob Likens said.

ASU regrouped, paid a visit to Los Angeles, and defeated USC. Suddenly, the idea of a Pac-12 South title is starting to blur into focus. But the question remained, at that point; was it just a mirage?

“Seven days just changes everything,” he added. “That’s a good lesson to learn in life.”

The 2018 edition of ASU football hasn’t been flawless. At most times, it hasn’t even been that impressive. But regardless of any frustrating losses that, at one point, seemed to be defining the Sun Devils’ season, a 38-20 victory over No. 15 Utah has officially changed the narrative.

Now, the vision is clear as day, as is the path. ASU, with three games left on its schedule, controls its destiny to the Pac-12 Championship Game in Santa Clara.

“The dominoes have started to fall in the right place a little bit,” Wilkins said. “But we can’t be too high off of this. We have to come back to work this next week with the same attitude that we had this past week, that mindset. Just stay the course.”

Consider the vibe surrounding this football team after a heart wrenching 20-13 loss to Stanford. Remember that game? That was October 18, two weeks ago. It feels like two months ago.

ASU, collectively, was considerably dejected after that loss — sophomore running back Eno Benjamin said it “felt different” — and for good reason. It had lost four of its last five, all by seven points, and sat in dead last in what was, even then, being described as a “wide-open” Pac-12 South.

With the Sun Devils just two games out of first, that descriptor still definitely applied to them. But it didn’t feel like it, given the season’s trajectory. Then, from an outside perspective, it was hard to envision a turnaround.

That didn’t keep ASU from continuing to fight.

“No matter what happens, continue to play and have fun,” redshirt senior Manny Wilkins said of the team’s season-long mantra. “One thing we can’t let be taken away from us is our love and our happiness for this game and the reason why we play is because we love it. No matter what was going to happen we were going to continue to play hard.”

Putting the loss to Stanford behind them, the Sun Devils finally won a close, conference game, on the road, against a formidable USC team last week. That was the start.

But beating Utah was different. And the way ASU did it was different.

Make no mistake, the Utes are a very good football team; they entered Saturday with a four-game win streak that included decisive wins over those same Trojans and Cardinal. And the Sun Devils ran away with an 18-point win.

Utah had scored 40 points in each of its four previous matchups. ASU held the Utes to 20.

Utah had held opponents to an average of 81.1 rushing yards per game — and 287 total — per game, both top 10 in the nation. ASU amassed 536 yards of offense, with 251 on the ground.

“I think we’re a much more physical and dominating team than we were earlier in the season,” sophomore running back Eno Benjamin said. “We were still trying to put some pieces together early in the season and I think now we’re up and rolling.”

Furthermore, Utah hadn’t allowed an individual rusher or receiver more than 150 yards all season. Benjamin ran for 175 and two touchdowns on 27 carries — the last of which sealed the victory for ASU — and N’Keal Harry picked up 161 on nine catches, with three scores of his own.

“The design is very simple,” Edwards said. “Can ‘3’ (Benjamin) and ‘1’ (Harry) touch the ball? How many times do they get to touch it? That’s the design of any offense. You get your good players the ball.”

Most importantly, though, there was no worrying about having to come back late, or losing by one score or lamenting a backbreaking third-quarter lull. The Sun Devils, plain and simple, outplayed a very good opponent, and it showed on the scoreboard.

“It doesn’t matter who we play,” Wilkins said. “We have to treat every team like they’re the best team in the country because if you have that attitude, there are no excuses. That’s what this team has not done once this year is make excuses. That’s what we have to do. We just have to play football.”

And because of that — on paper, at least — the path to a surprise Pac-12 title game appearance is simple.

In terms of conference record, the Sun Devils are a game behind division-leading Utah (4-3) in the win column, tied with USC (3-3), and hold head-to-head tiebreakers over both. Arizona, which is tied with the Utes after stunning Oregon last week and sneaking out a win over Colorado Friday night, is, of course, awaiting as ASU’s final opponent of the season.

A scenario in which the Sun Devils win out and win the division is not at all unrealistic — nither is a scenario in which ASU loses once, say, at Oregon, and still finishes atop the South.

While the transitive property should never, ever, be directly relied upon in sports, there’s some validity to the notion that the Sun Devils, based on their recent results, could win at least two, if not three, of their remaining games (vs. UCLA, at Oregon, at Arizona).

But regardless of the various roads the Sun Devils could take to Levi’s Stadium, the fact that they’re sitting behind the wheel is quite remarkable.

“We’re going to enjoy this now, after this press conference we’ll probably go hang out with everybody, celebrate, but then it’s time to get this rolling,” Wilkins said. “We have some more football games to win.”

