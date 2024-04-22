Pledge by pledge an unbelievably successful recruiting weekend in Tempe is manifesting itself. Earlier today safety Rylon Dillard-Allen committed to the Sun Devils and a couple hours later Southern California fellow safety Benjamin Alefaio follow suit.
Benjamin Alefaio, a safety hailing from Orange Lutheran High School, is ranked No. 58 among California 2025 recruits. He is the ninth known commit for ASU. He was scheduled to visit Big 12 foe Kansas, as well as SMU and Cal. Big 12 foes Utah, BYU, and Arizona had offered him as well as Washington, Penn State, Florida, and Cal.
